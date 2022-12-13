ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Federal Reserve hikes rates again

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new rate increase of half a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to curb inflation. The Fed raised the rate by 50 basis points, as expected, the seventh rate hike this year. This increase is smaller than the four previous 75 basis point increases but is still a notable increase, putting the range at 4.25%-4.5%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy