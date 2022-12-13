Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Sabbatical Brewing Co.
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can join them to bring in the New Year. Plus we meet Will Schneider and the Brew...
wearegreenbay.com
Bay Port family celebrates 30 years of caroling tradition, carried on by generations
GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The Bay Port Carolers celebrated 30 years of caroling by performing at the Brown County Courthouse. David Pufall started the singing tradition in 1992. “We just want music and singing to be a vital part of their life, it’s enrichment, it’s social, it’s creative,...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Wally & Beaver
Meet Wally and Beaver! The two cuties were brought in by a good Samaritan who found them outside, along with their mother, not long after they were born. They were sent to a nice foster home for a little bit so that they could get big and strong. They are a little over two months now and ready to find their new family! They have been neutered, michrochipped, and vaccinated.
wearegreenbay.com
Warren Gerds/Review: ‘Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories’
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A smorgasbord is being served at which everything is in season and nobody has to fret about eating too much or gaining weight. It’s “Christmas with the Knights on Broadway: Christmas Memories.”. The St. Norbert College show group led and accompanied at...
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Home for the Holidays’ set in Fish Creek
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Northern Sky Theater will present its perennial popular year-end show “Home for the Holidays” in five performances in the company’s Gould Theater. Info: northernskytheater.org. Performances are at 4 p.m. Dec. 27-31. According to a press release: This year’s show will feature...
wearegreenbay.com
Kaukauna High School focuses on students’ mental health ahead of the holidays
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – When you think of the holidays, you typically think of joy and laughter. However, in reality, it can be a stressful time for families. This is especially true for high school students. So, Kaukauna High School is helping students deal with that stress through its Merry Mental Health program.
wearegreenbay.com
Los Angeles band The Sonic Universe join local bands in Greenville this weekend
(WFRV) – It’s a celebration of music happening tonight and tomorrow in Greenville. Just one of the bands playing is out of Los Angeles, Local 5 Live meets Alex and G with a listen to The Sonic Universe. They join local bands at StoneYard in Greenville this weekend.
wearegreenbay.com
Week ahead: Big variety of holiday performances
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As new COVID-19 cases continue to be reported – more than 1,200 a week in Wisconsin in recent weeks, performance companies remain on alert. Facilities often recommend masks, and some may require masking due to local conditions. Some people attending performances continue to wear masks.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsinites prepare for winter activities after first snowstorm of season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowfall is tempting snow lovers to use the ice to the best of their abilities. David Zeller has owned Zeller’s Ski and Sports for 30 years and says he receives tons of business during the winter. “Usually, your more...
wearegreenbay.com
Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday
The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
wearegreenbay.com
FOUND: Missing 67-year-old last seen in Appleton was found
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities with the Appleton Police Department have provided an update on the missing 67-year-old who was last seen in Appleton on December 8. Officers say that Robert A. Kraus was found on Friday. Thank you for sharing this post. He has been located. Appleton Police...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Axel brings heavy snow to the area
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Axel is here and will bring a variety of precipitation to Northeast Wisconsin. A wintry mix will continue through early Wednesday evening, then the rain turns to snow later in the evening with heavy snow overnight. Most of the snow falls between 9 p.m. Wednesday and...
