FOX Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys 'could break' according to Jerry Jones | UNDISPUTED
When Jerry Jones was asked about how soon a final decision on signing Odell Beckham Jr. would be made by the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry said quote, “I don't want to talk about that but stand by.” Jerry also expanded on Odell saying quote, "great players make great plays. Great ones make exceptional plays. And so I hope we advance here where a handful of great plays, if I may be arm waving about it, could be the difference in a world championship." Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Jerry’s comments on Odell Beckham Jr.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
FOX Sports
Micah Parsons questions Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy: 'Is it Hurts or the team?' | SPEAK
The Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles rivalry continues to brew. Micah Parsons went on Buffalo Bills LB Von Miller's Podcast, 'The VonCast,' and was asked whether Jalen Hurts' MVP candidacy is due to himself or the team. Miller gave credit to both, but Parsons then said: 'It’s system and team.' He then continued, saying quote: 'I’m not trying to make no enemies. I just love the game so much, and I understand it so much, that when things are off, I just can’t hold it in. I’ve almost got to say something.' The NFC East rivals face each other on Christmas Eve. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, David Helman and James Jones debate whether Parsons' comments were fair or foul.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill argues with Shannon Sharpe about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill argue about the Top 5 WRs in the NFL including Justin Jefferson, Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and more. Tyreek argues that if a WR is placed in the right system he can be a Top 5 WR.
FOX Sports
Can Brock Purdy carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl after clinching the NFC West? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Eric Mangini joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the San Francisco 49ers 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15. With the win the 49ers clinched the NFC West. The two discuss whether rookie quarterback Brock Purdy can carry the 49ers to a Super Bowl.
FOX Sports
Tyreek Hill calls Usain Bolt washed up: 'I'm definitely beating him' | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Shannon Sharpe and Tyreek Hill discuss Tyreek’s challenge to Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt. Tyreek calls Usain washed up in the process: “If there is a 40 yard dash I’m definitely beating Usain Bolt…now if we go 80 then he maybe has a chance.” Tyreek goes onto issue an open challenge to DK Metcalf and other WRs around the league.
FOX Sports
Jared Goff has become the Lions' ultimate bargaining chip
Jared Goff was an afterthought in the 2020 trade that sent then-Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to Los Angeles in exchange for two first-round picks and a third-round pick. Heck, most analysts ascribed negative value to Goff because of the money due to him. The Rams sent a very clear message that Goff wasn't good enough to get them to a Super Bowl, and though it yielded results immediately for Los Angeles, Goff's post-Hollywood career has taken a very positive turn.
FOX Sports
Should Kyler Murray's season-ending injury grab Lamar Jackson's attention? | SPEAK
A tale of two injured quarterbacks lies within NFL headlines. Kyler Murray's season ended early after tearing his ACL in the Arizona Cardinals 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Lamar Jackson is dealing with a sprained knee for a few weeks and has been ruled out for the Baltimore Ravens Week 15 matchup against the Cleveland Browns. The difference (besides injury severity)? Kyler signed a five-year, $230M extension in the offseason, while Lamar remains on his rookie deal. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, Dave Helman and James Jones discuss whether Kyler's injury should get Lamar's attention or not.
FOX Sports
Possible landing spots for Tom Brady next season? | THE CARTON SHOW
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers certainly aren't seeing a Super Bowl this season, and with the way the veteran quarterback has struggled, it would be no surprise if he ended up leading another team. Craig Carton's guess? The Miami Dolphins. Watch as he lays out for Greg Jennings why he thinks Tua Tagovailoa may have some competition for this QB spot next season, and that that competition may be coming from Tampa Bay.
FOX Sports
Backup show: Cards-Broncos features Rypien, McCoy
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Kyler Murray and Russell Wilson were two trendy picks to lead their teams on deep playoff runs this season. For that matter, two trendy picks to lead fantasy teams to playoff success, too. It hasn’t exactly gone according to script. What before the season...
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson ruled out vs. Cardinals despite passing concussion protocol
The Denver Broncos will be without their starting quarterback when they take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Russell Wilson has been ruled out in the aftermath of suffering a concussion this past Sunday in the Broncos' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson actually cleared concussion protocol, but the club felt it was best for him to rest this weekend and start Brett Rypien instead.
FOX Sports
Seahawks' Legion of Gloom defense returns as Christian McCaffrey, 49ers invade Seattle
Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt thought he had fixed his team's leaky run defense earlier this season. But with the Seahawks chasing a postseason berth, Hurtt's unit has issues again stopping the run. Since Week 10, the Legion of Gloom has allowed 838 rushing yards, second-worst in the league to the New York Giants (848) during that span. The Seahawks gave up 101 rushing yards in the fourth quarter alone in last week's 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Green Bay Packers will cover at Lambeau, other best bets
Well, we have reached the point in the season when we have NFL games on Saturdays. That's how you know it's almost time for playoffs. But not so fast, as we've still got a few weeks of the regular season left. There are a ton of huge matchups with potential playoff implications this week, so let's dive into my Week 15 best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash (odds via FOX Bet).
FOX Sports
Is Kyler Murray or Kliff Kingsbury the primary problem in Arizona?
An already bad year for the Arizona Cardinals turned disastrous on Monday night. On just the third offensive play of the game against the New England Patriots, Cardinals Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray tore his ACL, ending his season and perhaps putting much of 2023 in jeopardy as well. The...
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC | SPEAK
Joy Taylor believes the Philadelphia Eagles are the most dangerous team in the NFC because their offense is explosive and consistent. Dave Helman explains the San Francisco 49ers are a close second with their dominant defense but lack a dangerous quarterback leading the offense.
FOX Sports
Packers, Raiders headline Colin's ‘Blazin' 5’ for Week 15
Week 15 of the NFL season brings us a full slate of games, including three on Saturday. That means Colin Cowherd has some picks to make. On Friday's "The Herd," he shared who he likes this weekend in his "Blazin' 5," which includes a pair of road teams upsetting teams with winning records.
FOX Sports
Five burning questions for Dolphins' trip to Buffalo to face Bills
The Miami Dolphins will travel to Buffalo for a matchup against the Bills on Saturday night. Yes, it's that time of year when the NFL adds a day to their schedule — and college football doesn't fill Saturdays. And this game will be appointment viewing. The Dolphins are reeling...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 15: Betting edges on Falcons-Saints, Lions-Jets, more
This week's NFL slate features some great matchups with playoff implications. As for betting, one game I'm keen to this weekend involves the Falcons taking on the Saints on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Regarding how you should wager on the slate as a whole, I ran my models...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 15: Should you take the Jaguars over the Cowboys this weekend?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 15 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars. See who Sammy P likes in this matchup!
FOX Sports
Alabama's Will Anderson, Bryce Young to play in Sugar Bowl, per Nick Saban
Many of college football's biggest names have opted to skip their team's bowl games in order to prepare for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. According to Alabama head coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide aren't expected to have any players opt out ahead of the team's Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State on Dec. 31. That includes linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young, who are considered by many to be the top-two prospects in the draft.
