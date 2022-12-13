Read full article on original website
Valentina Shevchenko Has Four Potential Fights For Return, Including ‘Super-Fights’ With Fellow UFC Champions
Valentina Shevchenko has a few choices for whenever she decides to come back. We last saw the UFC women’s flyweight champion at UFC 275, where she defended her title against Taila Santos in as close split decision victory. Following the controversial result, Shevchenko won’t be giving the on-par challenger an immediate rematch. Instead, she’s looking for someone she has yet to face [or in one case, hasn’t faced in a while].
Chris Weidman: Paddy Pimblett 'completely delusional' about UFC 282 win vs. Jared Gordon 'or it's a gimmick'
Chris Weidman can’t believe that Paddy Pimblett seriously thinks he beat Jared Gordon at UFC 282. Pimblett (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) defeated Gordon by unanimous decision in this past Saturday’s co-main event at T-Mobile Arena – a decision which turned plenty of heads and put the judges under fire.
Conor McGregor removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years
Conor McGregor has been removed from the official UFC rankings for the first time in over 8 years. The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) has not competed in the Octagon since July of 2021. The 34-year-old Irishman was defeated by TKO during a trilogy match...
Valentina Shevchenko name drops two opponents for her next title defense
Valentina Shevchenko has given her thoughts on who she will face next as her UFC flyweight title reign continues. Ever since capturing the belt four years ago, Valentina Shevchenko has been the queen at 125 pounds. ‘Bullet’ has been able to defeat everyone who has stepped forward, even if the win over Taila Santos was a bit controversial.
Conor McGregor sounds off on Artem Lobov following latest lawsuit for intimidation: “I’m not paying these lawyers nothing”
Conor McGregor is sounding off on Artem Lobov following his latest lawsuit for intimidation. Former MMA fighter Artem Lobov has apparently filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against Conor McGregor. Lobov maintains he is entitled to a percentage of McGregor’s earnings in the sale of the Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey brand.
John McCarthy believes current UFC seating arrangement causes issues for judges: “You want better scores, change it”
John McCarthy believes the UFC seating arrangement is what causes issues for judges when scoring fights for the promotion. Over the course of the last few weeks, months and years, judging has been a big issue in mixed martial arts. Some think the problem is exaggerated whereas others want it to be addressed immediately.
Watch: BJJ Star Gordon Ryan Humbles ‘The Mountain’ Thor Bjornsson and Martins Licis in Grappling Session
Gordon Ryan decided to put his world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills to the test against a mountain of a man just 24 hours before his main event spot at UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 on Friday. Originally scheduled to face former UFC competitor Vinny Magalhaes in a submission grappling showdown, Ryan...
TJ Dillashaw Explains His Biggest Regret And What Could Bring Him Back To Fighting
Former UFC champion TJ Dillashaw has announced his retirement from MMA and is looking back on his career and toward his future. At one time, TJ Dillashaw was one of the best fighters in the UFC. He dominated the bantamweight division for a while and even tried his hand at flyweight gold. Following his flyweight title fight, Dillashaw was suspended for taking a banned substance and had to serve a two-year suspension. When he returned he was injury ridden and was not able to get back on top. Now since his last loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, Dillashaw has announced his retirement from the sport.
Sean Strickland Roasts Israel Adesanya For Brass Knuckles Arrest: ‘If He Was A Real Man, It Would Have Been A Gun’
When it came to his words, Sean Strickland had no problem pulling the trigger at the UFC Vegas 66 media day. The top middleweight contender would tackle a number of different topics. Strickland covered all of the bases, talking about his thoughts on politics, guns and even went on to roast MMA reporters in classic Strickland-fashion. In the midst of all of the chaos, Israel Adesanya’s name was also caught in the crossfire.
EXCLUSIVE: Vicente Luque Says Khamzat Chimaev ‘Talks Too Much’ and Addresses Possible Fight With Jorge Masvidal
No. 9 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque recently sat down to speak with Mike Owens in a Middle Easy exclusive interview to discuss something of the bigger stories in the 170-pound division in recent months. ‘The Silent Assassin’ was last seen inside the Octagon this past August on the losing...
Joe Rogan Goes Full Fanboy Talking About Conor McGregor: ‘That’s An Extraordinary Human Being’
Joe Rogan is going to need a cigarette after fanboying so hard over Conor McGregor. “It’s an extraordinary human being,” Rogan exclaimed on a recent episode of his podcast. “That’s a one in x amount of million kind of people that can do what he does and talk the kind of sh*t he does then get into an Octagon and f*ck people up.”
Sean O’Malley Compares Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 282 Decision With His UFC 280 Bout
Sean O’Malley does not see any similarities between Paddy Pimblett’s win at UFC 282 and his win at UFC 280 in terms of controversy. At UFC 282 UFC lightweight rising star, Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett won a unanimous decision victory over Jared Gordon. Immediately when the scores were read, fans began to post their disagreement on social media. The word “robbery” was thrown around quite a bit and many felt as if Gordon had done enough to warrant the win.
Gordon Ryan Outlasts Nicky Rod In Nail-Biting Grappling Match – Highlights
Gordon Ryan managed to outlast Nicky Rod after a nail-biting grappling match this week. Ryan is arguably the biggest star in the Brazilian jiu-jitsu world, and certainly didn’t disappoint last night. Ryan took on Nick Rodriguez in the main event of the UFC Fight Pass Invitational 3 card. Initially,...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’
Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later. “The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal. Broner, who has only...
Anthony Smith Has Offered To Be The Backup In Brazil After Losing Out On Hill Fight
Anthony Smith is still angry about losing his March opponent Jamahal Hill who will fight Glover Teixeira in Brazil for the title. UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith has been on the wrong side of fights lately. He has had some bad luck with his health, his personal life, and with fight bookings. Recently the hits just keep on coming. Smith was slated to face Jamahal Hill in the main event of the March 11 event to be held in Las Vegas but instead, Hill will now face Glover Teixeira for the light heavyweight title in January in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
John McCarthy Addresses The Judging Controversy Stemming From UFC 282
Stemming from the two biggest fight events last weekend, one MMA judge Doug Crosby has fallen under fire, and former MMA referee John McCarthy weighs in. Last weekend two of the biggest fight promotions on the planet ran events. Bellator held the Bellator 289 event in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday and the UFC held the UFC 282 event in Las Vegas on Saturday. Normally there would be no comparison between these two events, except that there was a notably bad scorecard turned in at both events, both by the same man, MMA judge Doug Crosby.
Bia Mesquita Defeats Miesha Tate At The Fight Pass Invitational 3
Miesha Tate took some time out of her MMA fighting career to try her hand at a submission-only grappling tournament, unfortunately, she lost. The UFC has become the leading promotion for MMA over the last twenty or more years. Now the organization seems to be focused on other combat sports avenues. First Dana White was looking to get into boxing, but that never really panned out. Now he is opening a slap-fighting league which fans seem to be excited about. But one of the oldest forms of martial arts, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) might be gaining some popularity under the UFC banner.
