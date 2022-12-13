Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Stereogum
Johanna Warren – “Crown” (Kendrick Lamar Cover)
Kendrick Lamar usually is not the easiest artist to cover, and folk-rock mystic Johanna Warren is not the most obvious candidate to do it. But Warren has posted a solo piano cover of “Crown” from Kendrick’s recent 2xLP return Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, recorded at Gainesville bar and performance space the Bull. Given its piano-and-vocals foundation, the song lends itself pretty well to reinterpretation by Kendrick standards, and Warren makes the most of it, turning the closing refrain of “I can’t please everybody” into a piercing freakout. Hear her cover and the original below.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Stereogum
Here’s A Closer Look At Wilco’s Carpool Karaoke Episode
I miss the innocence I’ve known… those bygone days before Wilco participated in the standalone Carpool Karaoke TV series. I do not begrudge Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Glenn Kotche from accepting Tim Cook’s money, but man, the newly released promo shorts from Wilco’s episode look extremely goofy. In the promo footage, along with Nikki Glaser, the longest tenured half of the band engages in unbearable scripted comedy bits and sings “Heavy Metal Drummer” ad infinitum. Presumably other songs are featured in the episode, but I can’t yet confirm it. Again, Jeff Tweedy is a living legend who enough goodwill to burn on countless trifles like this without besmirching his legacy, but man, these clips are rough. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
Quelle Chris & Cavalier Release New Surprise EP Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood
The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris is a relentlessly creative type, and he never sits still for long. Earlier this year, Quelle Chris released a very good album called DEATHFAME. Today, he’s followed that album with a new surprise EP that he recorded with Brooklyn rapper Cavalier, a frequent collaborator. But you can’t stream that EP online. You have to pay actual money for it.
Stereogum
Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency
This year Weezer have released an EP themed around each of the four seasons, and each EP has been preceded by a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last of the SZNZ EPs, SZNZ: Winter, is dropping on the Winter solstice this Wednesday, so Rivers Cuomo and company returned to Kimmel to play “I Want A Dog” amidst an artificial snowfall. It’s pretty good by latter-day Weezer standards! Pour a few more cups of coffee into Cuomo and it might pass for an anxious Blue Album outtake. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
The Alchemist – “Big Syke” (Feat. Meyhem Lauren & Boldy James)
The Alchemist has had a crazy busy year, notching up credits with the likes of MIKE and Wiki, Roc Marciano, Kendrick Lamar, and many, many more. Tomorrow, the producer is releasing a project called Sandwich, which combines two EPs he released back in 2018, Lunch Meat and Bread, and adds two new tracks to them.
Stereogum
Watch Alt-J Cover Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way”
At the beginning of this year, the alt-pop band Alt-J released a new album, The Dream, and they recently stopped by the BBC Radio 6 Music studio to perform a cover for the station’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The band was prompted to “cover a track from the last 20 years that they still love” and Alt-J picked Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way,” off that band’s 2011 album The English Riviera. Check it out below.
Stereogum
They Are Gutting A Body Of Water’s Douglas Dulgarian Released A Rap EP As FC Goris
Last month, Philadelphia experimentalists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water put out a rap track called “beauty lighter” via SoundCloud. Now, lead singer Douglas Dulgarian has shared a three-song rap EP under the name FC goris. The three EP tracks are called “GORUS,” “BLUE STRAWS,” and “CAROUSEL.” They also feature samples from Lily Chou-Chou and Boards Of Canada.
Stereogum
Stream Zack Fox’s New Wood Tip EP
Zack Fox, occasional rapper and extremely funny human being, has had a strange and unpredictable career. Fox arrived on the radar as a Twitter presence and then became a kind of viral rap star. Last year, he released his debut album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me, which had some real jams. In the past two years, Fox has also done great work in a recurring role on Abbott Elementary, the best sitcom on TV. And now Fox has a new EP that doesn’t sound anything like his previous music.
30 Memes About Christmas That'll Have You Laughing All The Way
Christmas any time of year should be acceptable. At least we have Christmas jokes, right?
Comments / 0