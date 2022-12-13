ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

$1M raised for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation ahead of holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — A month-long charity drive gathered more than $1 million to donate to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. According to a press release sent by bargain outlet store Ollie's, customers dropped off toy donations and contributed at the register between October 30 and December 4.
HARRISBURG, PA
State grant money will help women re-enter society after getting out of prison

Governor Wolf announced $2 million of grant money towards helping women re-enter their communities after incarceration. Women can face a series of challenges after incarceration, something Marsha Curry-Nixon knows well. Curry-Nixon was released from prison in 1997, got on a bus, and found herself in Harrisburg with no money, no...
HARRISBURG, PA
Ways to save at the grocery store this holiday season

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — More than half of all shoppers, 61%, say sales and promotions are more important than ever this year. 91% of consumers say they'll still be celebrating the holidays with family and friends in spite of inflation. Those numbers coming from the National Retail Federation.
Many businesses in Pennsylvania continue to pay well over the state minimum wage

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its report Friday showing unemployment rates in PA continue to sit at a history low of 4 percent. Experts have called the current market a “worker’s marker.” However, the national and PA state minimum wage still sits at $7.25 an hour. Even so, many employers across the state don’t seem to be paying employees that low, including a new Crumbl Cookie location in York County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Man convicted for trafficking cocaine from Puerto Rico to Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials have sentenced a man to 18 years in prison for allegedly trafficking dozens of kilos of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Cumberland and Dauphin Counties. According to the US Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, 48-year-old Ricardo Soto-Delgado had entered a...
HARRISBURG, PA
"About that..." Importance of pronunciation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — CBS 21 has launched a new segment with anchor Joel D. Smith, that we are calling "About That..." In the news business, we need to accurately communicate. However when it comes to pronouncing words, sometimes the debate goes on for years. In this segment, Joel...
HARRISBURG, PA
Barn fire at Kreider Farms in Lebanon County causes $12M in damages

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A fire at Kreider Farms-Mt. Pleasant in Lebanon County has caused $12 million dollars in damages and killed an estimated 250,000 chickens, according to fire officials. The fire happened Tuesday afternoon. Kreider Farms President Tom Beachler said in a statement to CBS 21 News:
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Farm tractor damages Lancaster County bridge, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities in Lancaster County say a bridge was damaged on Friday morning after being hit by a farm tractor. Police say it happened around 9:45AM on East Queen Street and Cherry Alley in West Cocalico Township. According to authorities, no one was injured in...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Cold temps sticking around for dry weekend

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The weekend will be dry with some sunshine, but the cold temperatures are sticking around. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the middle to upper 30s. That's below our average high of 43. WINTRY GRIP NEXT WEEK:. All signs are pointing towards...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Man charged in connection with 2021 overdose death in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon County say a man has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a 36-year-old woman in June 2021. According to authorities, police were called to The Red Carpet Inn on East Main Street in Palmyra on June 2, 2021 for reports of a dead person inside a room.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg School District addresses violence on campus, proposes adding police force

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — The Harrisburg School District is taking another look at violence on campuses, and the district has proposed adding a police force. Dozens of parents filled the auditorium at John Harris High School Tuesday night. Some expressed concern about the safety of their children, and spoke...
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day as messy winter storm impacts Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — WEATHER WATCH DAY TODAY:. Our wintry mess this morning has primarily consisted of sleet and freezing rain. Areas south of 30 are starting to see a transition to plain rain whereas areas along and north of the Turnpike will see that transition take place later this morning into the early afternoon. NW of I-81, rain will will mix with snow and even become all snow across the northern sections of the viewing area. Snow/sleet amounts will be greater in Mifflin and Juniata as temperatures remain colder there for a longer period of time. Several inches of snow will be possible in those two counties, especially over the higher terrain.
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster man convicted in 2020 deadly shooting after marijuana deal

EAST LAMPETER TWP., Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster County jury has found a man guilty in connection with a deadly shooting in East Lampeter Township in March of 2020. Joshua Luciano was convicted on homicide, aggravated assault, and carrying a firearm without a license charges among others on Thursday after several hours of deliberations. The four day retrial was ordered after a mistrial in November when the jury deadlocked.
LANCASTER, PA

