Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLOX
Gulfport football hires former Ocean Springs HC Blake Pennock
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Gulfport High School announced that former Ocean Springs football head coach Blake Pennock will lead the Admirals next season. Last year, Pennock led the Greyhounds to their second undefeated regular season in a row en route to becoming 6A Region 4 Champions and clinching a berth to their first South State Championship game since 2009. He finishes his tenure in Ocean Springs with a record of 32-5 (19-2 in district), spanning over two years.
WLOX
Southern Miss set to cap off 2022 season in LendingTree Bowl
Girls Soccer: DeSoto Central @ Biloxi (12-16-22) Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Biloxi Shuckers ambassador Barry Lyons named Lexington Legends manager. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST.
WLOX
Biloxi Shuckers ambassador Barry Lyons named Lexington Legends manager
Girls Soccer: DeSoto Central @ Biloxi (12-16-22) Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Local Southern Miss seniors prepare for final collegiate football game in LendingTree Bowl. Southern Miss set to cap off 2022 season in LendingTree Bowl. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:59...
Comments / 0