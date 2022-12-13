Between juggling the congressional schedule, trying to avoid a government shutdown and finding child care in a city that delays school when it rains, Washington doesn’t have a lot of time left over for holiday shopping. But never fear: POLITICO Magazine has curated the perfect gift guide for the D.C. dwellers and political obsessives in your life, from your Bernie Bro cousin to that distant relative who just has some “concerns” about the 2020 election. They won’t mend the political divide in your family or the country, but maybe they’ll keep everyone happy until the holiday feast works its soporific magic.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 HOURS AGO