Before starting my own practice about four years ago, I worked at several different law firms. Each of the shops I worked at had a holiday party, and each firm spent varying amounts of money to throw such events. One of the firms at which I worked had a holiday party at a country club — a really swanky affair. Another one of the law firms I worked at had a holiday party at a bar, which must have cost much less money. Still another shop held its holiday parties at restaurants, which afforded a solid atmosphere. Although holiday parties may cost thousands of dollars that could go into the pockets of partners, law firms should consider going all out when throwing holiday parties.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO