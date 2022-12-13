Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
World's Largest Free-Standing Aquarium Bursts, Dumps 1,500 Fish and 264,000 Gallons of Water
The AquaDom, the world’s largest cylindrical aquarium, burst on Friday morning in Berlin, releasing more than 264,000 gallons of water (a million liters) onto the premises, which also house a hotel, museum, and cafes. On Twitter, the Berlin police said that there had been “unbelievable maritime damage.”. Videos...
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
Eater
Sutton’s Best Restaurants of 2022
Shortly after dusk, the crowd at Spanish Diner in Hudson Yards gasped. At another José Andrés restaurant, a modernist foam or “liquid” olive might’ve prompted such a reaction. But on this warm September night, good Iberian food was not the main event. Folks were here to watch live television. As my friends and I mopped up briny mussel juice with potato chips, at least three giant projection screens showed American tennis star Frances Tiafoe succumbing to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz in a U.S. Open semifinal match. It wasn’t quite the same as being at Flushing Meadows, but the Euro-leaning crowd seemed to enjoy the outcome, and the energy was absolutely electric.
Eater
This Manhattan Chinese Restaurant Is a Sleeper Hit When It Comes to Tea
Eater NY is chronicling what we’re drinking right now in this occasional series on good drinks at restaurants. In our excitement over all of the other details of restaurants, we haven’t given drinks their due. Here’s to the good ones. I planned to meet a writer I...
Eater
Astoria Restaurants Are the Epicenter of the World Cup in NYC
Restaurants have always been beacons for immigrant communities, so every four years, the World Cup electrifies a new round of international enclaves in New York City. Last week, the tournament locked in the final four contenders: Morocco, Croatia, Argentina, and France. In Astoria, where 37 percent of its residents are immigrants, the Moroccan and Croatian communities found solace in the hopes and losses of their soccer teams this week.
Comments / 0