Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Federal Reserve hikes rates again
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Federal Reserve announced a new rate increase of half a percentage point Wednesday in its ongoing effort to curb inflation. The Fed raised the rate by 50 basis points, as expected, the seventh rate hike this year. This increase is smaller than the four previous 75 basis point increases but is still a notable increase, putting the range at 4.25%-4.5%.
KULR8
As the Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate for the seventh time in 2022, with more to come in 2023, the economic outlook going forward is anyone’s guess.
The Federal Reserve raised the federal funds rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday — a reprieve from several other higher rate hikes in 2022. You know the bar is set low when you call a rate increase of 50 basis points a reprieve, but that’s what seven Fed rate hikes in one year will...
Comments / 0