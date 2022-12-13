Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys 'could break' according to Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED
When Jerry Jones was asked about how soon a final decision on signing Odell Beckham Jr. would be made by the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry said quote, “I don't want to talk about that but stand by.” Jerry also expanded on Odell saying quote, "great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship." Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry’s comments on Odell Beckham Jr.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill argues with Shannon Sharpe about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill argue about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL including Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and more. Tyreek argues that if a WR is placed in the right system he can be a Top 5 WR.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports
Cowboys-Jaguars game features 1 serious contender, 1 with real aspirations
Flash back to Nov. 20, and Dallas and Jacksonville couldn't be going in more opposite directions. The Cowboys had just wrapped up a 40-3 win against the Minnesota Vikings, while the Jaguars were on a bye week, having just lost their sixth of seven games. A lot has changed since then.
FOX Sports
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
FOX Sports
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Why Derek Carr will have a big market in the offseason | THE HERD
The final four games will arguably be the biggest of Derek Carr's career as they could dictate his future with the Las Vegas Raiders. Colin Cowherd explains why Carr will have a big market, then shares what the Raiders should do with him next season.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets
Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
FOX Sports
Packers, Raiders headline Colin's ‘Blazin' 5’ for Week 15
Week 15 of the NFL season brings us a full slate of games, including three on Saturday. That means Colin Cowherd has some picks to make. On Friday's "The Herd," he shared who he likes this weekend in his "Blazin' 5," which includes a pair of road teams upsetting teams with winning records.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC because their offense is explosive and consistent. Dave Helman explains the San Francisco 49ers are a close second with their dominant defense but lack a dangerous quarterback leading the offense.
FOX Sports
Backup show: Cards-Broncos features Rypien, McCoy
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson were two trendy picks to lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season. For that matter, two trendy picks to lead fantasy teams to playoff success, too. It hasn’t exactly gone according to script. What before the season...
FOX Sports
Alabama's Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl, per Nick Saban
Many of college football's biggest names have opted to skip their team's bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide aren't expected to have any players opt out ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 31. That includes linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who are considered by many to be the top-two prospects in the draft.
FOX Sports
Skip on whether it's awkward running into players he's criticized | The Skip Bayless Show
How would you feel if you run into an athlete you criticized on the air? Watch as Skip Bayless describes how he feels when running into players he has criticized in the past.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15: Should you take the Jaguars over the Cowboys this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 15 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars. See who Sammy P likes in this matchup!
FOX Sports
Colts coach Jeff Saturday wants to drop interim tag. Does he deserve to?
The Colts' dreadful season hasn't discouraged Jeff Saturday. Not one bit. And entering just his fifth game as the team's interim coach — a matchup against the Vikings on Saturday — he has already decided that he wants to return next year. Saturday announced on Tuesday that he'd...
