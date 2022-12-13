Read full article on original website
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Rapidly-expanding food chain opening another Pennsylvania location this weekKristen WaltersYork, PA
Grocery Outlet set to open another new discount grocery store in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersMechanicsburg, PA
Longstanding Goodwill Thrift Store Permanently Closing After 40 YearsJoel EisenbergNewport, PA
Grocery Outlet opening another discount supermarket location in Pennsylvania next weekKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
local21news.com
Low-cost community clinic in Harrisburg at risk of closing due to insufficient funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) – Karen Stilp has worked part-time at the Community Check-Up Center for over two decades. “Serving the underserved,” she told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “There’s a lot of people who are underinsured or uninsured.”. It’s a passion of hers, as well...
local21news.com
Central Pennsylvania author using "Positive Vibes" to brighten the holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — We could all use a little positivity to brighten our day, especially during the holidays, which can be a particularly challenging time of year for some. Former news photojournalist Preston Mitchum left news after nearly 20 years to take over the family business while...
local21news.com
$1M raised for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation ahead of holidays
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A month-long charity drive gathered more than $1 million to donate to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. According to a press release sent by bargain outlet store Ollie's, customers dropped off toy donations and contributed at the register between October 30 and December 4.
local21news.com
State grant money will help women re-enter society after getting out of prison
Governor Wolf announced $2 million of grant money towards helping women re-enter their communities after incarceration. Women can face a series of challenges after incarceration, something Marsha Curry-Nixon knows well. Curry-Nixon was released from prison in 1997, got on a bus, and found herself in Harrisburg with no money, no...
local21news.com
"I want my money back," Catering customers lose thousands after company suddenly closes
YORK, Pa. (WHP) — Numerous customers who signed contracts with the company "Catering by Wickey" are now out thousands of dollars due to the company suddenly shutting down. Several customers said they received an email from the company in early November, which stated the company would not be able to service their events due to the closure.
local21news.com
Ways to save at the grocery store this holiday season
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — More than half of all shoppers, 61%, say sales and promotions are more important than ever this year. 91% of consumers say they'll still be celebrating the holidays with family and friends in spite of inflation. Those numbers coming from the National Retail Federation.
local21news.com
Many businesses in Pennsylvania continue to pay well over the state minimum wage
The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its report Friday showing unemployment rates in PA continue to sit at a history low of 4 percent. Experts have called the current market a “worker’s marker.” However, the national and PA state minimum wage still sits at $7.25 an hour. Even so, many employers across the state don’t seem to be paying employees that low, including a new Crumbl Cookie location in York County.
local21news.com
Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
local21news.com
"About that..." Importance of pronunciation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
local21news.com
Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
local21news.com
Woman, coworker shot in Wyomissing workplace parking lot, male shooter dead
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pair of coworkers were shot in the parking lot as they headed to work at a medical practice Thursday morning. According to Wyomissing Police Chief John Phillips, officers arriving on scene found two victims with gunshot wounds in the back parking lot who were still alive.
local21news.com
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
local21news.com
Cold temps sticking around for dry weekend
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The weekend will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 30s. That's below our average high of 43. WINTRY GRIP NEXT WEEK:. All signs are pointing towards...
local21news.com
Burglar attempts to break through roof of Lancaster County Smoke Shop
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — One man has been arrested after allegedly being caught on camera trying to break into a Smoke Shop through the roof. According to Columbia Borough Police Department, the incident happened this morning at around 6:48 a.m at the business's address of 846 Lancaster Ave.
local21news.com
Group allegedly defeats anti-theft devices, attempts to steal over $1k in merchandise
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are searching for a woman in connection with a theft at the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlet on Lincoln Highway East. According to police, the woman arrived with a group of other people. Authorities say the group...
local21news.com
Robber hits clerk, steals money from Lancaster County Turkey Hill, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The West Earl Township Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at the Turkey Hill convenience store located at 106 S. 7th Street Akron. Police say just after 1:30 PM on December 15, a white man wearing a black handkerchief covering his face...
local21news.com
Man charged in connection with 2021 overdose death in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon County say a man has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in June 2021. According to authorities, police were called to The Red Carpet Inn on East Main Street in Palmyra on June 2, 2021 for reports of a dead person inside a room.
local21news.com
Harrisburg School District addresses violence on campus, proposes adding police force
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is taking another look at violence on campuses, and the district has proposed adding a police force. Dozens of parents filled the auditorium at John Harris High School Tuesday night. Some expressed concern about the safety of their children, and spoke...
local21news.com
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
local21news.com
Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal
EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
