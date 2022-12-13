ADDISON, Ala. – Addison traveled 10 miles south and took on the Meek Tigers for two games Friday night. The 10th ranked Addison Ladies came away with a 72-47 victory while Meek’s fourth ranked men’s team took a 58-48 win. The Addison Ladies, ranked 10th in this week’s 1A state poll, played a scrappy but over matched Meek Lady Tiger team and came away with a fairly easy 72-47 victory. The first period opened with the Lady Tigers jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead with Addisyn Williams putting in four points. Addison’s opening period energy didn’t match the Lady Tigers as the Lady Bulldogs had some...

