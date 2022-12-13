Read full article on original website
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
Virginia senators announce $1 million in funding for mental health lifeline
WASHINGTON D.C. (WSET) — Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $1,000,000 in federal funding to expand and enhance the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline in the Commonwealth. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned from a 10-digit number to 988 in July. Following the switch, crisis call...
'It is happening today:' Miyares addresses rise in antisemitism at colleges nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter off to public colleges across the Commonwealth after a disturbing nationwide trend. Miyares sent the letter to address a recent rise of antisemitism at universities across the U.S. According to his letter, a recently released...
Thieves using legal technology that helps them unlock your car and Wi-Fi
NORMAN, OKLA. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man is warning residents there about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars – that residents swore they had locked – using legally purchased technology.
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
VDOT explains how roads are treated during winter weather conditions
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As Virginians hit the road despite wintery conditions, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is doing what it can to make sure you reach your destination. VDOT's spokesperson Len Stevens said that the way they treat the roads is different for different situations. They explained...
Virginia mental health providers react to Gov. Youngkin's behavioral services plan
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling for over $230 million to be allocated toward mental health and behavioral services in his proposed budget. One mental health service provider on the Southside thinks it's vital. "It's a much-needed approach as it does seemingly address mental health challenges that we...
Ahead of I-95 Shutdown anniversary, AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for winter weather
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — As we near the one-year anniversary of Virginia’s I-95 shutdown that left motorists stranded along 50 miles of frozen roadway, and with winter weather predicted for the region, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared. It was back on January 2...
Watch out for refreeze on roads across Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A frigid wintry mix of rain and freezing rain is slowly starting to move out of Virginia on Thursday, but drivers should remain aware of road conditions as lower overnight temperatures could cause wet roads to refreeze. Temperatures are forecasted to drop beginning around 8...
Here's how VDOT is preparing for the upcoming wintry weather in the Lynchburg area
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Upcoming weather is threatening some parts of Virginia with chances of what could be icing, freezing rain or sleet beginning Wednesday night through Thursday morning, but VDOT has a plan to battle the weather on the roads. Right now VDOT said the northern, northwestern and...
New state historical highway markers approved in Franklin Co., Roanoke
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke library that hid a censored trove of Black literature, and the Franklin County community of Ferrum are among the seven new historical markers approved by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources this December. The new texts cover the Old Dominion’s past from 1776 to the present day.
Virginia lawmakers give away FTX campaign donations following arrest of former CEO
(WSET) — Billions of dollars were misappropriated and thousands of investors were defrauded. These are the claims the Department of Justice is making against the international cryptocurrency exchange FTX, and its founder and former CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried. Bankman-Fried was arrested Monday night at his home in the Bahamas and...
Former Virginia first lady dies at age 97
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A former first lady of the Commonwealth of Virginia has died, Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday. According to Kaine, his mother-in-law, Virginia Holton died surrounded by family. "Today I mourn the death of my mother-in-law Virginia Holton. Known to all as 'Jinks,' she led...
SEE IT: Ice across Virginia from freezing rain overnight
(WSET) — Rain and freezing rain fell across Virginia Wednesday night and Thursday morning. The ice and winter weather prompted schools to close or delay their hours. Click HERE for school closing info. Here's the latest weather update from our meteorologist George Flickinger: Rain and freezing rain falls across...
Family of UVA shooting victim D'Sean Perry speaks out for the first time
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WSET) — The family of one of the University of Virginia shooting victims is speaking out for the first time since their son was killed during the Nov. 13 shooting on campus. Happy and Sean Perry, the parents of D’Sean Perry, spoke to the press on...
Amber Alert canceled after missing Ona girl found safe in Kentucky; mother in custody
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert issued for a 6-year-old Cabell County girl has been canceled but not before a police chase in Kentucky. Mila Carf was found safely, while her mother, Shana Carf, 37, is now being held in jail on multiple charges. The Amber Alert...
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
UVA shooting victim opens up, shares his harrowing story of survival
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — For the first time, a University of Virginia football player who survived the Nov. 13 on-campus shooting that killed three of his teammates is sharing his harrowing story. UVA shooting survivor Michael 'Mike' Hollins Jr. talked with Good Morning America (GMA) about that harrowing moment when...
Police: Woman fatally shoots 2 Mississippi officers; shooter also dead
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (TND) — Two police officers were shot and killed by an unidentified woman early Wednesday when they responded to a call at a motel, according to authorities. The woman killed herself after shooting officers from the Bay St. Louis Police Department at a Motel 6...
