Longstanding Macy’s Location Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Untold Success Story of DJM.Design with the Larimer SBDC and Sally EbelingDJM.DesignFort Collins, CO
The richest woman in ColoradoLuay RahilColorado State
Frozen Dead Guys Festival moves to Estes ParkBrittany AnasEstes Park, CO
9News
Mines Preparing for First-Ever National Championship Game
The Mines Orediggers are the center of the Colorado Football world right now, as they play for their first-ever National Championship in their 131-year football history. “We try not to talk about it,” said Wheat Ridge native Michael Zeman. “Just try to focus on the task at hand. We definitely feel that buzz, especially with being able to host a national semifinal, having ESPN here on a national stage. We definitely feel that buzz but I think one of the main things we’ve been trying to focus on is just try to keep all the distractions kind of away and focus on the game and what we’re trying to accomplish.”
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
csurams.com
The Jim Williams Files: The man, the Myth, the Legend of Jim Williams
Since the end of WWII, no men's basketball coach has captured so much spirit, left behind as many stories or won as many games as the legendary Jim Williams. On a bi-weekly basis throughout the 2022-23 men's basketball season, we will look back on the career and many of the games he coached thanks to scrap books, photos and other documents donated to CSU by his daughter in 2019. Along with photos and other stories from the past, Ram fans will have a chance to relive the Jim Williams coaching era, a time when basketball reigned as the king of sports over the CSU campus.
‘Don’t sell your tickets’: CU Buffs already preparing for Deion Sanders’ first home game
BOULDER — Take a glance at Colorado’s 2023 football schedule. Regardless of whom the Buffs new coach was going to be, there was potential for fascinating fall Saturdays at Folsom Field. With Deion Sanders running the show, no coach may have a more entertaining non-conference slate than ‘Coach...
9News
Broncos owners catch Mines football fever, donate $100K for student transportation to Division II championship
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have quietly been admirers of the Colorado School of Mines football program for years. From legendary coach Marv Kay to Bob Stitt, who helped build the Orediggers' program into Division II prominence during his coaching term from 2000-14, to Gregg Brandon, who led Mines to their first-ever NCAA Division II Final Four last year, to Brandon Moore, who took over for the retired Brandon this year, Mines coaches have been training camp guests of the Broncos over the years.
csurams.com
Rams Finish Non-Conference Slate Hosting Rangers
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State will close the books, both in the classroom and on its non-conference, as the Rams host Regis on Monday for the final game before Mountain West play starts after the holiday. THIS WEEK. Monday, Dec. 19 – vs. Regis / 6:30 PM.
csurams.com
Rams Announce Promotion Schedule
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Starting in the new year, Colorado State women's basketball will feature a handful of promotions for some of the Rams' biggest games. CSU will have its four color out games for fans to participate, including State Pride, Orange Out, Pink Out and Green Out. Colorado State will also surprise fans with their Becky Hammon Gold Throwback jerseys during the conference schedule.
csurams.com
Men’s Hoops Hits the Road for Challenging Road Trip
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As finals hit the rearview mirror for Colorado State men's basketball, they now turn their focus to a tough task in Saint Mary's on Sunday. Opportunity waits for the Rams in their final two non-conference games against the Gales and then USC next Wednesday. CSU...
cpr.org
Colorado State University faculty and staff push back against the sole finalist for university president
Colorado State University faculty and staff are pushing back and voicing their concerns over the sole finalist named to be the next university president, according to a survey distributed to employees. Faculty also expressed their deep reservations about Amy Parsons at a meeting with interim president Rick Miranda last week.
This Is Colorado's Best Steakhouse
Looking for your next favorite steakhouse? Mashed found the best one in every state.
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
9News
Colorado teen hospitalized with flu complications
Two weeks ago, Beckett Reiff was wrestling for Mead High School. Now, he's on life support after developing complications from the flu.
cpr.org
Meet the first homeowner to rebuild and move back after the Marshall fire
The night her home burned in the most destructive fire in Colorado’s history, Jessica Carson of Louisville committed to rebuilding. “I didn’t see any other choice,” Carson said. “I love Louisville. I want to stay in Louisville. With the shortage in homes after the fire, finding another home was going to be very challenging … It was sit down and cry, or just move forward.”
The Greeley Stampede Will Announce Concert Lineup in February
I don't know about you, but I am ready for summer to be here in Northern Colorado. The kickoff to the summer season is special to me as it means the Greeley Stampede is right around the corner. Greeley Stampede 2023. The Greeley Stampede will be happening at Island Grove...
weather5280.com
Denver weather: Snow is moving into Colorado, when and where it's forecast to hit
The storm system that we've been discussing for the past week remains on track and will deliver snow to Colorado through Tuesday, but for eastern Colorado the biggest impact remains northeast of Denver and the greater metro area. The data has been, in my opinion, remarkably consistent between updates and...
KDVR.com
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Winter storm moves east as Colorado faces blizzard conditions
A powerful winter storm that blanketed the western United States with snow and ice over the weekend is slamming the rest of the country this week as blizzard conditions stretch east into Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.
Fort Collins Says Goodbye to Another Old Town Eatery
A Fort Collins restaurant that's specialized in serving up saucy crispy chicken inside of waffle cones for the past four years announced they'll soon be closing for good. This is unfortunate news that's certainly giving locals something to squawk about. Chick'nCone originated in New York City but brought its unique,...
-10° in Denver? Meteorologist warns of possibility of extreme cold
Parts of Colorado have been rocked this week by frigid blizzard conditions, specifically the northeastern corner of the state. It's looking like even more cold weather might be on the way. Likely a familiar name for more Denverites, 9News' Chris Bianchi has taken to Twitter to share some shocking predictions....
indenvertimes.com
6 Legal Facts in Colorado You Might Not Know
If you’re planning on moving to Denver or another area of Colorado, it’s always a good idea to brush up on the state’s legal regulations. Here are some facts about Colorado laws that may surprise you!. 1. Freedom to Marry. Colorado was one of the first states...
