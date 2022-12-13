Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has announced his retirement from MMA and is looking back on his career and toward his future. At one time, TJ Dillashaw was one of the best fighters in the UFC. He dominated the bantamweight division for a while and even tried his hand at flyweight gold. Following his flyweight title fight, Dillashaw was suspended for taking a banned substance and had to serve a two-year suspension. When he returned he was injury ridden and was not able to get back on top. Now since his last loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Dillashaw has announced his retirement from the sport.

18 HOURS AGO