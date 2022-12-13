ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bipartisan lawmakers unveiling bill targeting supply chain shortfalls

By Jared Gans
 3 days ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) are set to introduce legislation on Tuesday to require federal agencies to address supply chain issues as the country fights the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation, which is entitled the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act of 2022, would require Cabinet-level agencies to identify weaknesses in supply chains that could impact national security and domestic manufacturing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The heads of these agencies would also need to periodically recommend ways for their departments to attract private investment and change federal financing programs to advance economic development.

Khanna told The Hill in a statement that the bill will invest in “critical industries” and create well-paying jobs.

“Workers across the country have seen their jobs shipped abroad and their communities hurt by deindustrialization,” he said. “With such a narrowly divided Congress, restoring American manufacturing leadership is work that can be done in a bipartisan fashion and unify Americans around a shared purpose.”

Rubio told the Journal that the bill would be a “road map” to invest in “things that actually matter” by using the government’s existing tools.

“If we want to be a strong nation, we have to rebuild and invest in critical industries at home,” he said.

The legislation would give the Treasury Department’s Federal Financing Bank $20 billion to be invested over the course of 10 years to take action on the recommendations using loan guarantees, issuing securities-backed financing or purchasing debt, the Journal reported.

The Hill has reached out to Rubio’s office for comment.

Related
Senate passes short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed a short-term funding bill that punts Friday’s government shutdown deadline through next week as negotiators race to patch together a larger government funding deal for fiscal 2023. The Senate voted 71-19 to pass the continuing resolution (CR), sending the legislation to President Biden for approval after it passed the House […]
WASHINGTON STATE
Senate panel faults VA over website accessibility

A report from a Senate panel focused on issues that affect older Americans found the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has not made its websites accessible for its users.  The Senate Special Committee on Aging released its report on Wednesday after an 11-month investigation. It found the federal government has failed to ensure its technology is […]
Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and 45 approved

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio House worked overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning, passing three bills – Senate Bill 288, House Bill 458 and House Bill 45. House Bill 458, which will change election laws, passed from the Ohio House 55 to 32. If Governor Mike DeWine signs it into law, photo ID’s will […]
OHIO STATE
Latino leaders press Senate for DACA protections in lame-duck session

A group of 66 top Hispanic community leaders on Wednesday called on the Senate to include protections for Dreamers in must-pass legislation during the lame-duck session this month. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the group remarked on the urgency of protections for Dreamers — […]
ARIZONA STATE
Person found dead inside burning car in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person was found dead inside a burning car on Morse Road Wednesday morning. Police are responding to an active scene at the intersection of Morse Road and Karl Road, where a car was seen on fire. According to police dispatch a truck pulled over and reported the car fire just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Dump truck crash kills 1 in Beavercreek

Dayton, Ohio (WDTN) – At least one person has died in a collision in Beavercreek on Friday afternoon. According to 2 NEWS crews on the scene, a dump truck and a car collided near the intersection of Dayton Xenia Road and Hilltop Road in Beavercreek. Crews say that one person was killed in the crash […]
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Ohio deputy dies in crash while transporting prisoner

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – A Wyandot County deputy has died after getting in a two-car crash while transporting a prison inmate. The collision occurred just before noon Thursday on State Route 56 near its intersection with State Route 104 in Jackson Township. The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy, Daniel J. Kin from Upper […]
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
