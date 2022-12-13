Read full article on original website
kgns.tv
Agents arrest MS-13 Gang member with criminal record
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A Mexican National with an extensive criminal history is caught by Border Patrol. On Dec.9 agents arrested a group of five undocumetned immigrants near an orphanage in south Laredo. During processing, agents discovered that Reynaldo Vasquez, 32 had prior convictions and was believed to be a...
foxwilmington.com
Border Patrol Agent and Serial Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering 4 Women in 12 Days
Juan David Ortiz, a Border Patrol agent who murdered four women in 12 days, has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted in a Texas court. Ortiz, 39, was accused by authorities of being a serial killer who preyed on women “because he wanted to clean up the streets” of Laredo, a border town where all four victims lived.
kgns.tv
Migrants accuse well-established Laredo non-profit of taking advantage of the border crisis
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The migrant crisis at the U.S./Mexico border has been brewing for years and looks to have no end in sight. As part of the response to the influx, cities like Laredo have left it up to non-profits to handle the humanitarian aspect. But questions have arisen about one organization and whether they’re taking advantage of the situation.
kgns.tv
Mother seeks answers after son makes dangerous journey into U.S.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A mother continues to wait for answers after her son attempted to cross into the country illegally in 2021. According to Juana Morales Mosquedo, her son Juan Manuel Luna was last heard from on October 4, 2021. She said she was told by people who were traveling with him that he was left behind while making his journey to the U.S.
kgns.tv
2,300+ vehicles with paisanos continue journey into Mexico
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thousands of people are set to be reunited with their families in Mexico for the holiday season. Officials with the city of Laredo are expecting the high volumes of traffic to continue as more paisanos make their way through the city. At around 4:30 a.m. on...
kgns.tv
Situation with barricaded man in north Laredo resolved without incident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has revealed new details about Tuesday night’s incident where a man barricaded himself inside a home on the 1600 block of Eagle Trace Drive. Police say family members called in on December 13 about a 30-year-old man going through an emotional...
kgns.tv
19-year-old under emergency detention following online threats against school campus
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 19-year-old man is under emergency detention for a psychiatric evaluation after several law enforcement agencies, including the FBI deemed his alleged threats to be a public threat. According to the Laredo Police Department, the man allegedly made social media posts threatening violence toward an unnamed...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone. According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street. Laredo Police posted a picture of the...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police arrest three men for possession of drugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An operation to crackdown on illegal drug activity results in three arrests. The Laredo Police Department arrested Rene Flores, 42, Jose Antonio Ramirez, 34, and Edgar Eduardo Gonzalez, 34 in the case. The incident happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 when officers conducted an operation focusing on...
kgns.tv
Up close look at technology Texas DPS uses to increase border security
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There are over 2,000 state troopers in Texas and right now, the common trend for a criminal is to try and blend in with regular traffic. KGNS got an up-close look at some of the technology that goes into keeping the community safe. Around 10 miles...
kgns.tv
Nuevo Leon provides update on Colombia port of entry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo received an update on one of the busiest ports of entry in our region, the Colombia Solidarity International Bridge. A delegation from Nuevo Leon visited the gateway city. Officials spoke about the success of the bridge in the trade industry between Mexico...
kgns.tv
Missing Texas man found in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - After a 300-mile search, a central Texas man missing was found in Webb County. On Tuesday afternoon, December 13, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office was called out to mile maker 35 on I-35. There, they found a 70-year-old man sitting on the road who appeared to be disoriented.
kgns.tv
Laredo school districts respond to recent threat made by 19-year-old man
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are releasing more information about an incident that shook up many parents and students in Laredo. On Wednesday night, KGNS reported that an alleged threat was made by a 19-year-old man who is now going through psychiatric evaluation. According to reports, the man allegedly made...
kgns.tv
Buy a bowl of menudo for Laredo Crime Stoppers
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo residents can now enjoy a tasty bowl of menudo and help a Laredo organization at the same time. Webb County Constable Precinct Four and Dos Marias are working together in efforts to support Laredo Crime Stoppers. For every bowl of menudo sold at the establishment,...
kgns.tv
Paisanos arrive at Sames Auto Arena rest stop
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The race to make it home for Christmas has officially begun for the thousands of travelers heading to Mexico for the holiday. Wednesday, December 14 marked the beginning of one of the busiest weeks of the well-known ‘Paisano season.’. Currently, hundreds of cars full of...
kgns.tv
Police respond to barricaded man in north Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who police say was barricaded inside a home in north Laredo has been detained. On Tuesday, December 13, a little after 6 p.m., the Laredo Police Department responded to a call regarding a barricaded man. The department said it was all happening by Eagle...
kgns.tv
Laredo’s overdose death rate increases
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is reporting a 100 percent increase in the number of overdose-related deaths. According to the Laredo Health director, Dr. Richard Chamberlain, there is an increase in overdose-related moralities and response calls in the community. In 2021, the health department recorded 19 overdose-related...
gsabizwire.com
A M King Wins “Best in Class” Excellence in Construction Award for North America’s Largest Avocado Ripening and Processing Facility
Carolinas-based A M King, a leading integrated Design-Build firm with an established presence in the Upstate, was honored with a 2022 “Best in Class” Eagle Award in this year’s Excellence in Construction (EIC) Awards competition sponsored by Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas (ABC Carolinas). A M King was singled out with ABC’s highest award in the Industrial category for its exemplary project delivery of what is now North America’s largest avocado plant, located in Laredo, TX. The project’s owner is Mission Produce Inc., the world leader in sourcing, ripening, processing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados.
kgns.tv
Cigarroa High School educator named ‘Teacher of the Month’
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A class of sophomore students at Cigarroa High School were glowing with pride Friday morning after their teacher Verenisse Arellano was named KGNS’ Teacher of the Month for December. Completely overwhelmed with excitement, Arellano received roughly 50 nominations from students, parents, and colleagues. Each nomination...
kgns.tv
STEM instructor receives KGNS ‘Teacher of the Month’ recognition
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday morning, December 13. Ozlem Bulut Bogush, a STEM instructor at Harmony Science Academy, was not told to expect visitors in her class on Tuesday morning, so she was surprised when a group entered her classroom with the big announcement that she was selected as the KGNS ‘Teacher of the Month’ for December.
