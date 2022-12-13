Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
Wendy Williams’ son, Kevin Hunter Jr., evicted from $2M Miami apartment
Wendy Williams’ son was evicted from his $2 million apartment in Miami after he failed to pay $70,000 in rent. Kevin Hunter Jr. was hit with an eviction lawsuit in August after failing to pay monthly rent since February, documents obtained by Page Six reveal. The complaint includes a copy of Hunter’s lease, which shows Williams paid $100,000 upfront for the first year of the apartment. Hunter’s response, which was filed about two weeks later, owns up to the failed rent and explains that he was unable to pay it because his famed mother went through “some health issues” that resulted...
TMZ.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine Banned From Apartments for Bodyguards Openly Carrying Guns
Tekashi 6ix9ine's getting 86'd from a boujee apartment complex ... and we're told it's because one of his armed guards allegedly got careless with a high-powered firearm. Sources familiar tell TMZ ... when 6ix9ine heads to Miami, he usually crashes with Nelk Boys member SteveWillDoIt. We're told Steve's place -- part of SLS Lux Property -- put the hammer down on the rapper, banning him from their spaces.
Miami man bought Lamborghini with federal pandemic funds. Now, he faces prison
With a Lamborghini as his ride, Valesky Barosy was living large thanks to federal funds he was accused of stealing from a COVID-19 relief program for struggling businesses.
hiphop-n-more.com
Atlanta Rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan Sentenced to 15 Years in RICO Case After Plea Deal
Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to 15 years in his RICO case. This comes after reaching a plea deal with the authorities. The Atlanta rapper, who was signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Eskimo label was arrested back in 2020 on RICO charges. Two counts of this charge were on hold as he wasn’t allowed to post bond. The arrest took place in Upson County, GA and was connected with a larger gang related investigation.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Killer's Creepy Tweets Exposed: What Did He Say After Shooting Migos Rapper?
The suspect in Takeoff's tragic shooting is presently in police custody. However, Patrick Xavier Clark posted a series of bizarre tweets days following the untimely death of the Migos rapper. Houston Police reported the arrest of the 33-year-old DJ on December 2. The suspect, who allegedly worked as a club...
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
Rapper Blueface Arrested in Las Vegas for Attempted Murder—Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Plans to Stick Beside Him
A Billboard chart-topping rapper has been arrested for attempted murder. According to People, Johnathan Jamall Porter, a rapper who goes by the moniker, Blueface, was arrested and charged with attempted murder in Las Vegas on Tuesday. He was apprehended while he was with his girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, while they were on Hughes Center Drive.
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
Photos show squalid conditions at the Bahamas prison where Sam Bankman-Fried will spend his holidays
A magistrate judge in the Bahamas on Tuesday ordered the former FTX CEO remanded to custody until February following his arrest on US fraud charges.
Rapper Behind Bars After Spending $700,000 Accidentally Wired to His Bank Account
An aspiring rapper was sentenced to jail after spending a couple's life savings on gold bullion bars and expensive designer clothes. Abdel Ghadia, who raps under the stage name "Slimmy," was sentenced to 18 months behind bars at Burwood Local Court in Sydney, Australia, in early December after receiving a mysterious lump deposit of $759,314 in his savings account.
Popculture
Rapper Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for RICO Case
Atlanta-based rapper Hoodrich Pablo Juan has been sentenced to time in prison for his involvement in a sweeping RICO case. On Dec. 1, the "We Don't Luv Em" singer was handed a 15-year sentence, with his prison time being drastically reduced due to a plea deal. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and HipHop-N-More, the rapper, real name Sterling Leroy Pennix Jr., will serve just five years behind bars, though he will have a lengthy probation period following his release.
Rapper who bragged about getting rich off COVID-19 relief fraud sentenced to prison
LOS ANGELES — A rapper who bragged in a YouTube video about getting rich by committing COVID-19 fraud was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison on Wednesday. Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, of Memphis, Tennessee, also known by his stage name of Nuke Bizzle, was sentenced by a federal judge in California, The Washington Post reported.
bravotv.com
Larsa Pippen’s New Miami Condo Has a “Pretty Spectacular” Bathroom: See Inside
“I’m kind of a minimalist right now,” The Real Housewives of Miami cast member said while giving a tour of her chic new apartment. Larsa Pippen has a gorgeous new Miami home, and in the video above, The Real Housewives of Miami cast member opens up about the specific way she furnished and styled the neutral-hued apartment.
HipHopDX.com
Freddie Gibbs Clowns Gunna Following Plea Deal In YSL RICO Case
Freddie Gibbs hasn’t wasted any time in clowning Gunna after his release from jail following a plea deal in the YSL RICO case. Gibbs took aim at Gunna in a series of tweets on Thursday (December 15) calling out Hip Hop for moving the goal posts and holding rappers to different standards when it comes to snitching.
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
Police: Man charged in Takeoff's death tried to avoid arrest
HOUSTON (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Takeoff last month outside a Houston bowling alley sought information about using fake plane tickets to obtain an expedited passport in his efforts to flee the country, and repeatedly made online searches about whether he was a suspect in the case, prosecutors alleged during a court hearing Wednesday.But attorneys for Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, say their client never had any intention of leaving Houston and he will likely pursue self-defense in the case, as he has asserted his innocence."We feel comfortable that when the time is right that Mr. Clark will have a...
Lil Meech Arrested On Felony Gun Charge At Florida Airport
Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. has been arrested on a gun charge after a gun was found in his luggage while traveling through an airport. According to TMZ, the BMF star was at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when security discovered the firearm in one of his bags. The firearm, reported to be a Glock 19mm, was unloaded at the time but was in close proximity to a 15-round magazine, which was also found in the bag. More from VIBE.com5 Things We Learned After Watching The ‘BMF’ Season 2 Trailer50 Cent's G-Unit Sneakers Rivaled Air Jordan At Their Peak, Says Reebok...
HipHopDX.com
Gucci Mane Demands Investigation Into Pooh Shiesty's 'Unacceptable' Prison Conditions
Grant Parish, LA - Gucci Mane has spoken up for Pooh Shiesty, who is allegedly dealing with harsh conditions at the United States Penitentiary Pollock (USP Pollock). The 1017 boss jumped on Instagram on Wednesday (December 14) with a message calling out the “unacceptable” conditions at the federal prison, which is located in Grant Parish, Louisiana. According to Gucci, an investigation needs to be conducted into the penitentiary.
Texas-born drug lord ‘La Barbie’ no longer in U.S. custody, his whereabouts unknown
According to his sentencing documents, Valdez's release date was set for July 27, 2057. But inexplicably, he is no longer being held and is listed as 'NOT IN BOP CUSTODY' in the Bureau of Prisons database.
Twice As Nice: Biden Official Caught Stealing Pricey Suitcase Filled With Jewelry, This Time In Las Vegas
Sam Brinton is in a heap of trouble. The Department of Energy official was caught on camera stealing another suitcase in Las Vegas and now faces charges for stealing baggage from two airports. Biden Energy Official Busted For Baggage Theft At Second Airport, This Time In Las Vegas. 35-year-old Brinton,...
