The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
coinjournal.net
Should I buy Metacade (MCADE) during the crypto market crash of 2022?
Crypto market crashes are full of prime buying opportunities. It’s often said that great projects are on sale, as 90% price reductions during the bear market mean you can buy a much bigger stack of tokens for the same initial investment cost. Great projects never stop building, even during...
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest buys another $3.2 million worth of Coinbase shares
Ark Invest has invested another $3.2 million in Coinbase, bringing its total shares to 5.8 million. COIN is up by nearly 4% during Thursday’s pre-market trading session. Coinbase has underperformed this year and could record losses by the end of the year. Ark Invest purchases $3.2 million worth of...
This week in crypto: SBF arrested in The Bahamas
Authorities have arrested Sam Bankman-Fried in the Bahamas. Binance reserves are accounted for, says CryptoQuant. Ark Invest continues to invest in Coinbase. Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX cryptocurrency, was arrested in The Bahamas earlier this week. The former billionaire now faces extradition to the United States, where he would face numerous charges by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York.
Decentraland Price Prediction: Metacade Seems to Be a Better Option
The metaverse looks increasingly poised to become a major player in the tech world in the next few years. As more and more major companies are joining in, it looks like widespread adoption is just on the horizon. That means that now is the time to be looking at these projects that still have a lot of room to grow with some promising price predictions for the future.
Revealed: 5 Best Altcoins to Buy and hold long-term in 2023
Altcoins consistently return the biggest percentage increases out of any digital asset class. Early-stage blockchain projects have the potential to attract millions of users over time and the level of innovation in the space is oftentimes staggering. With that said, the recent prices look like a prime opportunity to purchase...
Australian regulator ASIC sues Finder Wallet
ASIC is suing Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced financial services. ASIC claims the Finder Earn product closely resembled a debenture. Finder Wallet stopped providing the service to its customers last month. ASIC sues Finder Wallet for providing unlicenced services. The Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) announced on Thursday, December...
TrueUSD Launches TCNH, a TRON-Based Stablecoin Pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan
San Francisco, United States, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire. We are thrilled to announce that the TrueUSD team is launching a new product called TCNH, which is a stablecoin pegged to Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH) at 1:1. TCNH will be deployed on one of the fastest growing public blockchains, TRON, where users can obtain, hold, and trade the token.
Expert panel: what mistakes should users avoid when attempting to buy cryptocurrencies
Look no further than the crypto market for this, when the entire space seemed to get a little bit over-excited, shall we say, during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The year 2022 has exposed a lot of overvalued investments as the economy has flipped and capital has flowed out of the space. Many investors are hurting bad, so perhaps it is a good time to take stock of errors and see whether these can be avoided in future.
FTX seeking to auction its functioning businesses including LedgerX
FTX lawyers are seeking permission from a US bankruptcy court to be allowed to sell their businesses. The businesses that FTX seek to auction were only acquired recently. FTX wants to auction the businesses before they lose too much value or have their licenses permanently revoked. FTX lawyers have filed...
Ethereum suppy: whales add 561,000 ETH in just two days
Ethereum’s large investors holding at least 100 ETH and up to 1 million ETH increased their overall bags by 2.1% in November. Amid price fluctuations, sharks and whales scooped 561,000 ETH in two days between 5th and 6th December 2022. These large investors now hold approximately two-thirds of Ethereum...
Metacade Smashes Past $1 Million In Three Weeks – Here’s Why
The GameFi market continues to prove popular with crypto investors, and MCADE, the native token for Metacade, is leading the charge. In the three weeks of its beta presale, the MCADE token has already smashed the $1 million barrier, making it one of the hottest new blockchain tokens on the market.
Is Cardano a good investment?
Cardano is a struggling Ethereum killer that has failed to gain traction. Its total NFT volume sales have been in a freefall. Cardano DeFi volume has also fallen sharply. Cardano has been one of the top disappointments in 2022. After going bonkers in 2021, ADA price has plunged by more than 89% from the highest level in 2021. Cardano’s market cap has plunged from more than $90 billion to slightly above $10 billion.
CryptoQuant confirms Binance reserves are accounted for
Binance has faced a FUD storm in the past few days about its reserves. Binance has also been in the spotlight amid the ongoing FTX collapse hearing. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance reserves in its new audit report. Blockchain analytics provider CryptoQuant has verified Binance’s proof of reserve...
HOOK price defies gravity as Hooked Protocol activity rises
Hooked Protocol is a small but fast-growing platform. Its activity has surged to position 1 in DappRadar rankings. Hooked Protocol price defied gravity as the developers started airdrop distributions. It also rose as the platform rose to the top of the DappRadar rankings of the top BSC chain networks. HOOK rose to $2, which was much higher than this month’s low of $0.10.
We can meet 100% of withdrawals, says Binance’s Changpeng Zhao
CZ dismisses concerns over whether Binance could handle a $2.1 billion withdrawal. The CEO confirmed that the crypto exchange could meet 100% of withdrawals on its platform. Binance has very solid revenue, CZ added. Binance can meet withdrawals on its platform. Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, told CNBC...
Bitcoin whales gorge on another $726 million worth of BTC
Bitcoin wallet addresses with 100 to 10,000 BTC bought another $726 million worth of coins in 9 days. The sharks and whales activity highlight the continued accumulation of BTC as market navigates the recent FTX- fueled crash. Bitcoin price rose to highs of $18,385 on Tuesday, before retreating late Wednesday...
