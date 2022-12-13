Read full article on original website
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper
The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says there’s nobody he wants at the free throw line late in games more than Anthony Davis
Lightning might not strike twice in the same place, but it certainly felt like deja vu all over again for the Lakers on Tuesday night. Standing at the line for huge late-game free throws was Anthony Davis, one of the team’s most reliable free throw shooters over the course of the season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here
If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers have reportedly ‘inquired’ with Wizards about Kyle Kuzma
There’s nothing the Lakers have liked more in recent years than reuniting with former Lakers. Done largely through free agency, the franchise has welcomed back the likes of Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder after previous tenures with the team. Now, though, it appears they...
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘increasingly unlikely’ to trade Russell Westbrook after turnaround as sixth man
It’s been a wild ride for Russell Westbrook through his two seasons in Los Angeles. Alternating between homecoming hero to villain to homecoming hero (kind of) once again, Westbrook has hardly had smooth sailing with the Lakers. His latest upswing could hardly have come at a better time. With...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers are reportedly unlikely to make trade for ‘at least two to four weeks’
The Lakers started the season by leaking that they were not planning to make a trade until they had 20 games to judge this team. 20 games soon became Dec. 15, the date the trade market expands because deals signed last summer are eligible to be dealt. Now, there was...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team
The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers are going to star bleep themselves right into another lost season
Voltaire once said “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.” It was the line I used on my wife when I proposed. It’s worked out pretty well for me but hey let’s play this safe and not ask Jen. The Lakers, partially because of past success in trades, and perhaps because they’ve been scarred by their own recent failures, have fallen victim to paralysis by analysis. That needs to change, quickly.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: How much longer can the superstars carry this team?
In Tuesday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Anthony Davis each needed to play a near-perfect game just to compete against their shorthanded rivals. AD (37 points) and LeBron (33 points) combined for 70 of the Lakers’ 118 points in 46 and 42 minutes respectively. What made Los Angeles’ epic collapse 10 times worse was that their superstars’ heroic efforts weren’t enough to save the day.
silverscreenandroll.com
Which trade package should the Lakers send out?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With the Dec. 15 deadline upon us, that means trade talks can begin to...
silverscreenandroll.com
Rumor Roundup: The latest Evan Fournier, Jae Crowder and Russell Westbrook
With the Lakers’ self-imposed deadline to start looking at more potential trade options coming up in less than 12 hours — Dec. 15, when nearly everyone in the NBA who was signed this summer is eligible to be dealt — now is as good a time as any to check in on the latest rumors about what the team might do.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers may find new issues at the guard position following trades
We are now nearing a full year (if we haven’t reached that mark already) of constant trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re not stopping any time soon, and Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn will continue to rank in the top five of “Trending players being traded” within Fanspo’s trade machine.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach
Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
silverscreenandroll.com
No one is more upset than Anthony Davis that he missed clutch free throws vs. Celtics
On the brink of as improbable a win as the Lakers have had over the Celtics in some time, Anthony Davis stepped to the line on Tuesday with 28 seconds left and the chance to put the hosts up four points, potentially icing the game. Across the whole season, Davis...
silverscreenandroll.com
Patrick Beverley already wants to head back to Minnesota
Nothing about Patrick Beverley’s tenure in Los Angeles has gone according to plan. While his value has always been what he brings to a locker room more than on the court itself, his play has been so dismal that it’s negated almost any other talents he may bring.
