WLUC
TIPS: Accessing care during a respiratory virus surge
WAUSAU, Wis. (WLUC) - As more and more patients continue to seek walk-in care amid a surge of Influenza, RSV, and COVID, Aspirus Health offers important tips and considerations to help their patients and communities navigate care options. “With patient demand exceptionally high, Aspirus providers, nurses, and clinic staff are...
wxpr.org
Private well testing in eastern Oneida County reveals extreme levels of PFAS contamination
About six months ago, Kristen Hanneman received a piece of mail asking if she wanted her well water tested for PFAS. She lives in the Town of Starks, which is about 10 miles east of Rhinelander. She was selected as one of 450 throughout the state as part of a...
tomahawkleader.com
LCHD encouraging public to get flu vaccine ahead of holiday gatherings
LINCOLN COUNTY – The Lincoln County Health Department (LCHD) is reminding the public that there is still time to get a flu vaccine before gathering with family and friends during the holiday season. In a release from Tuesday, Dec. 13, LCHD said it is “important to keep in mind...
Wausau area births, Dec. 14
Joseph Peters and Rebecca Gwidt announce the birth of their son Jett Joseph, born at 8 a.m. Dec. 9, 2022. Jett weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces.
Wausau native Miss Wisconsin wins talent scholarship in night two of Miss America prelims
Grace Stanke, a nave of Wausau and graduate of Wausau West High School, won the talent scholarship Tuesday for her classical violin performance during the second night of the 2023 Miss America Competition. Stanke made history by becoming the first woman from Wausau to be awarded the title of Miss...
Wausau area obituaries December 14, 2022
Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father. Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman....
Miss Wisconsin wins $2,500 talent scholarship in Miss America competition
Grace Stanke of Wausau, the current Miss Wisconsin, is making Wisconsin proud in the Miss America competition.
Today's Talker: Wisconsin's own Grace Stanke crowned as Miss America 2023
Grace Stanke of Wausau is now Miss America 2023. She was crowned at the competition Thursday after three action-packed nights showcasing talent, interview skills, and social impact achievements.
Wausau draft agreement for downtown condos draws criticism over bridge costs
Wausau officials on Tuesday amended an agreement for a downtown condominium plan to clarify that the city will have no obligation to maintain or operate a pedestrian bridge as part of the project. But Wausau’s Community Development Director, Liz Brodek, said if the walkway is built, eventually it will be...
Marathon County Crime Gallery for Dec. 15, 2022
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
Marathon County Sheriff: Don’t travel unless necessary
The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is urging motorists to stay off the road Thursday morning unless absolutely necessary, as a winter storm continues to wreak havoc throughout the area. Wausau saw about 7 inches of snow since Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with higher totals in communities...
wearegreenbay.com
Semi nearly slams into deputy helping vehicle in ditch in Marathon County
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the first snowstorm of the season out of the way, the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office is reminding travelers how quickly road conditions can change. On Wednesday evening, a deputy with the agency was responding to a car in the ditch along Highway...
Fox11online.com
One Wisconsin county listed as 'high' for COVID-19 activity
MADISON (WLUK) -- One Wisconsin county has been moved into the "high" level for COVID-19 activity. Iron county in northern Wisconsin is the state's only county with this escalated activity, according to the latest map from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At this level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask or respirator and advises those who may be considered high risk to consider avoid public, non-essential activities indoors.
WSAW
Vehicle slides into Wausau squad during crash response
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department is urging drivers to slow down after a squad was struck while responding to an accident Wednesday morning. The slide-in happened while the officer was assisting another driver on Highway 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau. The driver lost control on the ice.
WJFW-TV
Wausau Police cruiser hit this morning while on a call; no injuries were reported
WAUSAU (WJFW) - A Wausau Police vehicle was struck this morning on the side of the road. According to the Wausau Police Department's Facebook page, an officer was checking on a crash on US 51 near Stewart Ave. when his squad car was hit by another vehicle that lost control on the ice.
WSAW
UPDATE: Scene Cleared on Highway 29 West
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - UPDATE: The scene has been cleared on Highway 29 West. All lanes are back open in both directions as of 2:53 a.m. The left lane of Highway 29 traveling westbound is closed due to a semi-trailer truck in a ditch. According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Mile Marker 145 in Edgar.
WSAW
Wausau broker, investment advisor used nearly $2 million in clients’ money for personal, business expenses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau broker and investment agent is barred from practicing after public records show he did not invest nearly $2 million his clients had entrusted to him. State records show it happened to at least a dozen people around Wisconsin and Michigan. Tony Liddle has been...
WSAW
Ice, wind knock out power to thousands in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - About 12,000 customers woke up without power Thursday morning due to weather-related outages. As of 1:30 p.m. power was restored to about 2,000. And by 3:30 p.m., just more than 8,000 were without service. “Our crews are responding to and repairing scattered power outages caused by...
CBS 58
Miss Wisconsin set to compete to be crowned Miss America tonight
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (CBS 58) -- A UW Madison student from Wausau is set to make history on a grand stage on Thursday, Dec. 15. 20-year-old Grace Stanke will be the first nuclear engineer to compete in the annual Miss America contest. Stanke was crowned Miss Wisconsin in June and says...
cwbradio.com
Wausau Woman Accused of Providing False Information to Help Facilitate Gun Purchase Has Charges Against Her Dropped
A Wausau woman accused of lying on a firearms transaction document had the charges against her dropped. According to authorities, Ashley Zastrow allegedly lied on a document in purchasing a handgun, saying she hadn’t intended to keep the gun. She was going to pass it on to Tanner Graap. It was believed that Graap later used the firearm to kill Kayla Frank a few days later.
