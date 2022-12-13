Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
At Brooklyn Roots, old school is made new again
A recent autumn evening marked the one-year anniversary of Brooklyn Roots in Bay Ridge. The crowded room on 3rd Avenue and 87th Street was full of goodwill, from the happy-go-lucky bartender, to the friendly waitstaff working the floor, to the open kitchen in the back, where the crew prepared the type of Italian food that has generated similar excitement every night since opening. The Italian eatery has hit the sweet spot of cuisine and community that Chef/Owner Thomas Perone dreamed of throughout his decades-long cooking odyssey in New York.
Secret NYC’s Guide To The Best Hanukkah Events In NYC In 2022
This weekend marks the first night of Hanukkah and there are plenty of ways to celebrate! From menorah lightings to dining at one of NYC’s best kosher restaurants, we have a whole list of ways to celebrate the “Festival of Lights.” So get ready to light the 8 candles, enjoy some delicious latkes, and have a celebration! Here are the best events and happenings for Hanukkah this year: This Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar is in NYC through December 31, and they’re serving up tasty treats and delicious themed cocktails. Come for the latkes and stay for the drinks, like the Hebrew...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Forest bathe inside this massive new plant store in Brooklyn
Turns out, you don’t need to head upstate to escape the city for a day. Instead, this massive new plant store in Brooklyn offers a meditative space to immerse yourself among the greenery. Horti PLAY opened last week at 432 Rodney Street bringing 5,000 square-feet of green goodness to...
These 10 NYC neighborhoods will be the hottest ones to watch in 2023
Once again, StreetEasy just released its list of New York City neighborhoods to watch in the upcoming here—and we're here for it. Before we present you with the full ranking, which you can also find right here, a few highlights: Queens seems to be the place to be, with a total of four neighborhoods making it to the top 10 (the most of any borough!). This doesn't surprise us: overall, Queens offers more affordable rent prices and easier access to Manhattan than other outer boroughs—two aspects that prospective home buyers and renters certainly pay attention to.
domino
This Brooklyn Home Is 1840s on the Outside, But Is Giving 2040s on the Inside
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. At the end of a quiet, leafy alley in New York’s historic Brooklyn Heights is a home that has lived many lives. Originally built in the 1840s, the structure was first used as a stable, then subsequently as a garage, before it was extensively renovated and expanded into a home in the late 1990s. And while the architect who took the project on more than 30 years ago received local historic preservation accolades for its facade design, the couple who bought the place in 2016—an author and a filmmaker—called on Ward Welch of NYC-based Studio SFW, along with cofounders Erin Fearins and Rachael Stollar, to give the interior a modern facelift.
Your EDM
Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson Announce SILO: New Intimate & Immersive Nightclub In Brooklyn Opening Feb 2023
If you’ve ever lived in NYC in the past few years, there’s a chance you may have been familiar with the NYT critically acclaimed ‘Secret Loft’ series, an underground party that began in a refurbished Brooklyn auto garage. Spearheaded by longtime friends Alex Neuhausen and Lilly Wolfson, they build this event series to be regarded as something iconic within the Big Apple.
5 Greats Pizza Places In NewYork
New York is a pizza lover's paradise, with many different styles and toppings to choose from. Here are five great pizza places in New York that are worth trying:. Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn is widely regarded as one of the best pizza places in the city. The pizza is made using high-quality ingredients and cooked to perfection in a wood-fired oven.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Brooklyn Renter Revamps Her Outdated, Builder Grade Kitchen With Marble
When Brooklyn renter and Instagrammer Brigette Muller moved into her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment in June 2021, she knew right away that she wanted to majorly upgrade her kitchen sink area. What little cabinetry the kitchen had was old and in disrepair, with the lowers peeling and the drawers not quite...
Vibe To The Best Songs Of 2022 At This Candlelight Concert & NYE Party in N.J.
Near the Jersey Shore, there will be a memorable Candlelight Concert on New Year’s Eve celebrating the biggest hits of 2022. This classy celebration will take place at Wave Resort located in Long Branch, NJ. Candlelight Concerts offer a broad repertoire of musical styles from pop, R&B, rock hits and more with a classical twist. Performed by the Highline Quartet, some notable 2022 songs on the setlist include “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift, “Cuff It” by Beyonce, “Easy On Me” by Adele, “About Damn Time” by Lizzo, “Late Night Talking” By Harry Styles and many more! Guests will also get to enjoy fireworks and a full NYE celebration after-party with food, and a DJ performance! Full bar and table service will be available for separate purchase.
Immersive Holiday Art Exhibit in New York City Is a Total Trip
It's like Christmas in the 4th dimension!
Elite Daily
E.l.f.'s Glow Plow To Hand Out Free Holiday Goodies In NYC On Dec. 14
It’s getting glowy out there. Amid the dropping temps across the country, there’s an “e.l.f.ing glow storm” heading to the Northeast. You know what that means? 100% chance of heavy slay, especially in the New York area. To prepare you for what’s ahead, e.l.f. Cosmetics is giving away *free* goodies to groups of (lucky AF) people across the boroughs of NYC on Wednesday, Dec. 14, via e.l.f.’s glow plows — because snow plows are so last season — and just in time for the holidays, too.
brickunderground.com
From Midtown West to the Lower East Side: I left a pricey shared rental to buy a luxury waterfront condo
Tired of splitting $4,000 a month for a shared one-bedroom rental in Midtown West, Emporia Meng decides to invest in her own apartment in a Downtown neighborhood close to friends. Besides landing a dream home, she discovers a new career path. Here's her story. I was born in Malaysia and...
brickunderground.com
10,000 illegal Airbnbs 'likely to disappear,' holiday tipping gone wrong, & more
This week readers headed over to Brick Underground to read about a new initiative by New York City to block illegal short-term rentals. Starting in January, hosts must register with the city and confirm they are not in violation of their lease or any laws. Airbnb and other platforms will need to verify that registration status to process transactions. The new system will likely weed out over 10,000 illegal listings, the city says.
Is snowstorm possible for NYC Christmas weekend? Forecaster details early forecast.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A quiet start to the week before Christmas will segue into some wintry weather for those procrastinators looking to sneak in some last-minute shopping before Santa’s sleigh touches down on Staten Island. “I would suggest that if people have time off on Monday, Tuesday...
Let me tell you—2023 in New York is about to rock your socks off
“Let Me Tell You” is a series of columns from our expert editors about NYC living, including the best things to do, where to eat and drink, and what to see at the theater. They publish each Wednesday so you’re hearing from us each week. Last month, News Editor Anna Rahmanan argued that it’s time for New York to make a television comeback.
travelawaits.com
11 Fantastic Things To Do In Beautiful Beacon, New York
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Sandwiched between the Hudson River and Hudson Highlands State Park, with Fishkill Creek winding its way through town, Beacon is a quaint Hudson Valley town about 60 miles north of Midtown Manhattan and New York’s Central Park. With Mount Beacon as a backdrop, ample waterfront views, and Fishkill Falls cascading adjacent to Main Street, Beacon is filled with natural beauty and experiences for outdoor lovers. And if that’s not your style, it also boasts an impressive contemporary art museum, a variety of delicious restaurants, and a vibrant downtown filled with boutiques and unique shops.
eastnewyork.com
Applications Now Open To Join Your Local Community Board in Brooklyn and Manhattan
Photo by Greenwich Village Society for Historic Preservation via Flickr. Many New Yorkers complain about issues within their neighborhoods, like trash, new development projects, bike lanes, transportation, and the list goes on. This is your chance to participate in local democracy and decision making by becoming a Community Board Member...
pix11.com
Serving up traditional Jewish comfort food to celebrate Hanukkah
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah. Shannon Sarna, the founding editor of The Nosher and author of several cookbooks, joined New York Living on Friday to serve up some traditional Jewish comfort food in celebration of the holiday. Watch the video player above for...
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
wiproud.com
Tips and tricks to defrost your car this Holiday season
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in New York, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save you time and effort cleaning off your car this Holiday season.
