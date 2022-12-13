Voltaire once said “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.” It was the line I used on my wife when I proposed. It’s worked out pretty well for me but hey let’s play this safe and not ask Jen. The Lakers, partially because of past success in trades, and perhaps because they’ve been scarred by their own recent failures, have fallen victim to paralysis by analysis. That needs to change, quickly.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO