abovethelaw.com

This Elite Biglaw Firm Gets Top Marks For Its Responsible Business Practices

Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to Law360’s Social Impact Leaders 2022 ranking, which Biglaw firm got the best score for its responsible business practices?. Hint: The responsible business score looks at the ratio of charitable contributions to a firm’s revenue, whether...
abovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firm Wows With Bonuses Up To $172,500 -- If You Bill Enough

When you’ve had an especially tough year in Biglaw — billing hours like crazy — it’s nice when the firm rewards your efforts with a little something extra in your stocking at the end of the year. Or in the case of Katten Muchin Rosenman, a big something extra — provided you billed enough.
abovethelaw.com

This Biglaw Firm’s Strong Financial Performance

Hint: The firm got an impressive 99.4 out of 100. This new report offers the most detailed picture available of how law firms and individual associates are coping right now with both the ongoing disruption and the prospect of lasting change.
abovethelaw.com

This Time, The Piper Follows The Bonus Pack

Do you know what “pied” means in the context of Pied Piper? Honestly, it never crossed my mind until now. Apparently it means being multi-colored decoration “especially black and white.” Huh. No kidding. Anyway, DLA stands for “Dibb Lupton Alsop,” and this is the specific Piper...
abovethelaw.com

Big Money Rains Down At Biglaw Firm

Yes, it’s a gloomy and rainy day here on the East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. There’s Biglaw bonus news coming in and when it’s raining money, well, that’s sure to add a little shimmer of sunshine to your day.
abovethelaw.com

Good News For Biglaw Associates: No More Layoffs?

The message I’m hearing from a lot of firms is that the sky isn’t falling. They’re not all positioned to potentially have to make tough decisions like layoffs. — Summer Eberhard, a California-based recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa, in comments given to Bloomberg Law, on how Biglaw firms are faring at year’s end, and whether additional layoffs ought to be expected in the months to come. As it turns out, firms that didn’t get as aggressively involved in the associate talent wars may actually be better off than their peers. “In some respects, they are better positioned because they’re either perfectly staffed or slightly understaffed,” she said.
abovethelaw.com

The Year Ends With A Big Bang Of Bucks!

There are two things attorneys are looking forward to this holiday season. The first, like for all of us, is a notification that their Amazon package is arriving earlier than expected. The second? Bonuses! The latter half of the good news is in for Gjerset & Lorenz! Here’s the scale:
abovethelaw.com

New Biglaw Partner Says Biglaw Firms Are A 'Scam'

I’m one of the leading practitioners in the country in my specialty. I win cases for some of the biggest technology companies in the world, saving them billions in damages. But I can’t sniff equity partnership because they’re someone else’s clients. Large firms are a scam....
abovethelaw.com

Finish Strong: How To End The Year On Better Financial Footing

With all the pressure that accompanies the end of the year, the prospect of pursuing your firm’s aged AR may seem overwhelming. Understandably, far too many attorneys opt to write off unpaid invoices and move onto other tasks. However, there are proven techniques that will help you turn outstanding...
abovethelaw.com

The Lean Law Firm

As most of us wind down the year and start preparing to face 2023, law firm leadership teams are contemplating how to stay strong and relevant in the coming uncertain economic times. Past performance is famously not a guarantee of future results, and most businesses ultimately fall flat or flame out entirely given enough time.
abovethelaw.com

Small Firms And Solos: It's Time To Tame Your Document Chaos!

It’s almost a new year — the perfect time for change. And if yours is like most small firms, upgrading your document management system is the quickest and most obvious way to become more efficient and profitable. At the Non-Event, we’re showing you just how easy this can...
abovethelaw.com

Law Firms Should Go All Out When Planning Holiday Parties

Before starting my own practice about four years ago, I worked at several different law firms. Each of the shops I worked at had a holiday party, and each firm spent varying amounts of money to throw such events. One of the firms at which I worked had a holiday party at a country club — a really swanky affair. Another one of the law firms I worked at had a holiday party at a bar, which must have cost much less money. Still another shop held its holiday parties at restaurants, which afforded a solid atmosphere. Although holiday parties may cost thousands of dollars that could go into the pockets of partners, law firms should consider going all out when throwing holiday parties.
abovethelaw.com

The Multifaceted Uses Of Matter Management Software

Join us for a fantastic voyage into the world of matter and legal spend management software, extensible tools for law firms and law departments alike. For what is a business that does not have a solid handle on what it spends and the work it does?. No kind of business,...
abovethelaw.com

Cheapskates At Jones Day Bill Former Associate For Bar Prep

Last week, we heard about a law firm suing its former associates for not billing enough hours. Asking associates to pay for your own book of business failings marks a new low in an industry fraught with lows. The firm’s employment agreement explicitly laid this out, but putting aside the factual and legal arguments about unconscionable contracts and rewriting employment conditions mid-lockdown, the real issue was, “Why does a firm think this is an acceptable business model even if it’s legal?”
abovethelaw.com

2022 Legal Industry Report Reveals A Lot Of Firms Still Relying On Generic Solutions

Which is what makes user surveys so invaluable. It’s that periodic reminder that sometimes the bubble obscures what’s happening on the ground floor. The 2022 Legal Industry Report from LawPay and MyCase (authored by Above the Law columnist Niki Black) surveying over 2300 lawyers and other legal professionals delivers just such a temperature check.

