Lynn grateful for time at UNK, says resources pulled him to West Texas A&M
KEARNEY, Neb. — Before Josh Lynn arrived, Nebraska-Kearney’s football program was in a bad spot. The Lopers won just one game over two seasons. Over his five non-COVID seasons, Lynn tallied 33 wins and a trip to the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. Now, he’s departing to be the head coach at West Texas A&M.
UNK eliminating six faculty positions as enrollment declines
KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney is eliminating six faculty positions as part of a strategy to stay within its budget goals. Chancellor Doug Kristensen made the announcement to campus on Tuesday. All six job cuts will happen within the College of Arts and Sciences, which is the university’s largest college. A news release says four people will be terminated in May 2024 but have been notified now. Two other unfilled faculty lines are being eliminated.
Doris Elaine Breckner
Hastings resident Doris Elaine Breckner, 94, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Nebraska Heart Institute, Lincoln, NE. Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 19, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 2-4 p.m. Sunday, December 18, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Good Samaritan Village Senior Center or Good Samaritan Village Diner. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Doris’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Partyline Thursday 12-15
Today’s show is brought to you by: The Kensington, Joel Magee Toy Scout, CASA of South Central NE, Homestead of Hastings, and Bert’s Pharmacy. For sale: Loveseat $100, Horse Collar $25, Stereo $50, 402-519-0332. Looking for: Cassettes, 308-370-9288. Estate Sale: 1318 N Minnesota in Hastings, Saturday from 9...
Temporary casino weeks away from opening
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A temporary casino facility is likely to open before 2023 in Grand Island. It will be on the concourse of Fonner Park. It will have 300 machines, kiosks for horse betting, simulcasting, snacks and a club section; and table games will be added later. Grand Island...
Flu cases nearly tripled in one week in three central counties
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Lab confirmed cases of influenza have nearly tripled in a week in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. It's an alarming trend pointing toward one of the worst flu seasons in five years. The first week in December saw lab confirmed flu cases jump from 40 to...
St. Francis first in region offering new technology for brain surgery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- CHI Health St. Francis and Neurosurgeon Joshua Anderson are the first in the region to offer a new one-of-a-kind technology to mark brain tumors for removal. The new tool is the only FDA approved optical imaging agent that highlights high grade gliomas-common brain tumors in adults...
'Densel’s Dream' is now a reality
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- "Densel’s Dream" is in its final stages of being completely installed. The public art display is located straight west of Bickford Cottage on Woodridge Boulevard in Grand Island. Densel Rasmussen, who passed away in 2017, always thought that the location was great for public art.
Partyline Wednesday 12-14
Today’s show is brought to you by: Joel Magee Toy Scout, Harvard Rest Haven, Hajny Auto Sales, Big Dally’s Deli, Auto Glass Experts, and DLN Electronics. For sale: Vinyl Fence $25, Giving away: 2 – Dog Houses, 402-463-5877. For sale: 3’ Fiber Optic Christmas Tree $5, Bookcase...
