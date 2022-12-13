Read full article on original website
Related
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Donald Trump Trading Cards Sell Out as NFTs Worth Over $500k
The former president announced he is selling the online tokens as part of a "major announcement" on Thursday.
Pelosi attacker said 'there is evil in Washington,' police officer testifies
David DePape, who appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges.
POLITICO
SCOTUS trips, fights against Donald Trump and an extraordinary ruling from a federal judge in California: Here's the legal record of the Jan. 6 Committee.
In more than a dozen cases, the select committee simply punted, choosing to target its legal resources elsewhere. The Jan. 6 Committee closed the book on nearly all of its unfinished legal battles this week, withdrawing subpoenas for a slew of witnesses who chose to sue rather than comply. Here’s...
POLITICO
The best gifts for the politicos in your life
Between juggling the congressional schedule, trying to avoid a government shutdown and finding child care in a city that delays school when it rains, Washington doesn’t have a lot of time left over for holiday shopping. But never fear: POLITICO Magazine has curated the perfect gift guide for the D.C. dwellers and political obsessives in your life, from your Bernie Bro cousin to that distant relative who just has some “concerns” about the 2020 election. They won’t mend the political divide in your family or the country, but maybe they’ll keep everyone happy until the holiday feast works its soporific magic.
4 Startling Ways China Is Challenging the U.S.
The threats to American power are both subtle and extraordinary.
POLITICO
The deadly cost of long Covid
LONG COVID’S TOLL — More than 3,500 Americans have died due, at least in part, to long Covid, according to new data from the CDC released early this morning, Krista reports. The new analysis, published by the CDC’s Center for National Health Statistics, found that 3,544 death certificates...
Fraud, cons and Ponzi schemes: did Sam Bankman-Fried use Madoff tactics?
At first glance, Sam Bankman-Fried bears little resemblance to Bernie Madoff. One is a smartly-suited, grey-haired financial titan with a 40-year career on Wall Street, and the other a 30-year-old millennial king of crypto in shorts and T-shirt. But almost 14 years to the day since Madoff was arrested and...
POLITICO
The House passed a bill that would enable the people of Puerto Rico to decide the future of their political status on their own.
It's been a major priority of outgoing House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. What happened: The House passed historic legislation setting up a process for the people of Puerto Rico to determine their future political status. It cleared the chamber 233-191 with 16 Republicans supporting it. Which Republicans voted yes? Reps....
POLITICO
The AFL-CIO goes to war with Meta
Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO
Secondary ticketers lobby up
SECONDARY TICKETING COALITION LOBBIES UP: A coalition of ticket brokers and resellers has registered its first federal lobbyists as live entertainment giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation come under scrutiny in Washington. — The New York-based Coalition for Ticket Fairness retained Jonathan McCollum and Jack Roach of the Empire State law...
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: What Africa wants from Biden
HABEMUS OMNIBUS (ALMOST) — Congressional negotiators announced late Tuesday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for fiscal year 2023 spending, clearing the way for passage of an omnibus appropriations package before Christmas. Appropriators are not expected to reveal detailed top-line spending levels until a bill is...
POLITICO
Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs
Panels are seeking a boost in weapons sales to Taiwan and Ukraine. They made the request to party leaders and top appropriators in a Thursday letter obtained by POLITICO. What's happening: The leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees are asking congressional leaders to boost funding for weapons sales not just to aid Ukraine, but also to arm Taiwan, as part of a year-end spending package.
POLITICO
Consumers’ sustainability slump
Businesses beware: Enthusiasm for sustainable consumption is giving way to skepticism. That’s not to say corporate progress on environmental, social and governance performance isn't important to consumers. Nearly three-quarters say sustainability is a factor in their product choices, according to a survey released Thursday by Sphera, a Chicago-based ESG and risk management software company.
Scenes from a celebration of the same-sex marriage law — at Mar-a-Lago
“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” Donald Trump told a Log Cabin Republicans gala.
POLITICO
Binance boosted lobbying firepower just before FTX collapse
BINANCE ADDED 2 NEW FIRMS JUST BEFORE FTX COLLAPSE: The U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange doubled its bench of outside lobbying firms days before the spectacular implosion of its rival exchange FTX that’s compounded global scrutiny of the industry and culminated in the arrest earlier this week of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
POLITICO
American Gothic
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. Some of JOE BIDEN’s friends refer to him as both the luckiest and...
POLITICO
Biden loses a key climate ally
President Joe Biden has made combating the climate emergency a major focus of his agenda. Yet a crucial agency for realizing his clean energy future is losing its like-minded leader. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (sometimes called the most important agency you’ve never heard of) is tasked with greenlighting major...
Comments / 0