Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
Colchester Sun
Yankee Pride Quilts teaches the next generation of quilters from its location is Essex Junction
ESSEX JUNCTION — Yankee Pride Quilts, located in Five Corners, is all about teaching the next generation of quilters. In business since 1981, Yankee Pride provides a selection of high quality quilting fabric, as well as quilting classes for those wanting to learn. Marti DelNevo, a shopkeeper at Yankee...
Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member
By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton
Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 6...
WCAX
Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow
In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line
ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center
WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
mynbc5.com
Vermont gets hit with first nor'easter of the season bringing heavy, wet snow
WILLISTON, Vt. — At VTrans, the first big storm of the season has brought a lot of work for the department. Even with a very early start, they don't plan on stopping any time soon. "Some of our trucks were out at 4 a.m., a lot of those trucks...
mynbc5.com
Plattsburgh holds ribbon cutting for the Northwoods $24 million housing development
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — On Tuesday, state and local officials celebrated the completion ofNorthwoods, a $24 million housing development in Plattsburgh. The development consists of 80 affordable homes, half of those will include mental health support services through the New York State Department of Mental Health. State senator Dan Stec...
Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber
Property costs are going in the wrong direction. One solution: Tax land, not buildings and other improvements. Read the story on VTDigger here: Stephen Marshall: The affordability problem is not the cost of lumber.
Affordable Housing Developer to Convert Newport Convent Into Apartments, Condos
State Rep. Mike Marcotte (R-Coventry) has fond memories of his 12 years as a student at Sacred Heart School, a Catholic institution that occupies a promontory overlooking Lake Memphremagog and the Canadian mountains on the far shore. "I got a great education," Marcotte said. “I think it’s made me who...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $429,900 home in Essex Junction has a fully fenced yard and four bedrooms
This cape style home in Essex Junction has a attached one car garage and three season porch. The home is also equipped for kids and pets with a fully fenced yard. Bathrooms: 2 (1 full and 1 half) Price: $429,900. Square Feet: 1,421. HIGHLIGHTS: back deck, fully fenced yard, hardwood...
mynbc5.com
Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
Colchester Sun
Here are four things to do in Chittenden County this weekend
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 17 and Sunday Dec. 18. Where: The Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex Junction. Details: A free and appropriate for all ages artisan market for Vermont businesses featuring 15+ vendors per day. There will be local food, drinks such as hot chocolate, a photo booth and music.
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center
NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
The Northeast braces for latest winter storm
With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in St. George
ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
WCAX
2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
WCAX
A call-taker advises the anxious during a shift on Vermont’s suicide-prevention hotline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has two call centers that are part of the new nationwide 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The 24-hour service, chronically underfunded since its inception in 2005, received a $400 million federally funded reboot this summer in response to a surge of mental illness in the U.S.
Comments / 0