‘Eventually a significant player in the Midwest’: Appleton International sets big goals for the future
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Airport officials held a community report event on Wednesday morning to talk about the economic impact of the improvements made over the past few years. The airport is now the third busiest airport in the state of Wisconsin, respectively behind Milwaukee and Madison. 2022...
First major snowfall hits northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- On Thursday morning, several inches of wet, heavy snow blanketed northeast Wisconsin communities. The snow began for most around 2 a.m., and roads were hazardous for several hours for very-early morning commuters. By around 5:30 a.m., snowplow crews had cleared most major highways, although some local roads remained covered in snow […]
Door County Pulse
Girl Scouts Plan to Sell Baileys Harbor Camp
Area Girl Scouts will soon lose the opportunity to be part of a tradition that goes back generations. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) organization announced plans in October to sell Camp Cuesta, a 24-acre property with a gathering building on North Maple Lane near Kangaroo Lake. The camp was built in the 1960s and has become a home for the Scouts.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsinites prepare for winter activities after first snowstorm of season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin’s most recent snowfall is tempting snow lovers to use the ice to the best of their abilities. David Zeller has owned Zeller’s Ski and Sports for 30 years and says he receives tons of business during the winter. “Usually, your more...
wearegreenbay.com
Brew of the Month from Petskull Brewing: Sabbatical Brewing Co.
(WFRV) – Paul from Petskull Brewing stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at this month’s Brew of the Month and the latest from this popular spot, including how you can join them to bring in the New Year. Plus we meet Will Schneider and the Brew...
wearegreenbay.com
Pork products recalled from Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has released information about a sausage shop recalling products. Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe in Rio is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged pork products sold wholesale, at retail, and at farmers markets. A...
wearegreenbay.com
Fill the Cruiser returns to Metro Mart in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Community Shelter, alongside local law enforcement, teamed up at Metro Mart on Lombardi Avenue to host Fill the Cruiser. Fill the Cruiser is an annual event where participants purchase a bag of non-perishable food items that will benefit local families in need during the holiday.
wearegreenbay.com
Scam impersonating Oshkosh Police Officer circulating in Winnebago County
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating several phone scams which occurred in the City of Oshkosh. According to a release, several citizens alerted the Oshkosh Police Department that they received a phone call from a male stating he was an officer with the agency and they missed a court date.
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
wearegreenbay.com
Family of 5 unharmed after Oshkosh house fire caused minor damage
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday morning, fire crews in Oshkosh were dispatched to Glenayre Lane for reports of a structure fire. A release from the Oshkosh Fire Department states that the incident happened around 4 a.m. on the 3700 block of Glenayre Lane. Officials say that fire crews...
wearegreenbay.com
Police talk knife-wielding man down in Grand Chute after welfare check
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Appleton man was apprehended after a welfare check on Friday evening in Grand Chute. Grand Chute Police Department responded to a hotel in the 3600 block of West College Avenue for a report of a welfare check on a 51-year-old man. When officers...
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
waupacanow.com
Nuisance bear running amuck
A black bear is causing problems in a Waupaca subdivision. The neighborhood is at the end of South Western Avenue, past Little Wolf Automotive and the street branches off into three smaller lanes: Mead Drive, Charles Wright Drive and Sunridge Drive. Ald. Dmitri Martin, on behalf of Joni Radley, brought...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
Comments / 0