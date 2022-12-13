Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach for Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. “I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.”

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO