Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
First 'Your Place or Mine' Images Show Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher in Rom-Com
Netflix has just released the first official images for their upcoming romantic comedy Your Place or Mine. The film stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon as two best friends who decide to trade houses and lives for one week. The film serves as the directorial debut of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna, who also penned the film's script. Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro, and Steve Zahn round out the rest of the film's cast.
Will Smith says 'Emancipation' costar Ben Foster didn't speak to him or make eye contact while on set for 6 months
The Oscar-winning actor appeared on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk" to discuss the challenges of his latest film, "Emancipation."
TODAY.com
Haley Lu Richardson defends Portia's outfit in 'White Lotus' finale
Haley Lu Richardson has some thoughts about people’s criticism of how her character, Portia, dressed on the memorable second season finale of “The White Lotus,” in which Portia was kidnapped and nearly died. “In the script, it said that she had a big hat, and then she...
netflixjunkie.com
“Part of why I started drinking..” – Ben Affleck Revealed How His Marriage With Jennifer Garner Made Him Feel ‘Trapped’.
Ben Affleck made a shocking revelation about his drinking problems and his marriage with Jennifer Garner. The actor had a long, much-discussed affair with Jennifer Lopez during their prime, even appearing in the song Jenny From The Block. But the duo split eventually. The duo first got hitched in 2005 and by 2018 decided to split mutually. Meanwhile, Lopez ended her relationship with Alex Rodriguez.
Billie Lourd Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Husband Austen Rydell: ‘Tired But Happy’
Baby No. 2 is here! Billie Lourd has welcomed her second child with Austen Rydell. The Booksmart actress, 30, gave birth on Monday, December 12, according to her father, Bryan Lourd. "My daughter had a baby last night," he gushed during Variety's Dealmakers Breakfast in California on Tuesday, December 13. "I left the hospital at […]
Charlie’s Angel’s Jaclyn Smith, 77, Packs On PDA During Work Out With Husband: Video
Jaclyn Smith, 76, and her husband Brad Allen, 68, know how to keep their chemistry going! The couple showed off their chemistry during a joint sweat session posted to Instagram over the weekend on Dec. 10. “It’s hard to stay motivated to work out during the holiday season but Brad and I have found a way to have a few laughs while also getting a workout done!” the Charlie’s Angels icon penned in her caption. In a second workout video, the legendary star wrote, “We decided to turn it up a notch with our workouts!”
Collider
From 'Looney Tunes' to 'Captain Planet': The 10 Most Iconic Characters Voiced by Kath Soucie
Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Kath Soucie began her acting career on stage in New York City before transitioning to television. However, she felt restricted by on-camera acting, so she took a chance voicing some background characters in the animated show Rambo: The Force of Freedom. This would prove to be the beginning of a prolific career that would see her rise to one of the most well-known and highest-paid voice actors of the '80s and '90s.
Martin Short’s Late Wife Nancy Dolman: Everything To Know About Their Marriage
Martin Short has been having a renaissance with his hit show ‘Only Murders in the Building’ and a stellar hosting gig on ‘Saturday Night Live’. The Canadian comic became a household name back in the 80s on ‘SNL’ and went on to a successful movie career, with such flicks as ‘Three Amigos’ and ‘Father of the Bride’
Collider
Adam Sandler Was Quentin Tarantino's Original Choice For 'Inglourious Basterds' Role
One of the long-standing rumors surrounding Quentin Tarantino's World War II epic Inglourious Basterds has been about the supposed casting of its iconic "Bear Jew" Sgt. Donny Donowitz. The Bear Jew takes part in some of the film's most memorable sequences including his grand entrance to a group of imprisoned Nazis after Brad Pitt's Lt. Aldo Raine builds him up as a mythical Nazi head smasher. It's long been suspected that it was originally meant to be Adam Sandler taking on the role of Donowitz instead of Eli Roth, though Tarantino has never definitively said that's true. During an episode of Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, the director finally confirmed that he wrote the role with Sandler in mind.
See Emma Roberts Enjoy a Holidate Night With Boyfriend Cody John
Watch: Inside Emma Roberts' NEW ROMANCE With Cody John. It seems like Emma Roberts has found herself in an American love story with Cody John. The American Horror Story alum looked positively smitten with the In the Dark actor they enjoyed a holiday dinner celebrating Saks Fifth Avenue at Caviar Kaspia in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. For their night out, Emma donned a black cocktail dress alongside matching tights and heels, while her plus-one wore a light blue checkered suit paired with a white shirt and gray tie.
Collider
How to Watch ‘Bad Santa’
It’s one thing to see Father Christmas going at bad guys all guns blazing or donning an Elvis suit and rock-n-rolling inside a prison cell. It’s a whole other thing to see a Santa drunk on cheap booze and conning people. But then again, when it’s Billy Bob Thornton playing that role, you can almost forgo the “bad” part and just watch him nailing the character. Welcome to the world of the Bad Santa. Fair warning, this isn’t your average family holiday movie that you can sit and watch with children. In fact, it’s “crass and anti-Christmas”, as some have described the film earlier. However, Bad Santa is also one of the best black holiday comedies made in this millennium, and believe it or not, it’s a tradition for many to watch this movie every holiday season. After all, it’s that little dose of decadence that somewhat justifies the holly jolly spirit of the season.
Collider
'Hell or High Water' and 9 More of the Best Western Heist Movies
The 1903 silent film The Great Train Robbery is widely credited with popularizing the heist subgenre and inspiring many subsequent heist films. This Western film, and the many that followed it, often depicted heists as exciting and adventurous events. In the lawless world often depicted in these films, heists were common and were sometimes even carried out without a plan. Bandits and outlaws are often featured as main characters in these fast-paced action films, as they try to outsmart each other and evade the law.
Collider
Previously on 'Avatar': Where We Last Left Our Characters
James Cameron has kept the characters of Avatar alive for 13 years to prepare them for a return in Avatar: The Way of Water. The sequel to the epic 2009 science fiction film is returning after quite a long wait. Avatar: The Way of Water will pick up more than a decade after the events of the first film. While the latest addition to the Avatar franchise will introduce a new host of characters in the world of Pandora, some of the original ones are definitely making a return. Given that Cameron almost took what feels like a lifetime to come up with the much-awaited sequel, it's fair that one must revisit the characters who traversed the wilds of Pandora in the first film. So, to prepare you for your return to Pandora, here's where we left the main characters of the first film.
Collider
'Avatar’ to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy': Zoe Saldaña’s 10 Best Performances, Ranked
It is safe to say that Zoe Saldaña is one of the most prominent action stars today. She is more than capable of handling a variety of weapons and is not afraid to show off her proficiency in a number of combat techniques. In addition to her action roles, she has also demonstrated her ability to be taken seriously as an actor in a variety of dramas and performed excellent voice work for a few animated films as well. In honor of Avatar: The Way of Water's release this weekend, let's look back at 10 of her most memorable performances to date.
Collider
'Titanic': James Cameron Hires Forensic Expert to Prove Why Jack Had to Die
One of the great debates of our time is about to be laid to rest, once and for all. An argument that took place around water coolers, in school yards, in pubs, clubs and bars, and has raged on for quarter of a century, has now been scientifically debunked. James Cameron, with the help of forensic science, has concluded once and for all, that Jack Dawson, the protagonist of his 1997 romantic epic, Titanic, had to die.
Collider
10 Most Intense Gunfights In Western Movies, Ranked
Westerns are known for several characteristics such as a desert backdrop, brave cowboys and ruthless outlaws but no true Western is complete without a gunfight. Almost every Western movie has some sort of shoot-out either between the hero and villain or a gunfight with numerous gunslingers against a gang of thieves.
Popculture
Imagine Dragons Singer Spotted out With New Actress Girlfriend
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds has a new woman in his life. As TMZ noted, Reynolds was spotted hitting up Disneyland with his new girlfriend, Minka Kelly. The rock star and the actor were first linked together in late November, months after Reynolds announced his split from his wife, Aja Volkman.
Collider
M. Night Shyamalan on the Climatic Twists and Turns of 'Knock at the Cabin'
Director M. Night Shyamalan will return to the big screen next year with his apocalyptic psychological horror film, Knock at the Cabin. The feature is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World. The filmmaker has a reputation for making original films with contemporary supernatural plots and twisted endings and the upcoming movie is the second in his career to get an R rating. In a new interview with Total Film, Shyamalan gave an exclusive new look at the movie as well as discussed handling climactic twists and turns of the movie.
Comments / 0