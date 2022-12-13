ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Mesquite Local News

Building Permits – November 2022

There were 166 building permits issued by the city of Mesquite in November, with a total value of $5.8 million. This is a decrease from the same month in 2021, when the city issued 191 permits with a value at $10.2 million. On a year-to-date basis, the city has issued...
MESQUITE, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy