Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions

Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense

Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Biggest Regret And What Could Bring Him Back To Fighting

Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has announced his retirement from MMA and is looking back on his career and toward his future. At one time, TJ Dillashaw was one of the best fighters in the UFC. He dominated the bantamweight division for a while and even tried his hand at flyweight gold. Following his flyweight title fight, Dillashaw was suspended for taking a banned substance and had to serve a two-year suspension. When he returned he was injury ridden and was not able to get back on top. Now since his last loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Dillashaw has announced his retirement from the sport.
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’

When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
Sean O’Malley Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Decision With His UFC 280 Bout

Sean O’Malley does not see any similarities between Paddy Pimblett’s win at UFC 282 and his win at UFC 280 in terms of controversy. At UFC 282 UFC lightweight rising star, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett won a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. Immediately when the scores were read, fans began to post their disagreement on social media. The word “robbery” was thrown around quite a bit and many felt as if Gordon had done enough to warrant the win.
worldboxingnews.net

Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’

Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
Anthony Smith Has Offered To Be The Backup In Brazil After Losing Out On Hill Fight

Anthony Smith is still angry about losing his March opponent Jamahal Hill who will fight Glover Teixeira in Brazil for the title. UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has been on the wrong side of fights lately. He has had some bad luck with his health, his personal life, and with fight bookings. Recently the hits just keep on coming. Smith was slated to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of the March 11 event to be held in Las Vegas but instead, Hill will now face Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title in January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
John McCarthy Addresses The Judging Controversy Stemming From UFC 282

Stemming from the two biggest fight events last weekend, one MMA judge Doug Crosby has fallen under fire, and former MMA referee John McCarthy weighs in. Last weekend two of the biggest fight promotions on the planet ran events. Bellator held the Bellator 289 event in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday and the UFC held the UFC 282 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Normally there would be no comparison between these two events, except that there was a notably bad scorecard turned in at both events, both by the same man, MMA judge Doug Crosby.
Bia Mesquita Defeats Miesha Tate At The Fight Pass Invitational 3

Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.
