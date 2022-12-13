ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algoma, WI

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location

Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver

Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories’

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A smorgasbord is being served at which everything is in season and nobody has to fret about eating too much or gaining weight. It’s “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories.”. The St. Norbert College show group led and accompanied at...
DE PERE, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing

You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek

FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
FISH CREEK, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
GREEN BAY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula

The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

FOUND: Missing 67-year-old last seen in Appleton was found

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Appleton Police Department have provided an update on the missing 67-year-old who was last seen in Appleton on December 8. Officers say that Robert A. Kraus was found on Friday. Thank you for sharing this post. He has been located. Appleton Police...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
APPLETON, WI

