Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Donna Bishop, 88 of Glenwood, Iowa
Time:3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Memorials:Glenwood Public Library or Grace United Methodist Church. Cemetery:Private at Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa.
kmaland.com
kmaland.com
Michael James Pelzer, age 67, Griswold
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, December 18, 2022. Memorials: A memorial fund is being established in Mike's name.
kmaland.com
KMAland Wrestling (12/15): SW Iowa wins Corner Duals, Shenandoah beats Clarinda for first time in 6 years
(KMAland) -- Southwest Iowa won the Corner Conference Duals, Harlan went 2-0, Nodaway Valley rolled in a 3-0 night and Shenandoah notched a rare dual win over Clarinda Thursday night. AT CLARINDA. Harlan went 2-0 while Shenandoah went 1-1 with their first dual win over Clarinda since December 15th, 2016.
kmaland.com
Day of the Derecho: December 15th, 2021
(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents are used to storms in December--but of the winter variety. A storm of a different type struck the region one year ago today. National Weather Service officials later called it a serial derecho--an event packing hurricane-force winds, lightning, hail, and in some areas, tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the region. December 15th, 2021 started out with unseasonably warm temperatures--the high temperature recorded at KMA was a record-breaking 73 degrees, Record-breaking high temperatures were the norm--if you could call it that--all around the region, as well as high winds causing a rash of brush fires. Those conditions were the catalyst for an unprecedented storm, as a squall line began a dubious trek from southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Shenandoah felt the storm's fury at around 4:43 that afternoon--about the time torrential rains and high winds pounded the KMA studios in downtown Shenandoah. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the derecho left carnage in its wake across the community.
kmaland.com
St. Albert moves into top 10, Treynor moves up, Sioux City East moves into latest IGHSAU rankings
(KMAland) -- St. Albert is into the top 10 while Treynor moved up one spot and Sioux City East moved into the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union basketball rankings. Woodbine, Stanton, Martensdale-St. Marys, Underwood, Heelan and Lewis Central also continued to be ranked in the latest set from the IGHSAU.
kmaland.com
Art project highlighting history, icons of Mills County communities
(Glenwood) -- One Glenwood-based artist hopes a new project captures the essence of all the communities in Mills County. That's according to artist and Glenwood resident Emily McQueen, who joined KMA's "Morning Show" program recently to detail her community artwork project she has been working on with the newly named Mills County Chamber of Commerce. A Portland, Oregon native, McQueen graduated from Brigham Young University-Idaho in 2004 and moved to Glenwood with her husband five years ago. McQueen says the community "doodle" project got started after Chamber Executive Director Jennie Rubek approached her to highlight the county's eight individual communities and the Loess Hills.
kmaland.com
KMAland Girls Basketball (12/15): Nodaway Valley, Treynor pick up quality wins
(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley snagged a huge win, Riverside took their third straight W, Treynor won late at the MAC, Palmyra edged Weeping Water and more from Thursday in KMAland girls basketball. PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE. Mount Ayr 56 Wayne 45. Tegan Streit led Mount Ayr with 15 points, five...
kmaland.com
Fremont County board receives update on 'Crossroads' levee district
(Sidney) -- Fremont County officials and engineering consultants are tackling the next stages of providing extra flooding protections for a Fremont County business district. At its regular meeting earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors discussed the appointment of appraisers and the upcoming steps for the recently approved Highway 2/Interstate 29 Crossroads Levee District. Local residents petitioned for the levee district's creation in order to protect businesses along that corridor from flooding similar to that experienced in 2011 and 2019. Jim Olmsted, with Olmsted and Perry -- the project's engineer -- says the appointment of appraisers is part of a statutory requirement for the establishment of the levee district to ensure land within the project is valued fair.
kmaland.com
Moore looks ahead to new legislative session, new district
(Des Moines) -- Less a month remains before the Iowa Legislature gavels into session for 2023. And, KMAland lawmakers like State Representative Tom Moore have more than one reason to look forward to the new session. Under redistricting, Moore now serves the Iowa House's 18th District, covering all of Cass and Montgomery counties and the northern and western portions of Page County. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Moore says the new district presents an opportunity to work with new constituents.
kmaland.com
Cass County board hears tourism director proposal, ARPA request
(Atlantic) -- A local Cass County, Iowa group is hopeful COVID-19 relief dollars could be the catalyst for a full-time tourism director. During its regular meeting this week, the Cass County Board of Supervisors received an initial request from a group of residents to utilize $130,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds over three years to fund a full-time Cass County Tourism Director. Spokesperson Brigham Hoegh says the county tourism committee has received a $5,000 annual contribution from the county for nearly 15 years. She says the proposal comes after, earlier this year, volunteer Kenner Baxter, who has been overseeing the dollars, announced she would be stepping away.
kmaland.com
Mills County board backs Bird-Sell as county attorney
(Glenwood) -- After weeks of searching, Mills County has a new county attorney. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's board of supervisors appointed DeShawne Bird-Sell to fill the vacancy left by Naeda Elliott's resignation last month. Bird-Sell ran as a write-in candidate in the November general elections, but Elliott--whose name was left on the ballot--was the top votegetter. A lifelong Mills County resident currently practicing in Glenwood, Bird-Sell graduated from Creighton University's Law School in 2000. Married and the mother of four children, Bird-Sell is past president of Rotary, and a board member for such organizations as LTD, Mentoring for Heart, Mills County Love Tree, Glenwood Community School Foundation, Glenwood Chamber of Commerce and others. Supervisor Richard Crouch tells KMA News Bird-Sell is no stranger to the county, and the legal community.
kmaland.com
Nodaway Valley wrestling aiming for POI title
(Greenfield) -- A fast start to the season has Nodaway Valley wrestling setting their sights on a conference title Friday night. "We're feeling really well," Coach Brad Honnold said. "We have a young team. We weren't sure what to expect this season, but the kids have competed hard. I'm proud of the kids and the way they're competing."
kmaland.com
Weeping Water wrestling continues to grow, rebuild
(Weeping Water) -- Long-time Weeping Water wrestling coach Mike Barrett is in year two of his second tenure with the Indians, and the program is continuing to build. “We compare it from last year’s team,” Barrett told KMA Sports. “Last year, we had three boys that were supposed to go out, but we convinced 13 to give it a try. It was basically starting over with kids that had never wrestled before. This year, we came back with 22 and noticed right off the bat that we’re way ahead of where we were last year.”
kmaland.com
U-I researchers present research on ancient giant sloths found near Shenandoah
(Iowa City) -- More than 20 years after a southwest Iowan dug a large bone out of a creek bed near Shenandoah, researchers from the University of Iowa are publishing a paper about what turned out to be a family of three of the most prime specimens ever found of an ancient creature.
kmaland.com
Defending champs Ashland-Greenwood off to fast start
(Ashland-Greenwood) -- The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team's title defense is off to a fast start. The Bluejays are 4-0 after wins over Arlington, Elkhorn, Louisville and Conestoga. "I think we're off to a good start," Coach Jacob Mohs said. "But we do have several areas we're trying to work on....
kmaland.com
LC's Driver named United Coaches Iowa Small Public School Coach of the Year
(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central boys soccer coach James Driver has been named the United Coaches Iowa Small Public School Coach of the Year. Driver led the Titans to a state title last summer. The Titans' crown was their second in the last four years. Driver was also the 2022...
kmaland.com
Omaha woman arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- An Omaha woman was arrested on drug charges in Red Oak Wednesday evening. According to the Red Oak Police Department, 28-year-old Sheyenne Linn Eilers was arrested shortly after 6 PM and charged with possession of controlled substance -- a serious misdemeanor. Eilers was being held on $1000...
kmaland.com
Clarinda Police Department struggling with officer recruitment, retention
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's Police Department is attempting to bridge the gap with a short staff. During the Clarinda City Council meeting Wednesday, Police Chief Keith Brothers told the council that Officer Jay Heiny has resigned to take a position with the Avoca Police Department. Brothers says Heiny's resignation leaves the department down three officers.
kmaland.com
Mills County burn ban lifted
(Glenwood) -- Open burning is permitted again in Mills County. County officials placed the ban in late October, citing the potential for widespread, devastating fires throughout the county. But, County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney announced the ban's lifting Thursday afternoon. Barney, however, says his agency strongly urges landowners that have a requirement to conduct controlled burns of a larger scale to contact their local fire chief to discuss methods and weather conditions.
Comments / 0