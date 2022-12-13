ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scary Mommy

Tori Spelling Is Every Mom Right Now Battling Constantly Sick Kids

While we love sending our children off to learn new things and build social skills at school, the much-needed time apart comes with an unfortunate consequences: all. the. germs. Tori Spelling vented her frustrations on her Instagram story Sunday night, sharing that her kids have been out sick from school, only to return and get sick again within days, back to back.
wonderwall.com

More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light

Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Popculture

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife, Allison Holker, Breaks Her Silence on Husband's Death

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed his passing on Wednesday and opened up about her grief in a statement published by PEOPLE. Boss was found dead at a hotel in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Holker gave fans the news in her own words and then asked for privacy for her family during this difficult time.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say

It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody...
ARIZONA STATE
Scary Mommy

I Want Another Kid, And My Husband Doesn’t

I already have three magnificent kids, but I know in my bones that I want another child. Here’s the problem: My husband is equally certain he doesn’t want another child. We go around and around, each of us with the same argument over and over. “How dare you take this away from me!” I say. “How dare you force this on me!” he retorts. But how do you reconcile this major life decision when you and your partner disagree, in such a fundamental way, when it’s truly an either-or question?
Scary Mommy

Celine Dion Announces She Has An Incurable Neurological Disorder In Emotional Video

A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.
Scary Mommy

Maren Morris Has Thoughts About The Harry & Meghan Documentary

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images. Maren Morris is a Grammy Award-winning musician who has moved millions with her voice and lyrics. But it turns out she’s also just like so many of us: completely fascinated with the royal family and the history of the British monarchy. With that...
Scary Mommy

There's A New Show Coming Out That Judges Parenting Styles

If you’re like me, you prejudged this show concept and thought, “absolutely not.” Parents are tired of being criticized for how they parent, so the last thing we need is a show to glamorize it. However, I ate a big slice of humble pie when I watched the series trailer, revealing it actually might be amazingly insightful.
Scary Mommy

North West Recreates Viral Wednesday Dance

Like everyone else, North West is totally obsessed with the Wednesday dance. The viral dance, which was choreographed by Wednesday herself (Jenna Ortega), takes place in episode 4 of the Netflix series. Fans quickly put their own spin on the goth icon’s dance moves on TikTok, and North just added her own spin to the trend.
Scary Mommy

Jennifer Coolidge Has Something To Say About ‘Girl Power’

Can Jennifer Coolidge be any cooler? The White Lotus star has had a career that has spanned nearly 30 years and was just named Entertainment Weekly’s Entertainer of the Year. Ariana Grande (who featured Coolidge in her music video for “thank u, next”) interviewed the comedian for the occasion, and Coolidge marveled at how the entertainment industry has improved for women, and how it really is never too late for a “cool thing happening” in anyone’s life.
Scary Mommy

Prince Harry Believes That Meghan Markle Suffered A Miscarriage Due To Tabloid Case

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan are here, and there is still a lot to be discussed. The Duke and Duchess continue to make incredibly bold statements in recounting their time in Kensington Palace. Perhaps their most explosive accusation is blaming Meghan Markle’s miscarriage on the British Media and their inability to back down during a legal conflict, creating huge amounts of stress for the couple.
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

