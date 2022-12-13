GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, Gulfport High School announced that former Ocean Springs football head coach Blake Pennock will lead the Admirals next season. Last year, Pennock led the Greyhounds to their second undefeated regular season in a row en route to becoming 6A Region 4 Champions and clinching a berth to their first South State Championship game since 2009. He finishes his tenure in Ocean Springs with a record of 32-5 (19-2 in district), spanning over two years.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO