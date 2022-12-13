Read full article on original website
PREP BASKETBALL: Addison splits road matchups at Meek
ADDISON, Ala. – Addison traveled 10 miles south and took on the Meek Tigers for two games Friday night. The 10th ranked Addison Ladies came away with a 72-47 victory while Meek’s fourth ranked men’s team took a 58-48 win. The Addison Ladies, ranked 10th in this week’s 1A state poll, played a scrappy but over matched Meek Lady Tiger team and came away with a fairly easy 72-47 victory. The first period opened with the Lady Tigers jumping out to a quick 5-0 lead with Addisyn Williams putting in four points. Addison’s opening period energy didn’t match the Lady Tigers as the Lady Bulldogs had some...
Guilford hands Boylan its first NIC-10 defeat
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–No NIC-10 boys basketball teams made it to the holiday break undefeated in conference play. Guilford made sure of that by handing Boylan its first conference loss Friday night 74-67 at Boylan. The Vikings led throughout most of the game. The Vikings were up 34-30 at halftime. They stretched that to a ten-point […]
Virginia H.S. basketball highlights (12/16/22)
NORTHERN VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — Girls’ and boys’ high school basketball from Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, and Loudoun counties. Bishop O’Connell at Madison (Boys) In our high school basketball game of the week, the Madison Warhawks hosted Bishop O’Connell. The Knights led by 13 points in the 3rd quarter before the Warhawks brought it […]
Report: Bowl games will not count against redshirt eligibility this season
Bowl games will not count against redshirt eligibility this season, according to a report by ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.
Elmira Mammoth drop tough game at Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WETM) – The Elmira Mammoth returned to the ice on Friday night. The Mammoth played the first place Columbus River Dragons tough but ultimately fell 5-3 on the road. Elmira took a 3-2 lead into the third period but Columbus scored three unanswered goals in the final frame to secure the win. Stavros […]
