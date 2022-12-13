Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Snow possible Thursday as deep cold persists
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday was a little warmer than expected, but we still managed to tie the record for coldest high temperature for the date. The high temperature was 37 degrees. That ties the record coldest high for the date set back in 1922. More Record Cold Highs...
1037theriver.com
Colorado Is Home To Some Large Animals
In Montrose, we are lucky enough to have access to all sorts of wildlife, including some rather large animals. I’ve encountered some of those larger species in my time here, and I’m not just talking about cows or horses. I was driving to Oklahoma many years ago, and...
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
westernslopenow.com
Fruita 8/9 going from lockdown to shelter in place
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Fruita 8/9 School went into a lockdown today following reports involving a weapon. The lockdown soon de-escalated to a shelter-in-place. School officials say they will release information shortly. KREX reporters on the scene say, several parents showed up at the school when they were notified of a lockdown. Many are still waiting for the school to release students. Security protocols are in place and there is no active threat at the moment.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Ever wondered what an outdoor pit toilet costs? For Rifle’s Grand Hogback Trail System, more than $32,000
Nature’s call inherited a new financial meaning last week when Rifle City Council unanimously approved adding a permanent outdoor toilet at its Grand Hogback Trail System. During the Dec. 7 City Council meeting, council member Clint Hostettler moved to approve the $32,192 purchase offer from UBC Precast for a toilet at the Grand Hogback Trailhead.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
It’s About Time: An early Glenwood mail carrier
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
KJCT8
Police investigating possible weapon at Fruita 8/9 school
FRUITA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Fruita 8/9 school was locked down Friday as a limited report of a possible weapon was investigated, say police. The school has since transitioned to a shelter-in-place, according to authorities. The Fruita Police Department says that there is no active threat, and that the lockdown...
westernslopenow.com
Mind Springs investigation
The latest details from a state investigation show the Behavioral Health Administration cited Minds Springs with 21 deficiencies at their West Springs Hospital location based on anonymous complaints about the health and safety of children and young adults, according to an email sent to KREX. After an anonymous visit from...
Grand Junction Orchard Mesa Business Closing Doors After 19 Years
After a fantastic 19-year run, a Grand Junction, Colorado business will be closing its doors for good. This popular Orchard Mesa business will stay open until December 23, 2022. That gives you a few weeks to swing by and check out the deals. Closing Their Doors After 19 Years. If...
What a View: Rockstar’s $18 Million Colorado Mansion is for Sale
If you want to live like a rockstar in Colorado, you need to buy a home once owned by a rock legend. Joe Cocker's 15,873 square-foot castle, known as Mad Dog Ranch, has impressive views of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the West Elk Mountains. Who is Joe Cocker. If...
Alamosa Valley Courier
Lauren Boebert’s narrow victory confirmed by mandatory recount in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has officially secured a second two-year term in Washington, D.C. A mandatory recount of votes cast in the Garfield County Republican’s narrow 2022 win over Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen City Councilman, was completed Monday. Boebert’s margin of victory over Frisch shrunk to 546 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, from 550 votes before the recount.
KJCT8
Mesa County inmate found dead in his cell follow up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction tonight after we broke the news a Mesa County inmate died while under a medical watch. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office says he was detoxing, and now people close to him are questioning how it happened. Twenty-eight-year-old Sergio Villalobos died alone in his cell under what is described as a medical protocol.
KJCT8
Prescribed burns planned near Delta
MONTROSE, Colo. (KJCT) - If you see smoke near the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area this winter, it may be a prescribed burn. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office plans to conduct a prescribed burning of piles this winter within the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. The...
