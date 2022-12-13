ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shortly after dusk, the crowd at Spanish Diner in Hudson Yards gasped. At another José Andrés restaurant, a modernist foam or “liquid” olive might’ve prompted such a reaction. But on this warm September night, good Iberian food was not the main event. Folks were here to watch live television. As my friends and I mopped up briny mussel juice with potato chips, at least three giant projection screens showed American tennis star Frances Tiafoe succumbing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a U.S. Open semifinal match. It wasn’t quite the same as being at Flushing Meadows, but the Euro-leaning crowd seemed to enjoy the outcome, and the energy was absolutely electric.
Astoria Restaurants Are the Epicenter of the World Cup in NYC

Restaurants have always been beacons for immigrant communities, so every four years, the World Cup electrifies a new round of international enclaves in New York City. Last week, the tournament locked in the final four contenders: Morocco, Croatia, Argentina, and France. In Astoria, where 37 percent of its residents are immigrants, the Moroccan and Croatian communities found solace in the hopes and losses of their soccer teams this week.
