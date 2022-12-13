ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The best gifts for the politicos in your life

Between juggling the congressional schedule, trying to avoid a government shutdown and finding child care in a city that delays school when it rains, Washington doesn’t have a lot of time left over for holiday shopping. But never fear: POLITICO Magazine has curated the perfect gift guide for the D.C. dwellers and political obsessives in your life, from your Bernie Bro cousin to that distant relative who just has some “concerns” about the 2020 election. They won’t mend the political divide in your family or the country, but maybe they’ll keep everyone happy until the holiday feast works its soporific magic.
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

The deadly cost of long Covid

LONG COVID’S TOLL — More than 3,500 Americans have died due, at least in part, to long Covid, according to new data from the CDC released early this morning, Krista reports. The new analysis, published by the CDC’s Center for National Health Statistics, found that 3,544 death certificates...
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Fraud, cons and Ponzi schemes: did Sam Bankman-Fried use Madoff tactics?

At first glance, Sam Bankman-Fried bears little resemblance to Bernie Madoff. One is a smartly-suited, grey-haired financial titan with a 40-year career on Wall Street, and the other a 30-year-old millennial king of crypto in shorts and T-shirt. But almost 14 years to the day since Madoff was arrested and...
POLITICO

The AFL-CIO goes to war with Meta

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Secondary ticketers lobby up

SECONDARY TICKETING COALITION LOBBIES UP: A coalition of ticket brokers and resellers has registered its first federal lobbyists as live entertainment giants Ticketmaster and Live Nation come under scrutiny in Washington. — The New York-based ​Coalition for Ticket Fairness retained Jonathan McCollum and Jack Roach of the Empire State law...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What Africa wants from Biden

HABEMUS OMNIBUS (ALMOST) — Congressional negotiators announced late Tuesday they had reached agreement on a “framework” for fiscal year 2023 spending, clearing the way for passage of an omnibus appropriations package before Christmas. Appropriators are not expected to reveal detailed top-line spending levels until a bill is...
POLITICO

Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs

Panels are seeking a boost in weapons sales to Taiwan and Ukraine. They made the request to party leaders and top appropriators in a Thursday letter obtained by POLITICO. What's happening: The leaders of the Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs committees are asking congressional leaders to boost funding for weapons sales not just to aid Ukraine, but also to arm Taiwan, as part of a year-end spending package.
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

Consumers’ sustainability slump

Businesses beware: Enthusiasm for sustainable consumption is giving way to skepticism. That’s not to say corporate progress on environmental, social and governance performance isn't important to consumers. Nearly three-quarters say sustainability is a factor in their product choices, according to a survey released Thursday by Sphera, a Chicago-based ESG and risk management software company.
POLITICO

Binance boosted lobbying firepower just before FTX collapse

BINANCE ADDED 2 NEW FIRMS JUST BEFORE FTX COLLAPSE: The U.S. subsidiary of the world’s largest crypto exchange doubled its bench of outside lobbying firms days before the spectacular implosion of its rival exchange FTX that’s compounded global scrutiny of the industry and culminated in the arrest earlier this week of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

American Gothic

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli | Email Lauren. Some of JOE BIDEN’s friends refer to him as both the luckiest and...
POLITICO

Biden loses a key climate ally

President Joe Biden has made combating the climate emergency a major focus of his agenda. Yet a crucial agency for realizing his clean energy future is losing its like-minded leader. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (sometimes called the most important agency you’ve never heard of) is tasked with greenlighting major...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy