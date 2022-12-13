Read full article on original website
Pritzker sees options for Belvidere Jeep plant set to close
(The Center Square) – Stellantis will be closing its Illinois Jeep Cherokee plant in Belvidere early next year. The move is expected to see over 1,300 workers lose their jobs. However, Gov. J.B. Pritzker sees an opportunity. The Belvidere Plant, which opened in 1965, will shut its doors at...
Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?
No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
WAND TV
ISBE launches ESSER Spending Dashboard for funding transparency
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Illinois State Board of Education is launching a new spending dashboard that will provide public access to how Illinois is using federal pandemic relief funds. The dashboard will allow users to view funding allocations and real-time updates on spending pertaining to each of the three federal...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
WAND TV
ISBE launches new dashboard to monitor federal relief spending
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Members of the public now have a simple tool to find out how local school districts are spending federal relief funding. The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) launched a spending dashboard that shows how the nearly $8 billion in federal funding is being spent. Illinois received funds over three rounds of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding to support students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
stlpublicradio.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
10 Things You Should Never Say to Someone From Illinois
As an Illinois native, I've heard my fair share of questionable comments from outsiders who may not be fully aware of our state's rich history and culture. Here are 10 things you should never say to someone from Illinois:. "Is Chicago the only city in Illinois?" No, no it is...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (12/16/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois is on pace to lead the nation again this year for the number of firearm background checks. In fact, the FBI National Instant Criminal System firearm background check data by state shows Illinois leading the nation with nearly 4 million hits through November. That’s over 300,000 more than second place Kentucky at 3.6 million checks. However, officials say that while the number of checks does not necessarily equal the number of guns being bought, people do buy more guns when there is uncertainty in America. Such is the case now in Illinois with proposed gun control legislation.
wlip.com
Wisconsin and Illinois Gas Prices and Unemployment Rates Remains Vastly Different
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices on both sides of the state line continue to fall, as winter driving season officially begins and demand remains low. AAA says the average gallon of gas in Illinois dropped 16-cents from this point last week, and currently stands at $3.38. That number is 19-cents above the national average, and the highest in the Midwest. Lake County also dropped 16-cents over the last week to $3.28. In Wisconsin, an average gallon of gas dropped 14-cents from this point last week to $2.80. That number is 39-cents below the national average. Kenosha County currently stands at an even lower $2.71.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Possible financial impact from Illinois’ no-cash bail
As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan. 1. In Illinois, 10% of a suspect’s bail is used to fund segments of the legal system.
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
New Illinois laws beginning in the New Year
2023 is quickly approaching and Illinoisans can expect to see some changes when it arrives. The New Year will not only bring new beginnings, but it will bring 185 new laws for the state. More than 180 new laws go into effect on January 1, 2023, and many are expected to impact existing policies on […]
The Second Coolest Neighborhood In America Is In Illinois
It's easy to say you live in the best neighborhood ever, but what if we told you one of the coolest was not to far away and located in Illinois? Who knows, you may even live there!. timeout.com got the numbers, and we have the answer. It's time to see...
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
New laws in Illinois 2023: Full list of laws taking effecting January 1
With the start of the New Year always comes a new set of laws to obey. Read a complete list here, and see the top new Illinois laws for 2022.
kmaland.com
Illinois wheat acreage may increase this year
Wheat acreage in Illinois may be rebounding following a down year. While official numbers are not yet available, many believe acreage will increase from the 560,000 planted in 2021. “Acreage is higher, in my estimation,” said Matt Wehmeyer of Mascoutah-based AgriMAXX Seed. “Sales were up. In some areas they were...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: 2 Counties Reach ‘High' Alert Level, Masks Urged
Two Chicago-area counties have risen to the highest COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. 2 Chicago-Area Counties Reach High COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended. Two Chicago-area counties have reached a "high" COVID...
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
