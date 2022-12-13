Look no further than the crypto market for this, when the entire space seemed to get a little bit over-excited, shall we say, during the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The year 2022 has exposed a lot of overvalued investments as the economy has flipped and capital has flowed out of the space. Many investors are hurting bad, so perhaps it is a good time to take stock of errors and see whether these can be avoided in future.

