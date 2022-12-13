Fall River (MA) Fire Museum and Central Station to benefit from $1.02M CPA Bond

Maynard Fire Chief Anthony Stowers and the Maynard Fire Department invite residents and community members to the grand opening of the new Maynard Fire Station next month, according to a press release from the fire department. WHEN:. 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. WHERE:. Maynard Fire Department, 30 Sudbury Street,...

MAYNARD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO