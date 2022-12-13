(Shenandoah) -- KMAland residents are used to storms in December--but of the winter variety. A storm of a different type struck the region one year ago today. National Weather Service officials later called it a serial derecho--an event packing hurricane-force winds, lightning, hail, and in some areas, tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the region. December 15th, 2021 started out with unseasonably warm temperatures--the high temperature recorded at KMA was a record-breaking 73 degrees, Record-breaking high temperatures were the norm--if you could call it that--all around the region, as well as high winds causing a rash of brush fires. Those conditions were the catalyst for an unprecedented storm, as a squall line began a dubious trek from southeast Nebraska into southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri. Shenandoah felt the storm's fury at around 4:43 that afternoon--about the time torrential rains and high winds pounded the KMA studios in downtown Shenandoah. City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the derecho left carnage in its wake across the community.

