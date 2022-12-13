Read full article on original website
Citrus Bowl Provides Purdue Running Back Devin Mockobee Chance for Another Milestone
Purdue redshirt freshman running back Devin Mockobee is nearing 1,000 yards rushing with one more game left to play. His magical season will come to an end when the team takes on LSU in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2 in Orlando.
2022 Indy Classic: How to Watch No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Davidson
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the Indy Classic, which takes the place of the former Crossroad Classic event in Indianapolis. The team will play Davidson at 6:15 p.m. ET. The matchup also sets up a battle between siblings, as freshman guard Fletcher Loyer...
Drew Brees Hired as Interim Assistant Coach at Purdue
Drew Brees will serve as an assistant coach for Purdue in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU on Jan. 2 in Orlando, Florida. “I am extremely excited to work with our team over the next few weeks as we prepare for the Citrus Bowl,” Brees said in a statement. “I see it not only as an opportunity to coach and mentor this group of young men, but represent all the former Purdue players that care so much about our program.”
New Purdue head coach sets standards for next season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) – Purdue’s new head football coach Ryan Walters is the first defensive-minded head coach for the boilers’ since the early 80’s. Walters said that he expects to bring an explosive offense and defensive chaos to the team next year, while looking to build off the school’s first-ever trip to the big […]
Purdue Coach Matt Painter Says Starting Forward Mason Gillis Back at Practice
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue junior Mason Gillis has missed the team's last three games with a back injury. Coach Matt Painter said Thursday that the starting forward returned to practice for the first time since his injury. Painter did not reveal Gillis' status for Saturday's game against Davidson...
Report: Purdue hiring notable Mike Leach disciple as OC
Purdue is looking to keep its passing game strong even without Jeff Brohm. Brohm left last week to take the head coach job at his alma mater Louisville. The Boilermakers have hired former Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters as their new head coach, and he appears to have landed a nice offensive coordinator. ESPN’s Adam... The post Report: Purdue hiring notable Mike Leach disciple as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Purdue hires alum Drew Brees as assistant coach ahead of Citrus Bowl
Hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines, Brees will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes and participate in recruiting activities.
WILX-TV
Developments in Purdue Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Purdue’s standout offensive football performers, Aidan O’Connell and Charlie Jones, both say they will pass up playing in the January 2nd bowl game in Orlando against LSU. Both want to avoid injury and prepare for the NFL draft. Purdue has hired its former standout quarterback Drew Brees to help prepare the team for the game. Brian Brohm is the head coach for the bowl game. The Boilers have an 8-5 record.
thechampaignroom.com
Ryan Walters had no other choice
What in the hell is going on with Illinois football? It feels like this isn’t reality. Consensus All-Americans on both sides of the ball. Running back Chase Brown is a finalist for the Doak Walker. No-star corner Devon Witherspoon in the discussion for the Jim Thorpe. Head coach Bret...
College Football World Reacts To Purdue Hiring Former Star Quarterback
The Purdue football program is starting to fill out its coaching staff. '. Just two days after Ryan Walters accepted the head-coaching job, he now has his offensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Walters is going to hire Graham Harrell. Harrell spent this past season as the offensive coordinator...
The coaching search: Purdue’s new offensive coordinator
After getting hired as Purdue football head coach, one of Ryan Walters’ major tasks is hiring an offensive coordinator. With Walters being the first defensive coach to lead the Boilermakers since Leon Burtnett in the mid-1980s, he will have to hire a coach to run Purdue’s offense. The task is not simple as Purdue has a tradition of high-powered and entertaining offenses, often led by a star quarterback, a reputation made popular by coaches like Joe Tiller and Jeff Brohm.
The Five Most Impactful Freshmen in Men’s College Hoops
Duke, Purdue and Kansas are among the teams getting a lot out of a young player.
Purdue Reportedly Making Notable Coordinator Hire
Purdue's new head football coach Ryan Winters is reportedly set to make a major hire at offensive coordinator. Winters is hiring Graham Harrell, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. Harrell spent this past season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at West Virginia. From 2019-21, he served in the same...
Drew Brees on WWL: No plans to get into coaching despite interim job with Purdue
Drew Brees is the newest – and most temporary – member of the Purdue coaching staff, and it was fair to wonder: Is this a stepping stone to something bigger? The answer is a simple one: “No.” Hear more from the Saints legend on WWL and Audacy.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Current Publishing
Local resident cashes in at poker tournament
A Noblesville man was among the winners who walked away with a cash prize during an annual poker tournament held last month by the Westfield Lions Club. Noblesville resident Victor Parra won $2,000 during the Lions Club’s annual Poker-for-Sight Texas Hold’em Tournament held Nov. 18-19 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds 4-H building. Darlington resident Jake Outcelt won the top prize of $10,000, while Pendleton resident Josh Alford won $4,000 for his second-place finish.
Manufacturer to invest $75M in EV battery component plant in Indiana
(The Center Square) — Michigan-based company soulbrain MI has announced plans to establish manufacturing operations in Kokomo, Indiana, investing $75 million to create a facility to produce material for electric vehicle batteries. The company expected to employ 75 workers according to a statement. The company will employ 75 workers by the end of 2025, producing high-purity electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries, according to a statement from Indiana Economic Development Corp. The material will supply electric vehicle battery manufacturing plants to be constructed in the area by...
Tipton factory pays $7,000 fine for "serious" violation
A Tipton County company has been fined $7,000 for a “serious” violation following a workplace death.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Ex-Wabash Township trustee conviction overturned
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the conviction of a former Wabash Township trustee. In an opinion issues Thursday, the court said the state failed to present sufficient evidence that Jennifer Teising intended to abandon her Wabash Township home and establish a new residence elsewhere and that she in fact established said new residence.
