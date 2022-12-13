ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Berwick, ME

WacoTrib.com

5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
COLUMBUS, GA
WacoTrib.com

Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
BARRINGTON, NH
WacoTrib.com

ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: South Carolina

The Post and Courier. December 11, 2022. Editorial: SC schools must make every COVID dollar count to primary goal: student recovery. When the Congress sent a windfall of COVID-19 relief funding to South Carolina’s long-struggling schools two years ago, the potential for improvement was tremendous. So, too, was the potential for tremendous waste, given that federal law required the districts to spend only a fifth of their $3 billion on academic recovery and that state officials had no control over their decisions.
IOWA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Top S.C. prosecutor's daughter arrested on shooting charge

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy and six counts of first degree assault and battery.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: West Virginia

The Herald-Dispatch. December 7, 2022. Editorial: It’s too early for a Capitol rioter to run for office again. Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.
PRICHARD, WV
WacoTrib.com

Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WacoTrib.com

North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Alaska gov unveils budget plan, touts carbon sequestration

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven't followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The...
ALASKA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WacoTrib.com

Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader

McADENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s...
MCADENVILLE, NC
WacoTrib.com

Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
BISMARCK, ND
WacoTrib.com

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. December 10, 2022. Editorial: Holiday decorations can pose safety risk. The holidays are a magical time of year for many as we decorate our homes and businesses with trees, lights and other signs of the season. But these decorations can also pose a safety risk. Insurance and...
GEORGIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WacoTrib.com

3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig

PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
LOUISIANA STATE

