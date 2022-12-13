Read full article on original website
Turn Up For New Years Eve At These Places in West Michigan
As 2022 comes to a close, you are thinking of your vision boards and new year's resolutions. Before you get into mapping out the entire year of 2023, you need to figure out how you will bring in the New Year on the right note. Here are a few of...
Wintery Weather & Craft Beer: Winter Beer Fest Tickets On Sale
Every February, craft beer lovers bundle up and head to LMCU Ballpark in Comstock Park for the Michigan Brewers Guild's Winter Beer Festival. This year will be the 17th Annual Winter Beer Festival. It is scheduled for Saturday, February 25th, 2023 from 1-6 pm. The event features hundreds of beers...
Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend
It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
Opinions For Sale for Under $1 in Grand Rapids
Many of us find ourselves wandering around the grocery store trying to figure out what to buy to make for dinner. We've seen the signs above the items, but how closely have you really read those signs?. Now that auto correct has taken over the world, many times even if...
What Is Up With The Mystery Of Plaster Creek Turning Bright Green?
Plaster Creek runs along the border of Grand Rapids and Wyoming and for some reason for a few hours the water turned bright green but why?. Normally when I think of the water turning green is when they dye the Chicago River green in downtown Chicago to get festive for their annual St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Grand Rapids Area To Dodge Freezing Rain Event Wednesday Night
A winter storm heading eastward after menacing the Plains states will have only a wet impact on Grand Rapids. A Big Winter Storm Which Dumped Two Feet Of Snow Out West Will Whimper Out. The Pacific storm making its way across the country will get hit by some southern warm...
Exciting Health Care News for Grand Rapids and Michigan Veterans
For veterans here in Grand Rapids and around Michigan, navigating VA Health Benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is, and always has been, hell on wheels. Right? It's been tough and confusing. Well, the cavalry has arrived! AARP just announced the launching of an interactive, mobile-friendly Veterans and...
Former GVSU Graduate Used COVID-19 Loan To Buy Sports Car
A man with a criminal justice degree from Grand Valley State University used government COVID-19 loans to buy BMW and other personal items. Getting a degree and graduating college is a big deal. Hopes and dreams become more of a reality and the future is bright. But not everyone uses their knowledge for good purposes.
New Art Gallery, Studio, Retail Shop Opens Downtown Grand Rapids
A new space to buy and make art is open in downtown Grand Rapids!. Cocoon Art Space at 327 Division Ave. South features an art studio, gallery, and retail shop. According to Grand Rapids Business Journal, owners Josie Garcia and Tedd Smith first started Cocoon in 2017 as pop-up art space in Phoenix, Arizona.
See Videos of Some Spectacular Grand Rapids Area Christmas Displays
It's the time of year when we load up the family car and head out to see some of the fantastic Christmas displays that people have put together in their front yards. It's amazing how big some of these displays can be. Many of them feature some great computer technology -- synching the displays to Christmas songs for a fantastic sound and light display.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
Serial Killer Sent To Battle Creek For Arraignment of 2005 Murder
A man who has been sitting in a Pennsylvania prison for murder has been shipped to Calhoun County to be arranged for an alleged murder that took place in 2005. Only 1 of 5 Michigan Serial Killers Killed Across State Lines. The state of Michigan has had its share of...
New Casual Asian Restaurant and Boba Shop Now Open in East Grand Rapids
A new spot for Boba and Asian cuisine has opened up in East Grand Rapids. Pink Piggy, is now open at 2230 Wealthy St. in East Grand Rapids. The space was once occupied by Chinese takeout restaurant, Foo Yen. The new restaurant's hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to...
Texan Accidentally Orders Taco Bell Pick-Up Over 1,000 Miles Away in Holland, Michigan
These days, there's an app for everything, including ordering food from your favorite fast-food or quick-service restaurants. I have a few myself for places like Jimmy John's, Starbucks, and Taco Bell. Typically, I love using the app because it's easy to order, you can set up a payment and store...
Where will Janet Jackson Be In Michigan On Her Upcoming Tour?
When legends pop up in Michigan, you know I get excited. Michael Jackson, Prince, Beyonce, Freddie Mercury...that's just to name a few. What if I told you that a legend was coming to Michigan?. Global icon, Janet Jackson, officially announced that she will be going on a tour across North...
Still No Trace of Missing Wyoming Man Raymond Tarasiewicz
We reported on the missing Wyoming man, Raymond Taraziewicz a bit ago, but sadly, there is still no trace of him and his family is desperate to find him. Fox 17 reported that yesterday, Sunday, family, friends, and volunteers were back out looking for signs of Raymond Tarasiewicz. It's been...
Two Teenagers Arrested After Chase with Four Stolen Cars in Grand Rapids
Two teens are in custody following an early morning chase with police and a rollover crash in metro Grand Rapids. According to the Kent County Sherriff's Office, at approximately 3:15a.m. on Monday morning, deputies were patrolling the area of 60th St. near Kalamazoo Ave. in response to an increase in vehicle thefts in the area.
Former WMU Football Player Stomps Face Of Defenseless Man On The Ground
A former Western Michigan University football player recently announced he's eligible for the NFL draft but has a big problem to deal with and that's assault charges. Originally from Muskegon, Michigan, 23-year-old La'Darius Jefferson played two seasons at Muskegon High School and was once named Michigan High School Football Player of the Year.
