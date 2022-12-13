Read full article on original website
Rebel Wilson Talks About The Challenges Of Being The Mom Who Wants To ‘Do All The Things’
Rebel Wilson has had a big 2022. She came out with her partner Ramona Agruma on June 9 during Pride Month. She announced that she had welcomed her first child, daughter Royce Lillian Elizabeth Wilson, via surrogate on Nov. 7. The Pitch Perfect actor reflected on her year of milestones during a chat with Maria Shriver and how motherhood has completely rocked her world.
Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids
While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
Jodie Turner-Smith Says Husband Joshua Jackson Helps Her Balance Career & Family Life
Actor Jodie Turner-Smith knows exactly how it feels to be a busy mom. From pressure from the public to trying to work while still being a present mom, the working mom spoke to Bustle about what it was like to come onto the scene while being “secretly pregnant” and “secretly married.”
I Want Another Kid, And My Husband Doesn’t
I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Celine Dion Announces She Has An Incurable Neurological Disorder In Emotional Video
A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.
Maren Morris Has Thoughts About The Harry & Meghan Documentary
Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Maren Morris is a Grammy Award-winning musician who has moved millions with her voice and lyrics. But it turns out she’s also just like so many of us: completely fascinated with the royal family and the history of the British monarchy. With that...
There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles
If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
North West Recreates Viral Wednesday Dance
Like everyone else, North West is totally obsessed with the Wednesday dance. The viral dance, which was choreographed by Wednesday herself (Jenna Ortega), takes place in episode 4 of the Netflix series. Fans quickly put their own spin on the goth icon’s dance moves on TikTok, and North just added her own spin to the trend.
Demi Moore and Bruce Willis Are Blended Family Goals In Their Heartwarming Family Photo
Whenever celebrity couples call it quits, there’s always the question of how they’re going to make it all work when there are children involved. For actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, that has never been an issue. Since the couple split in 2000 after 13 years of marriage,...
Jennifer Coolidge Has Something To Say About ‘Girl Power’
Can Jennifer Coolidge be any cooler? The White Lotus star has had a career that has spanned nearly 30 years and was just named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. Ariana Grande (who featured Coolidge in her music video for “thank u, next”) interviewed the comedian for the occasion, and Coolidge marveled at how the entertainment industry has improved for women, and how it really is never too late for a “cool thing happening” in anyone’s life.
Kate Winslet On Women In Their 40s: 'We Become More Powerful, More Sexy'
Kate Winslet has been headlining movies and TV shows for over two decades, and admits that aging in the public eye is not easy. But, in her humble opinion, getting older is a gift and only makes you “more powerful” as a woman. In a new interview with...
Prince Harry Believes That Meghan Markle Suffered A Miscarriage Due To Tabloid Case
The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan are here, and there is still a lot to be discussed. The Duke and Duchess continue to make incredibly bold statements in recounting their time in Kensington Palace. Perhaps their most explosive accusation is blaming Meghan Markle’s miscarriage on the British Media and their inability to back down during a legal conflict, creating huge amounts of stress for the couple.
Watch The Exact Moment A Little Girls Spots Her Family At Her Holiday Dance Recital
One aspect of the holidays that can be stressful for parents is the landslide of their kids’ Christmas recitals, showcases, pageants, and performances. They often require taking time off work, not to mention the stress of getting outfits together, parking, finding seats, and buying flowers. But the payoff is...
Sarah Jessica Parker And Matthew Broderick Had A Rare, Adorable Night Out With Their Kids
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick have been together for over 25 years, and while the couple is no stranger to attending a red carpet moment together, it’s rare to see their three children. That is, until recently when the whole family attended the opening night of Some Like It Hot on Broadway together.
Watch Pink's Daughter Willow Sing At Her First Recital And Totally Nail It
Like mother, like daughter! Singer Pink posted an adorable video of her daughter singing at her first recital, giving her fans a glimpse into just how alike this mother-daughter duo is. Pink, 43, posted the video of Willow, 11, singing Olivia Rodrigo's “The Rose Song,” as she stands solo on...
