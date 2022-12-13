ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper

The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Five trades the Lakers can make now that Dec. 15 is here

If the Lakers are going to become the team (they say) they expect to be this season; if they’re to compete at the level their leadership says is the goal of every Lakers season; if they’re to maximize the opportunity a roster that has LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it, a trade is in order.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers have reportedly ‘inquired’ with Wizards about Kyle Kuzma

There’s nothing the Lakers have liked more in recent years than reuniting with former Lakers. Done largely through free agency, the franchise has welcomed back the likes of Wayne Ellington, Trevor Ariza, Dwight Howard and Dennis Schröder after previous tenures with the team. Now, though, it appears they...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team

The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers are going to star bleep themselves right into another lost season

Voltaire once said “Don’t let perfect be the enemy of good.” It was the line I used on my wife when I proposed. It’s worked out pretty well for me but hey let’s play this safe and not ask Jen. The Lakers, partially because of past success in trades, and perhaps because they’ve been scarred by their own recent failures, have fallen victim to paralysis by analysis. That needs to change, quickly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Nuggets Preview: How much longer can the superstars carry this team?

In Tuesday’s gut-wrenching loss to the Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Anthony Davis each needed to play a near-perfect game just to compete against their shorthanded rivals. AD (37 points) and LeBron (33 points) combined for 70 of the Lakers’ 118 points in 46 and 42 minutes respectively. What made Los Angeles’ epic collapse 10 times worse was that their superstars’ heroic efforts weren’t enough to save the day.
silverscreenandroll.com

Which trade package should the Lakers send out?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With the Dec. 15 deadline upon us, that means trade talks can begin to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Rumor Roundup: The latest Evan Fournier, Jae Crowder and Russell Westbrook

With the Lakers’ self-imposed deadline to start looking at more potential trade options coming up in less than 12 hours — Dec. 15, when nearly everyone in the NBA who was signed this summer is eligible to be dealt — now is as good a time as any to check in on the latest rumors about what the team might do.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers may find new issues at the guard position following trades

We are now nearing a full year (if we haven’t reached that mark already) of constant trade rumors involving the Los Angeles Lakers. They’re not stopping any time soon, and Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, and Kendrick Nunn will continue to rank in the top five of “Trending players being traded” within Fanspo’s trade machine.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers can’t afford for Darvin Ham to be the typical rookie head coach

Typically, first time NBA head coaches get to learn alongside a younger team with lowered stakes. Darvin Ham has no such luxury with these Los Angeles Lakers headed up by a 38-year-old LeBron James and MVP candidate Anthony Davis. He has no time to learn on the job, and mistakes he has personally acknowledged yet repeated have already cost a couple wins. Given the razor thin margins for error that come with a flawed roster, his learning curve is a less a curve than it is a cliff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Patrick Beverley already wants to head back to Minnesota

Nothing about Patrick Beverley’s tenure in Los Angeles has gone according to plan. While his value has always been what he brings to a locker room more than on the court itself, his play has been so dismal that it’s negated almost any other talents he may bring.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy