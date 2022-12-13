Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
This Elite Biglaw Firm Gets Top Marks For Its Responsible Business Practices
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to Law360’s Social Impact Leaders 2022 ranking, which Biglaw firm got the best score for its responsible business practices?. Hint: The responsible business score looks at the ratio of charitable contributions to a firm’s revenue, whether...
abovethelaw.com
Top 30 Biglaw Firm Wishes Associates A Happy Hump Day By Announcing Bonuses -- Plus Extra Cash For High Billers
It’s Wednesday. We’re so close to the weekend, and yet, so far. Ugh. What’s the best way to get associates over the hump and in the right frame of mind? This Biglaw firm knows. Covington & Burling — a firm that brought in $1,501,130,000 gross revenue in...
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Wows With Bonuses Up To $172,500 -- If You Bill Enough
When you’ve had an especially tough year in Biglaw — billing hours like crazy — it’s nice when the firm rewards your efforts with a little something extra in your stocking at the end of the year. Or in the case of Katten Muchin Rosenman, a big something extra — provided you billed enough.
abovethelaw.com
This Biglaw Firm’s Strong Financial Performance
Hint: The firm got an impressive 99.4 out of 100. This new report offers the most detailed picture available of how law firms and individual associates are coping right now with both the ongoing disruption and the prospect of lasting change.
abovethelaw.com
This Time, The Piper Follows The Bonus Pack
Do you know what “pied” means in the context of Pied Piper? Honestly, it never crossed my mind until now. Apparently it means being multi-colored decoration “especially black and white.” Huh. No kidding. Anyway, DLA stands for “Dibb Lupton Alsop,” and this is the specific Piper...
abovethelaw.com
Big Money Rains Down At Biglaw Firm
Yes, it’s a gloomy and rainy day here on the East Coast, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to celebrate. There’s Biglaw bonus news coming in and when it’s raining money, well, that’s sure to add a little shimmer of sunshine to your day.
abovethelaw.com
Good News For Biglaw Associates: No More Layoffs?
The message I’m hearing from a lot of firms is that the sky isn’t falling. They’re not all positioned to potentially have to make tough decisions like layoffs. — Summer Eberhard, a California-based recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa, in comments given to Bloomberg Law, on how Biglaw firms are faring at year’s end, and whether additional layoffs ought to be expected in the months to come. As it turns out, firms that didn’t get as aggressively involved in the associate talent wars may actually be better off than their peers. “In some respects, they are better positioned because they’re either perfectly staffed or slightly understaffed,” she said.
abovethelaw.com
The Year Ends With A Big Bang Of Bucks!
There are two things attorneys are looking forward to this holiday season. The first, like for all of us, is a notification that their Amazon package is arriving earlier than expected. The second? Bonuses! The latter half of the good news is in for Gjerset & Lorenz! Here’s the scale:
abovethelaw.com
New Biglaw Partner Says Biglaw Firms Are A 'Scam'
I’m one of the leading practitioners in the country in my specialty. I win cases for some of the biggest technology companies in the world, saving them billions in damages. But I can’t sniff equity partnership because they’re someone else’s clients. Large firms are a scam....
abovethelaw.com
Finish Strong: How To End The Year On Better Financial Footing
With all the pressure that accompanies the end of the year, the prospect of pursuing your firm’s aged AR may seem overwhelming. Understandably, far too many attorneys opt to write off unpaid invoices and move onto other tasks. However, there are proven techniques that will help you turn outstanding...
abovethelaw.com
Am Law 50 Firm Teased An 'Update' On Sub-Market Salaries. Update Is: 'We're Staying Below Market.'
For the time being, consider that one of two things happened: (1) the firm announced no raises after promising an update months ago or (2) the firm made no announcement at the year-end meeting and is still not issuing raises at this time and multiple associates have interpreted this as the last straw]
abovethelaw.com
The Lean Law Firm
As most of us wind down the year and start preparing to face 2023, law firm leadership teams are contemplating how to stay strong and relevant in the coming uncertain economic times. Past performance is famously not a guarantee of future results, and most businesses ultimately fall flat or flame out entirely given enough time.
abovethelaw.com
Small Firms And Solos: It's Time To Tame Your Document Chaos!
It’s almost a new year — the perfect time for change. And if yours is like most small firms, upgrading your document management system is the quickest and most obvious way to become more efficient and profitable. At the Non-Event, we’re showing you just how easy this can...
abovethelaw.com
Law Firms Should Go All Out When Planning Holiday Parties
Before starting my own practice about four years ago, I worked at several different law firms. Each of the shops I worked at had a holiday party, and each firm spent varying amounts of money to throw such events. One of the firms at which I worked had a holiday party at a country club — a really swanky affair. Another one of the law firms I worked at had a holiday party at a bar, which must have cost much less money. Still another shop held its holiday parties at restaurants, which afforded a solid atmosphere. Although holiday parties may cost thousands of dollars that could go into the pockets of partners, law firms should consider going all out when throwing holiday parties.
abovethelaw.com
The Multifaceted Uses Of Matter Management Software
Join us for a fantastic voyage into the world of matter and legal spend management software, extensible tools for law firms and law departments alike. For what is a business that does not have a solid handle on what it spends and the work it does?. No kind of business,...
abovethelaw.com
Cheapskates At Jones Day Bill Former Associate For Bar Prep
Last week, we heard about a law firm suing its former associates for not billing enough hours. Asking associates to pay for your own book of business failings marks a new low in an industry fraught with lows. The firm’s employment agreement explicitly laid this out, but putting aside the factual and legal arguments about unconscionable contracts and rewriting employment conditions mid-lockdown, the real issue was, “Why does a firm think this is an acceptable business model even if it’s legal?”
abovethelaw.com
2022 Legal Industry Report Reveals A Lot Of Firms Still Relying On Generic Solutions
Which is what makes user surveys so invaluable. It’s that periodic reminder that sometimes the bubble obscures what’s happening on the ground floor. The 2022 Legal Industry Report from LawPay and MyCase (authored by Above the Law columnist Niki Black) surveying over 2300 lawyers and other legal professionals delivers just such a temperature check.
Comments / 0