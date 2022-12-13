ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys 'could break' according to Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED

When Jerry Jones was asked about how soon a final decision on signing Odell Beckham Jr. would be made by the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry said quote, “I don't want to talk about that but stand by.” Jerry also expanded on Odell saying quote, "great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship." Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry’s comments on Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS, TX
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY

Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip

Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
Why does Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy continue to be questioned? | SPEAK

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons made headlines for initially questioning Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts MVP candidacy. Now, NFL analyst and former QB Phil Simms shared his thoughts, saying that Hurts is not more valuable to his than Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow or Josh Allen is to theirs, later adding quote: 'If you'd put Gardner Minshew in the Eagles, they'd still be very good.' Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and Will Blackmon break down why Hurts' MVP candidacy is being questioned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW

Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol

The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
DENVER, CO
Why Derek Carr will have a big market in the offseason | THE HERD

The final four games will arguably be the biggest of Derek Carr's career as they could dictate his future with the Las Vegas Raiders. Colin Cowherd explains why Carr will have a big market, then shares what the Raiders should do with him next season.
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets

Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle

Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
Packers, Raiders headline Colin's ‘Blazin' 5’ for Week 15

Week 15 of the NFL season brings us a full slate of games, including three on Saturday. That means Colin Cowherd has some picks to make. On Friday's "The Herd," he shared who he likes this weekend in his "Blazin' 5," which includes a pair of road teams upsetting teams with winning records.
ARIZONA STATE
Backup show: Cards-Broncos features Rypien, McCoy

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson were two trendy picks to lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season. For that matter, two trendy picks to lead fantasy teams to playoff success, too. It hasn’t exactly gone according to script. What before the season...
DENVER, CO
Alabama's Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl, per Nick Saban

Many of college football's biggest names have opted to skip their team's bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide aren't expected to have any players opt out ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 31. That includes linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who are considered by many to be the top-two prospects in the draft.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

