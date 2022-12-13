ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Extreme Dodge Jackson County Scoreboard December 14, 2022

Springport 59, Michigan Center 58: Michigan Center sophomore Haley Mees scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the home loss. Elianna Noll added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds and Julia Reynolds added 12 points for the Cardinals. Hope Overweg scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Maddux Overweg scored 13 points and 11 assists to lead the Spartans. Brenna Crittenden scored 11 points and Ciarra Brock added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans.
Michigan Mentioned As School ‘Best Positioned’ To Land Five-Star

Talking about the top uncommitted recruits in the 2023 class, Steve Wiltfong mentioned five-star DE/TE Nyckolas Harbor. Here is what he said about the top 15 recruit who is not expected to sign until February:. Michigan and South Carolina got return visits in the fall, those were officials which included...
A Michigan City Ranks as One of the Best College Towns in America

High school students have a big decision when it comes to thinking of which college they might attend. Students need to decide what they might like to study and which school offers a great course in that field. However, those aren't the only components that factor into the decision. Where the school is located, how much it costs, what kind of city life that particular college town provides, and more also go into this important decision-making. That's where WalletHub has decided to step in and help out.
Iowa Reportedly Lands Another Top Michigan Transfer

Cade McNamara isn't the only former Michigan player who'll suit up for Iowa next season. On Wednesday, former Michigan tight end Erick All announced his commitment to Iowa. After spending two years as a reserve for the Wolverines, All had a breakout season in 2021. He hauled in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Michigan: Here’s Where to Expect a White Christmas

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed impossible a few...
These Are 10 Of Michigan’s Craziest Laws

Sometimes being a law-abiding citizen can be hard if you're not aware of all the laws that apply in your area. Something that may seem within reason to do could cost you a hefty fine or jail time depending on where in Michigan you are. We're not talking about the...
In an unprecedented year for vacation real estate, these were the top 10 Lake Michigan home sales

The real estate market in Michigan’s vacation counties was white-hot this year, with homes selling for as much as $100,000 over asking price. Nowhere was that truer than on Lake Michigan, where wealthy buyers — often from outside of Michigan — fought for limited inventory near the state’s most coveted natural resource. The lakefront market represented an amplified version of the housing crunch throughout Michigan, where multiple bidders and all-cash offers were temporarily the norm.
Indoor golf facility planned for western Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — A recreational, members-only indoor golf club could soon be opening in Oshtemo Township. The business, to be called Speakeasy Golf, was unanimously granted special use approval in November by the Oshtemo Township planning commission to operate an approximate 1,470 square-foot facility, located at 6120 Stadium Dr., Suite B. The driveway to the suite is off Fairgrove Street.
