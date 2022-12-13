Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Apple will reportedly allow sideloading apps with iOS 17
Apple’s walled-garden approach has so far mandated that iPhone users must only download apps from Apple’s own App Store. Android, on the other hand, allows users to install third-party app stores on their devices. The Bloomberg report states that Apple’s sideloading project has already started under the company’s...
The Verge
Nothing starts opening up its Android 13 beta for the Phone 1
Nothing’s Android 13 update for the Nothing Phone 1 has started rolling out in open beta, the company announced today. The update is version 1.5 of the company’s Nothing OS Android skin and contains unique additions like an all-new Nothing-themed weather app alongside Android 13 features like the ability to set language options on a per-app basis and a new QR code scanner in quick settings. Its official release is scheduled for early next year.
Aquarium Explosion Unleashes 1,500 Fish Into Hotel, Video Shows
AquaDom, in Berlin, was the world's largest freestanding aquarium.
An enormous fish tank in a Berlin hotel lobby burst, spilling 250,000 gallons of water and likely killing all its 1,500 tropical fish
Two people were injured by shards of glass after the 14-meter-high tank exploded in a hotel lobby in Berlin, Germany, on Friday.
TechCrunch
India doesn’t plan to limit play time for online game usage
Rajeev Chandrasekhar, India’s minister of state for electronics and information technology, told the lower house of the country’s parliament in a written response that no such proposal is currently under the consideration of the Indian government. New Delhi is aware of the possible risks and challenges surrounding online...
How Putin’s alleged ‘business associate’ made $400m from a major Russian gas deal
In the icy waters of a Siberian harbour, the Christophe de Margerie, a Russian ship with an unusual French name, was ready for loading. The world’s first ice-breaking gas tanker had been designed for a very specific purpose: opening up Russia’s Arctic shipping routes towards Europe and Asia during the winter months.
TechCrunch
Reports of Musk forcing tracking ads on Twitter put him on a costly collision course with EU privacy laws
Following a report by Platformer, which suggests Musk is planning to force users to accept personalized advertising unless they pay for a subscription service that will include an opt-out for ads, the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) told us it is reviewing the matter. This adds to a growing pile...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twitter removes live audio chat after CEO joins Space with banished reporters
Fridaaaaaaaay! Today we particularly enjoyed the Equity podcast team’s 2023 predictions on the future of building, crypto, and AI. Meanwhile, good luck to Alex (who mostly looks after TechCrunch+ these days, but he used to write the Daily Crunch and still occasionally groans at our awful jokes) as he embarks on parenthood and is taking a couple of months off to do whatever new parents do.
TechCrunch
Microsoft to start multi-year rollout of EU data localization offering on January 1
The EU Data Boundary for the Microsoft Cloud, as it’s branding the provision for local storage and processing of cloud services’ customer data, is intended to respond to a regional rise in demand for digital sovereignty that’s been amplified by legal uncertainties over EU-U.S. data flows stemming from the clash between the bloc’s data protection rights and U.S. surveillance practices.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Twitter backpedals on CEO’s promise, permanently bans user who tracked his private jet
Hello, and happy Wednesday! As I write this, I am also enjoying a virtual “holiyay” celebration with my fellow TechCrunchers. Haje is leaving on a jet plane, but he’ll be back tomorrow. Let’s dive into the news. — Christine. The TechCrunch Top 3. You can’t...
TechCrunch
WhatsApp Pay India head departs after only four months in the top job
Choletti took over the top role for WhatsApp Pay in India in September this year following the departure of Manesh Mahatme, who joined WhatsApp from Amazon and after a year and a half in the Meta job moved to return to the e-commerce group. “As I move on to my...
TechCrunch
Alphabet’s Intrinsic acquires DARPA-backed firm behind open source robotics software
Specifically, Intrinsic is buying Open Source Robotics Corporation (OSRC), the for-profit arm of Open Robotics, and Open Source Robotics Corporation Singapore (OSRC-SG), the portion of the business that led efforts on a project called Open-RMF for interoperability between fleets of robots and physical infrastructure (e.g. doors and elevators). Open Robotics’ nonprofit arm, Open Source Robotics Foundation (OSRF), won’t be impacted by the deal outside of several new executive appointments, according to Open Robotics co-founder and former CEO Brian Gerkey.
TechCrunch
Censorship, lockdowns, arbitrary bans — Twitter is turning into the China of social media
When Elon Musk bought Twitter and took it private in October, I figured we’d have a while before things took a turn. Then, after he laid off about half the company’s employees, that estimate shortened a bit. Now, after last night’s Spaces brouhaha, during which Musk confronted journalists...
TechCrunch
Which Instagram ad placement is more cost-effective: Reels, Feed Posts or Stories?
Brands are growing concerned about where to spend their main social media marketing budgets. Over 50% of social media marketing budgets are spent inefficiently because of poor creatives, mixed messaging, limited ad types and unfortunate ad captions. With this article, I want to explore how we optimized ad strategies on...
TechCrunch
TLDraw offers a collaborative whiteboard without any login
TLDraw is pretty simple to use from the get-go. It’s a blank infinite canvas that lets you draw lines or objects, write text and insert media like images, videos or GIFs. What’s more, you can easily share this collaborative board with your colleagues through a link. If you don’t want anyone to change the board, you can also share a read-only link. This is like Google Docs, which lets you share the document both with multiple contributors and in a read-only mode.
TechCrunch
Pitch Deck Teardown: MedCrypt’s $25M Series B deck
The company is a Y Combinator graduate that provides software for anything the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would consider a medical device where cybersecurity could be a concern, from insulin pumps and heart rate monitors to AI-based radiology tools and autonomous robots. I’m sure we can all agree that we don’t want to live in a world where people get blackmailed so hackers won’t send their critical health devices on the fritz, so let’s take a look at the story MedCrypt shared with its investors to raise its Series B.
TechCrunch
Meta is shutting down its Cameo-like ‘Super’ app in February
“What we found we’d created, however, was a much greater opportunity for creators and fans to connect in fun and exciting ways,” the company said in a statement. “We saw creators and fans raise funds for good causes, launch a new set of books, test drive new jokes for standup routines, and even play trivia against one another. It was amazing to see the joy and creativity in each new Super event. Sadly, however, the time has come for us to say goodbye. We hope you’ve enjoyed using Super as much as we enjoyed building it for you.”
TechCrunch
Tinder launches ‘Relationship Goals’ to follow in Hinge’s footsteps
Tinder’s new addition aims to help users find connections that better align with what they’re looking for. Users can go to settings to add a Relationship Goal to their profile. As shown in the image above, each option comes with an emoji and is displayed as a colorful banner on the top of your profile, above the “About Me” section. The app will also have new weekly check-in prompts to remind users that they can change their Relationship Goals selection if their opinion on dating has shifted.
TechCrunch
With Bling, the fintech startup revolution spreads even to pocket money
GoHenry (which raised $121.2 million), which bills itself as “smart banking for kids” has attempted to crack part of this market, but is aimed at kids not families, per say. Meanwhile others chew away at Gen Zs and parents, such as Greenlight (U.S.), Spriggy (AUS), Ruuky (DE), Step (U.S.), Current (U.S.), Nosso (U.K.) and Unest (U.S.).
