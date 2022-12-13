Read full article on original website
FTX’s Bankman-Fried could face long road to fraud trial
(Reuters) – FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was swiftly indicted after the collapse of his crypto empire, but a trial in New York is likely more than a year away as prosecutors build out their case and both sides spar over evidence. The bare-bones indictment against Bankman-Fried – which could...
EV tax credit complexity pressures deadlines on U.S. Treasury rule-writing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Biden administration is grappling with a long list of complex technical issues to implement new electric vehicle tax credits, putting pressure on officials working to quickly unveil guidance to automakers, battery firms and minerals producers. With some key provisions launching on Jan. 1, government and...
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Amazon failed to record warehouse injuries, U.S. agency says
(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc failed to properly record work-related injuries and illnesses at six warehouses in five states, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday as part of an ongoing investigation into the company’s safety policies. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a part of...
U.S. House Jan. 6 committee preparing to vote on recommending least 3 criminal charges against Trump -report
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack is preparing to vote on urging the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against former president Donald Trump, including insurrection, Politico reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.
TIM’s board indicates Italy’s telecoms lobby head as director – sources
MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) board has indicated Italy’s telecoms lobby chief Massimo Sarmi as a new director, two sources with knowledge of the matter said. A former TIM general manager and boss of the national post office Poste Italiane, Sarmi, 74, is currently chairman of TIM’s last-mile network unit FiberCop.
U.S. begins buying back oil for strategic reserve – official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Energy Department said on Friday it will begin buying back oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or SPR, the first purchase since this year’s record 180 million barrel release from the stockpile. The department will buy 3 million barrels for delivery in February,...
Commodity stocks drag TSX lower as recession fears mount
(Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Friday, dragged down by commodity-linked shares, as hawkish commentary from major central banks this week heightened fears of a global recession. At 9:30 a.m. ET (14:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 183.02 points, or...
French financial prosecutor confirms GE’s Belfort site searched
PARIS (Reuters) – Searches were conducted on Thursday at U.S conglomerate General Electric’s Belfort site in France as part of an ongoing probe into possible tax fraud, France’s financial prosecutor said on Friday, confirming an AFP report. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Strong ECB statement equivalent to a bigger rate hike, Holzmann says
VIENNA (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s message that it is serious about fighting inflation was a strong signal equivalent to a bigger increase in interest rates, ECB hawk Robert Holzmann said on Friday. “It is a toughly hawkish statement that for me is equivalent to the 75...
Ecuador not looking for new agreement with IMF, will maintain ties
GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) – Ecuador has fully financed its budget for next year and is not looking for a new credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government will maintain close ties with the fund. The IMF this...
‘Cryptoqueen’ associate pleads guilty in U.S. over OneCoin fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) – A dual citizen of Sweden and the United Kingdom pleaded guilty to U.S. fraud and money laundering charges on Friday for selling a fake cryptocurrency alongside one of the United States’ most-wanted fugitives, a woman referred to as the ‘Cryptoqueen.’. Karl Greenwood, 45,...
Exclusive-Germany set to assume $230 billion in Uniper derivatives
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – After setting aside almost half a trillion dollars to date tackling its energy crisis, Germany is also poised to take on the risks associated with 216 billion euros ($229 billion) of derivatives built up by energy giant Uniper. Germany is nationalising Uniper in what is the...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
Vivendi offers remedies to address EU concerns over planned Lagardere takeover -filing
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French media conglomerate Vivendi has offered remedies to address European Union (EU) competition concerns over its planned takeover of Lagardere, according to a filing on the European Commission’s competition policy website. Last month, the European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the planned deal,...
China accuses Japan of making false claims about its military activities in security strategy plan
BEIJING (Reuters) – China accused Japan of making false claims about China’s military activities in a new security strategy announced by Tokyo on Friday, China’s embassy in Japan said in a statement. Japan on Friday unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320...
