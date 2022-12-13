ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Essex, VT

WCAX

Burlington moves forward with decades-old district heat plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Steam from Burlington Electric’s McNeil Generating Station would warm the hospital and parts of the UVM campus under a plan the city is pursuing. The decades-old district energy plan would also help the Queen City meet its climate goals. For decades, the city of Burlington...
BURLINGTON, VT
Mountain Times

Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member

By Curt Peterson Maggie O’Brien, the newest member of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, will be helping update the 2015 Killington Town Plan, according to RRPC Special Projects Manager Ed Bove. O’Brien grew up in Farmington, New York, a small […] Read More The post Rutland Regional Planning Commission has new member appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Route 7 in Milton

Stuck in Vt: Checking in with couples who moved to Vermont during pandemic. In July 2020, the pandemic prompted Joanna Burgess and Noah Sussman to move from New York City to rural Derby, Vt., with their three rescue cats. Region blanketed with first winter storm of the season. Updated: 6...
MILTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont authorities, utilities prep for heavy snow

In the short-time it’s been open, the Wheeler Dog Park in South Burlington has become a popular spot for K9 owners. Dog parks are a great way for pups to get some time off leash, socialize and let their zoomies out. Plattsburgh votes to demolish Crete Memorial Civic Center.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash with injuries near Essex/Colchester town line

ESSEX — Police are investigating the crash that occurred in Chittenden County on Tuesday. Essex Junction Fire was dispatched to Colchester Road, at the Essex Town and Colchester Town line, for a motor vehicle crash. A head-on crash between a pickup truck and a tractor trailer took place at...
ESSEX, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash leads to DUI charges in Waterbury Center

WATERBURY— Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waterbury yesterday. The crash took place on Vermont Route 100 at around 11:10 p.m. The Vermont State Police responded along with Waterbury Fire and Rescue. Police say that Myria McNally, 30, of Waterbury, had rear ended a skid steer. McNally was...
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Police, Vermont banks warn of increased check fraud scams

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Police and bank officials are warning Vermonters to be on alert after a number of reports of stolen checks from blue United States Postal Service drop boxes. The Vermont Bankers Association put out an announcement on Thursday urging Vermonters to be cautious when mailing checks. In...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
Colchester Sun

Here are four things to do in Chittenden County this weekend

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec 17 and Sunday Dec. 18. Where: The Essex Resort and Spa, 70 Essex Way, Essex Junction. Details: A free and appropriate for all ages artisan market for Vermont businesses featuring 15+ vendors per day. There will be local food, drinks such as hot chocolate, a photo booth and music.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Police ID victims in Bethel fire

Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
BETHEL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for attempted burglary in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER — A 26-year-old man from Charleston was arrested following an incident that took place last month in Newport Center. On November 22, authorities were notified of a burglary that occurred on Vermont Route 105 at around 10:40 a.m. Police say that the accused, identified as Dustin Sheltra,...
NEWPORT, VT
MyChamplainValley.com

The Northeast braces for latest winter storm

With the first winter storm of the season in the forecast Friday, the Vermont Department of Transportation plans to be out in force with 250 plow truck. “We lived in New England our whole life so if we didn’t like it, we’d be in Florida,” says Wilder Resident Harry Kendrick. “I’m not too concerned about […]
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in St. George yesterday. The crash took place between Route 116 and South Brownell Road at around 8:10 a.m. According to the report, Robert Elmergreen, 40, of Hinesburg, was sitting on the shoulder due to him sliding off and getting stuck, when the second vehicle coming north couldn’t slow down due to weather conditions and hit him from behind.
SAINT GEORGE, VT
WCAX

2 arrested following South Burlington $4K shoplifting haul

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police were in the right place at the right time, happening to witness a shoplifter last week. Officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Shelburne Road last Thursday morning when they saw a man run out of Lowe’s with a large bag and hop into a waiting getaway car. They chased the SUV south toward Shelburne but were unable to catch them. Shelburne Police then picked up the chase in the village and followed the SUV to Harbor Road where it crashed. The suspects were arrested after they tried to run off into a wooded area.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT

