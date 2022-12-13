Read full article on original website
Related
Ice covers grass, roads in parts of eastern Westmoreland County
LIGONIER, Pa. — A thin, icy coating covered the grass, trees, and roads Thursday morning in some parts of eastern Westmoreland County. The icy coating caused closures or delays at more than 60 schools and organizations across the region, including a closure of Ligonier Valley schools, and sparked power outages.
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. Receives Grant For Traffic Lights
Cranberry Township has been awarded a state grant to improve local traffic conditions. The township will receive nearly $35,000 in funding through the PennDOT Traffic Signal Technologies Grant program. The money will be used for the upgrading of signal controllers along Route 19. A total of 20 municipalities across the...
Route 51 reopens after being shut down for hours due to tree that fell onto wires
PITTSBURGH — The inbound lanes of Route 51 in Pittsburgh were shut down for hours Friday morning after a tree came down onto some power lines. The closure was at the intersection of Edgebrook Avenue. Power was also out in the area, including in Brookline and Carrick. Download the...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT to Implement Vehicle Restrictions across State Due to Expected Weather
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is preparing to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state due to the expected icy and snowy conditions. The following vehicle restrictions will go into place at 1 a.m. Thursday:. Tier 1. I-79 from PA Turnpike (I-76) to I-80 I-80 from I-79 to...
Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
alleghenyfront.org
Western Pa. contractor fined $600K for illegal dumping of oil and gas waste
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined a Fayette County business owner $600,000 for improperly disposing of solid waste from the oil and gas industry at several sites in Fayette County from 2012 to 2015. The DEP says John A. Joseph, owner of trucking and stone supply businesses, illegally dumped...
wtae.com
Crash takes out utility pole in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A utility pole was sheared during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Brentwood neighborhood. The crash happened around 12:45 a.m. Friday on East Willock Road. An SUV hit the pole, causing it to lean toward a house. No injuries were reported.
butlerradio.com
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
wtae.com
Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
Crash in Penn Hills leaves 5 people hospitalized, 1 critical
A woman was in critical condition Thursday night and three other women and a child riding with her were also hurt in a two-car crash on Frankstown Road in Penn Hills. An Allegheny County Police spokesman said the crash occurred at about 6:50 p.m. in the 10900 block of Frankstown Road.
4 adults, 1 child injured in 2-vehicle crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Five people, including a 3-year-old child, were taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills on Thursday. Allegheny County 911 said police, fire and EMS units were called to the 10900 block of Frankstown Road, near Erhardt Drive, at 6:55 p.m. Allegheny...
wtae.com
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
Sewickley building condemned after basement explosion
A building in the 500 block of Beaver Street in Sewickley was condemned after an explosion in its basement Thursday. The explosion of the boiler in the building’s basement sent shrapnel everywhere and caused extensive damage, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI reported. The cause was not immediately known. No one...
wtae.com
Person flown to the hospital following rollover crash in Washington County
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A person was flown to the hospital with injuries following a rollover crash in Washington County. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Racetrack Road. The vehicle was towed from the scene. There was no initial word on the condition of the person...
wtae.com
The Hills snack bar is coming back as a food truck
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — A local man is trying to revitalize Hills Department Store's snack bar to bring back memories for people who live in the Pittsburgh area. Proudly wearing a shirt with the old "Hills" logo, Jason Powell said he's bringing the nostalgic snack bar with a food truck that will travel to former locations of Hills stores.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Gov. Wolf Announces $170 Million in Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement
Governor Tom Wolf announced $170 million has been awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement. “These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create...
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
Mobile food truck serving nostalgic Hills treats coming to Pittsburgh in spring of 2023
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A mobile food truck serving some nostalgic treats from Hills is coming to the Pittsburgh area in the spring! People who grew up going there remember the magic of a shopping trip to Hills Department Store.For some, that trip wasn't complete without a stop at the snack bar. Now, a man from Aliquippa is hoping to bring some of that magic back.He's launching a mobile food truck that'll serve all of the Hills snack bar favorites from cotton candy to hot dogs -- with a side of nostalgia.You'll know the truck when you see it.It'll have the old Hills logo plastered all over it and might even have a sign that lights up.If he can get the current landlords on board, the owner says the truck will pull up in the parking lot of former Hills locations.He plans to launch the food truck this spring.
beavercountyradio.com
300 Gallons of Gasoline Stolen in Hanover Twp.
(Hanover Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reported yesterday that they were dispatched to the Ponderosa Golf Course on Route 168 in Hanover Twp. for a report of theft. Upon arriving an investigating Troopers learned that someone stole around 300 gallons of gasoline from a gas...
Comments / 0