Virginia State

WSET

VDOT explains how roads are treated during winter weather conditions

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As Virginians hit the road despite wintery conditions, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is doing what it can to make sure you reach your destination. VDOT's spokesperson Len Stevens said that the way they treat the roads is different for different situations. They explained...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Former Virginia first lady dies at age 97

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A former first lady of the Commonwealth of Virginia has died, Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday. According to Kaine, his mother-in-law, Virginia Holton died surrounded by family. "Today I mourn the death of my mother-in-law Virginia Holton. Known to all as 'Jinks,' she led...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight

(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX
WSET

UVA shooting victim opens up, shares his harrowing story of survival

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — For the first time, a University of Virginia football player who survived the Nov. 13 on-campus shooting that killed three of his teammates is sharing his harrowing story. UVA shooting survivor Michael 'Mike' Hollins Jr. talked with Good Morning America (GMA) about that harrowing moment when...
VIRGINIA STATE

