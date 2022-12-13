Read full article on original website
5 sentenced to prison in $12M Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries,...
ND legal aid agency seeks budget increase as caseload spikes
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota agency that provides lawyers for criminal defendants who cannot afford to hire their own is struggling to find staff attorneys as its case numbers climb, according to its director. Travis Finck, executive director of the state Commission on Legal Counsel for Indigents,...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
The Post and Courier. December 11, 2022. Editorial: SC schools must make every COVID dollar count to primary goal: student recovery. When the Congress sent a windfall of COVID-19 relief funding to South Carolina’s long-struggling schools two years ago, the potential for improvement was tremendous. So, too, was the potential for tremendous waste, given that federal law required the districts to spend only a fifth of their $3 billion on academic recovery and that state officials had no control over their decisions.
Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judge plans to temporarily halt part of a California law that would make challenges to state gun restrictions costlier. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Top S.C. prosecutor's daughter arrested on shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy and six counts of first degree assault and battery.
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Benjamin wins GOP nomination in Virginia 4th District race
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans on Saturday picked Leon Benjamin as their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to fill the 4th Congressional District seat of the late U.S. Rep. A. Donald McEachin, the state party said in a news release. Benjamin, a Richmond native, pastor and...
Editorial Roundup: West Virginia
The Herald-Dispatch. December 7, 2022. Editorial: It’s too early for a Capitol rioter to run for office again. Derrick Evans, the Prichard resident who was elected to the House of Delegates but who gave up his seat after participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, says he might run for Congress.
Hearing date set for ex-UNLV recruit accused in fatal crash
LAS VEGAS (AP) — An April 6 preliminary hearing has been set for a former University of Nevada, Las Vegas basketball recruit accused of driving impaired and causing a deadly crash nearly two years ago. Prosecutors said Zaon Collins, a former Las Vegas high school star, is charged with...
North Carolina jobless rate rises for 4th straight month
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's unemployment rate rose slightly for the fourth consecutive month in November, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The seasonally adjusted rate of 3.9% compares to...
Alaska gov unveils budget plan, touts carbon sequestration
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday proposed a dividend for residents from Alaska's oil-wealth fund in line with a formula that lawmakers haven't followed in years and said he intends to pursue carbon sequestration as a “promising” potential source of new state revenue. The...
Trucker arrested after Nebraska trooper hurt in hit-and-run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — A North Dakota trucker has been arrested after reportedly hitting and injuring a Nebraska state trooper on Interstate 80 during a traffic stop, then leading other troopers on a chase that ended in an hourlong standoff, the Nebraska State Patrol reported. The patrol said...
State judge in Oregon places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — State judge in Oregon places hold on new, voter-approved high-capacity magazine ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Firearm buck season kills up 18% in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of antlered white-tailed deer killed in West Virginia during the two-week firearms season increased 18% compared to a year ago, wildlife officials said. Hunters killed 49,662 deer from Nov. 21 through Dec. 4, the Division of Natural Resource said in a news...
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader
McADENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s...
Basin Electric to buy power from South Dakota wind farm
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Bismarck-based Basic Electric Power Cooperative has reached a 25-year deal to buy power from a new South Dakota wind project being developed by a Houston company. The 200 megawatts of power Basin will purchase from ENGIE North America’s North Bend Wind project will help meet...
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. December 10, 2022. Editorial: Holiday decorations can pose safety risk. The holidays are a magical time of year for many as we decorate our homes and businesses with trees, lights and other signs of the season. But these decorations can also pose a safety risk. Insurance and...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out...
3 rescued after helicopter crash near Louisiana oil rig
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard rescued three people Thursday after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform. The Coast Guard said one of the three had back injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell...
