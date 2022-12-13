Read full article on original website
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
TMZ.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding to Past Challenges
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left at least one clue as to what his struggles were leading up to his suicide -- it came in a note alluding to challenges he's faced in the past ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell us tWitch's note, left at the scene of his...
WATCH: Slingshot Ride Goes Horribly Wrong as Bungee Cord Snaps
Screams rang out in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday night as a slingshot ride went out of control, throwing two teenage boys up into the air as one of the attraction’s bungee cords snapped free of its mooring. Video of the mishap at the temporary Winter Wonderland attraction shows the riders, aged 14 and 15, sitting in a green metal cage waiting to be catapulted. As tension builds in the bungee cords, one breaks loose, flinging the boys into one of the ride’s vertical posts. Authorities were called to the scene after the cage was left suspended in the air with the riders still trapped inside, but the teens were lowered to the ground and freed before officers arrived. Scotland Yard said there were no injuries reported in the incident. A Hyde Park Winter Wonderland spokesperson said Thursday that the ride had been closed for an investigation.Winter wonderland slingshot fail 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/u8Ai7Q6YCI— ALBY LAD (@AlbyLad_) December 15, 2022 Read it at Evening Standard
Stereogum
Watch LCD Soundsystem Pay Tribute To Angelo Badalamenti By Playing Twin Peaks Theme At Brooklyn Steel
LCD Soundsystem paid tribute to Angelo Badalamenti, who passed away this week, by playing the Twin Peaks theme song during the latest show in their Brooklyn Steel residency. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, the band played the theme in the middle of their performance of “New York I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down” — they also did incorporated it into the same track over a decade ago at their “last” Madison Square Garden show, which was immortalized in the concert film Shut Up And Play The Hits.
What links Whoopi Goldberg and Alanis Morissette? The Saturday quiz
1 Which polymath scammed the French lottery in 1730?. 2 Dutch monarchs are buried in what city’s Nieuwe Kerk?. 4 In US presidential politics, what is a ‘faithless elector’?. 5 Which philosopher won the Booker prize?. 6 The world’s population passed what milestone in November?. 7...
Stereogum
Watch Phoebe Bridgers & Dave Grohl Join Billie Eilish Onstage In LA
Right now, Billie Eilish is in the middle of a three-run show at her hometown arena, the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Earlier this week, at the first of those shows, Eilish sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and brought out Labrinth for a couple of duets on songs from the Euphoria soundtrack. Last night, Eilish played her second Forum show. She sang “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” again, and she also brought out a pair of surprise guests.
People Are Sharing Songs That "Hit Different" Once You Actually Read The Lyrics, And...Yup
"They played that song all the time for stuff when I was in elementary school, but it's about a girl cheating on her boyfriend with multiple people while he's away."
Stereogum
Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency
This year Weezer have released an EP themed around each of the four seasons, and each EP has been preceded by a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last of the SZNZ EPs, SZNZ: Winter, is dropping on the Winter solstice this Wednesday, so Rivers Cuomo and company returned to Kimmel to play “I Want A Dog” amidst an artificial snowfall. It’s pretty good by latter-day Weezer standards! Pour a few more cups of coffee into Cuomo and it might pass for an anxious Blue Album outtake. Watch the performance below.
Stereogum
Quelle Chris & Cavalier Release New Surprise EP Death Tape 1: Black Cottonwood
The Detroit-raised, Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Quelle Chris is a relentlessly creative type, and he never sits still for long. Earlier this year, Quelle Chris released a very good album called DEATHFAME. Today, he’s followed that album with a new surprise EP that he recorded with Brooklyn rapper Cavalier, a frequent collaborator. But you can’t stream that EP online. You have to pay actual money for it.
Stereogum
Watch Alt-J Cover Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way”
At the beginning of this year, the alt-pop band Alt-J released a new album, The Dream, and they recently stopped by the BBC Radio 6 Music studio to perform a cover for the station’s 20th anniversary celebrations. The band was prompted to “cover a track from the last 20 years that they still love” and Alt-J picked Metronomy’s “Everything Goes My Way,” off that band’s 2011 album The English Riviera. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Stream Boldy James & Cuns’ New Album Be That As It May
Do you ever get mad at Boldy James? Are you ever like “please don’t release another quietly amazing underground rap album before I’ve had time to process the last two”? This is a purely hypothetical question. I’m certainly not saying that I’m mad at Boldy James. That would be ridiculous. I’ll take all the quietly amazing underground rap albums he can give me. And he can give me a lot of them.
Stereogum
Here’s A Closer Look At Wilco’s Carpool Karaoke Episode
I miss the innocence I’ve known… those bygone days before Wilco participated in the standalone Carpool Karaoke TV series. I do not begrudge Jeff Tweedy, John Stirratt, and Glenn Kotche from accepting Tim Cook’s money, but man, the newly released promo shorts from Wilco’s episode look extremely goofy. In the promo footage, along with Nikki Glaser, the longest tenured half of the band engages in unbearable scripted comedy bits and sings “Heavy Metal Drummer” ad infinitum. Presumably other songs are featured in the episode, but I can’t yet confirm it. Again, Jeff Tweedy is a living legend who enough goodwill to burn on countless trifles like this without besmirching his legacy, but man, these clips are rough. See for yourself below.
Stereogum
The Weeknd – “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water sequel is out on Friday, December 16, and earlier in the month the Weeknd teased new music for the soundtrack. That hinting was only further solidified by the film’s producer Jon Landau, who posted a clip of himself and the Weeknd together with the caption, “As the Na’vi [the fictional language of the film] say, ‘Zola’u nìprrte’ soaiane Avatar’… Welcome to the Avatar family.” Today, the Weeknd has shared said new song that soundtracks the Avatar sequel. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with the film’s composer, Simon Franglen. Check out “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
Stereogum
Stream Zack Fox’s New Wood Tip EP
Zack Fox, occasional rapper and extremely funny human being, has had a strange and unpredictable career. Fox arrived on the radar as a Twitter presence and then became a kind of viral rap star. Last year, he released his debut album Shut The Fuck Up Talking To Me, which had some real jams. In the past two years, Fox has also done great work in a recurring role on Abbott Elementary, the best sitcom on TV. And now Fox has a new EP that doesn’t sound anything like his previous music.
Stereogum
Asake Shares Statement After Fans Critically Injured In London Crowd Crush
Last night, a number of people were injured in a crowd crush at a London show from the rising Afrobeats star Asake. Eight those people were hospitalized, four of them for critical injuries. Three remain in critical condition. The concert, at the O2 Academy Brixton, was ended early after a large crowd outside the venue attempted to force its way in.
Stereogum
The 10 Best Rap Albums Of 2022
Midway through 2022, it seemed like hip-hop was bland and headed for a disappointing year. Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers confused people with its insularity and inherent selfishness. Gone were sweeping records about Black Americana; say hello to a record about choosing yourself in the midst of rising fascism and cataclysmic unhappiness. There wasn’t a DaBaby of the year, in other words, someone who was seemingly everywhere over the radio. Looking back at these past 12 months, nothing stands out, but there’s an abundance of quality. If there is a MVP of this year, it might be Baton Rouge’s YoungBoy Never Broke Again – the quantity-over-quality superstar whose fame comes from his music and also his sometimes bizarre antics.
Stereogum
Welcome To Rockville 2023 Lineup Has Tool, Slipknot, Pantera, & More
The Daytona Beach festival Welcome To Rockville was plagued by bad weather this year, which forced organizers to offer partial refunds to the event. But that won’t stop the festival from coming back next year, when it’ll return to Daytona International Speedway for four days worth of capital-R rock.
Stereogum
Vamachara – “From Miles Away”
It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Vamachara, the stupendously heavy Southern California hardcore skull-crushers whose members also play in bands like Constrict and Momentum. Vamachara’s last proper record was the Hereafter EP, which came out in the long-ago pre-pandemic days of 2019. But Vamachara have recently been playing shows again; they’ll be at the massive For The Children toy drive in LA this weekend. And now they’ve got a monster of a new song, too.
