Allegheny County, PA

butlerradio.com

Cranberry Twp. Receives Grant For Traffic Lights

Cranberry Township has been awarded a state grant to improve local traffic conditions. The township will receive nearly $35,000 in funding through the PennDOT Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program. The money will be used for the upgrading of signal controllers along Route 19. A total of 20 municipalities across the...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side

Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays

Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Sewickley building condemned after basement explosion

A building in the 500 block of Beaver Street in Sewickley was condemned after an explosion in its basement Thursday. The explosion of the boiler in the building’s basement sent shrapnel everywhere and caused extensive damage, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported. The cause was not immediately known. No one...
SEWICKLEY, PA
wtae.com

PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
beavercountyradio.com

300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.

(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

