Ecuador not looking for new agreement with IMF, will maintain ties
GUAYAQUIL (Reuters) – Ecuador has fully financed its budget for next year and is not looking for a new credit agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the country’s economy minister said on Friday, adding that the government will maintain close ties with the fund. The IMF this...
Vivendi offers remedies to address EU concerns over planned Lagardere takeover -filing
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – French media conglomerate Vivendi has offered remedies to address European Union (EU) competition concerns over its planned takeover of Lagardere, according to a filing on the European Commission’s competition policy website. Last month, the European Commission had opened an in-depth investigation into the planned deal,...
COP15 nature summit snag on money matters, 30% conservation goal
MONTREAL (Reuters) – With countries digging into their positions at U.N. negotiations for a global deal to protect nature, delegates were looking to government ministers on Thursday to help resolve key sticking points around financing and land conservation commitments. The COP15 talks in Montreal have made progress in considering...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
China issues plan to increase flights, boost air passenger volumes – Caixin
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China aims to restore the country’s average daily passenger flight volumes to 70% of 2019 levels from Jan. 6, financial news outlet Caixin reported on Friday citing a document from the aviation regulator. The aim is part of a work plan the Civil Aviation Administration...
Dutch plan highest borrowing in a decade for 2023
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands expects to borrow 101.5 billion euros ($107.8) on the debt markets next year, the most since 2012, and its funding needs are “extremely uncertain” as much depends on the energy price outlook, the country’s debt agency said on Friday. Around 50...
U.S., UK, Norway, EU decry South Sudan violence -joint statement
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States, United Kingdom, Norway and the European Union expressed horror at the escalation of violence in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state and urged delivery of humanitarian aid, according to a joint statement issued on Friday. Reports of killings, property destruction and sexual violence...
EU clears Germany’s planned takeover of gas giant Uniper
BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission approved the acquisition of struggling gas trader Uniper SE by the German government, it said on Friday, paving the way for the nationalisation of the firm which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped supplying gas. The acquisition was approved under the EU merger regulation after the...
Mexico, U.S. to hold videoconference in early Jan. on Mexico aviation rating
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican aviation authorities have proposed to hold a videoconference with the United States’ Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early January to review progress on Mexico’s plan to recover a coveted air safety rating. Mexico, whose U.S.-issued safety rating was downgraded in 2021, proposed...
Peru’s central bank slightly lowers 2023 economic growth estimate
LIMA (Reuters) – The Central Reserve Bank of Peru on Friday slightly reduced its economic growth projection for 2023 to 2.9% from 3.0%, according to a report published by the central bank. Annual inflation in the copper-rich South American country is seen reaching 8.2% in 2022 before declining to...
French financial prosecutor confirms GE’s Belfort site searched
PARIS (Reuters) – Searches were conducted on Thursday at U.S conglomerate General Electric’s Belfort site in France as part of an ongoing probe into possible tax fraud, France’s financial prosecutor said on Friday, confirming an AFP report. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)
Volkswagen: decision on location of battery plant in eastern Europe coming soon
BERLIN (Reuters) – Volkswagen will soon make a decision on the location of its planned battery plant in Eastern Europe and begin searching for a location in Canada, Chief Executive Oliver Blume said on Friday. “The decision on the location [of a battery plant] in eastern Europe will come...
South Korea pension fund opens up FX hedging limit to maximum 10%
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s mammoth National Pension Fund (NPS) will hedge foreign exchange risks for up to 10% of its overseas investment compared with zero at present, the welfare ministry said on Friday. “If foreign exchange rates rise to unusually high levels again, it is necessary to...
U.S. FDA advisers to weigh on updating initial COVID vaccine doses
(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday it planned to hold a meeting of outside experts on Jan. 26 to discuss whether and how the composition for initial doses of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines should be modified. The agency’s advisers are also expected to weigh in...
UK downturn moderates in December but factories struggle – PMI
LONDON (Reuters) – The downturn across British businesses has eased slightly this month, apart from for manufacturers, and companies have reported the weakest cost pressures since mid-2021, a survey showed on Friday. The UK S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose unexpectedly to 49.0 from 48.2 in November,...
Airbus, Dassault, Indra, Eumet win $3.4 billion fighter jet contract
PARIS (Reuters) – Airbus, Dassault Aviation, Indra and the Eumet joint venture between Safran and MTU Aero Engines said on Friday they had won a 3.2 billion euros ($3.4 billion) contract for the next phase of the FCAS European fighter jet programme. The Future Combat Air System (FCAS), first...
U.S. Senate backs record $858 billion defense bill, voting continues
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday paving the way for the defense budget to hit a record $858 billion next year, $45 billion more than proposed by President Joe Biden. As voting continued, senators supported the fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, an...
Portugal’s central bank cuts 2023 growth forecast to 1.5%
LISBON (Reuters) – The Bank of Portugal on Friday lowered its 2023 economic growth forecast to 1.5% from 2.6% predicted in June, expecting a sharp slowdown after this year’s 6.8% expansion as inflation and rising interest rates are likely to hit private consumption. In its December economic bulletin,...
Economic growth in Latin America, Caribbean seen slowing in 2023
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – The expansion of economies in Latin America and the Caribbean is seen cooling next year, the United Nations economic commission for the region (ECLAC) said on Thursday, with both internal and external challenges weighing on growth. Overall, the combined region is estimated to grow 1.3% in...
