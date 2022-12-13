ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Say goodbye to Microsoft Authenticator app on Apple Watch

By Sean Endicott
 3 days ago

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Authenticator will no longer work on Apple Watch as of January 2023.
  • The change will occur because watchOS will no longer be compatible with Authenticator security features.
  • Microsoft Authenticator will continue to work on other devices, such as Android phones and iPhones.

If you use an Apple Watch , you'll have to find a new way to use Microsoft Authenticator. Following an upcoming release in January 2023, there will no longer be a companion app for watchOS. The change is due to the fact that watchOS will no longer be compatible with Authenticator security features.

Starting in January 2023, people won't be able to install the Authenticator app on Apple Watch. Additionally, the app will stop working on Apple Watches, so it's not worth keeping installed.

Microsoft explained the move in an updated support page .

"In the upcoming Authenticator release in January 2023 for iOS, there will be no companion app for watchOS due to it being incompatible with Authenticator security features. This means you won't be able to install or use Authenticator on Apple Watch. We therefore recommend that you delete Authenticator from your Apple Watch . This change only impacts Apple Watch, so you will still be able to use Authenticator on your other devices."

While Microsoft Authenticator won't work on Apple Watch as of January 2023, it will continue to be available on smartphones and other devices, including Android phones and iPhones.

If you'd like to get ahead of the curve and remove the Microsoft Authenticator app now from your Apple Watch, you can follow these steps outlined by Appl e:

  1. Press the Digital Crown to see all your apps on the Home Screen.
  2. Touch and hold the display until the View Options screen appears.
  3. Tap Edit Apps.
  4. Tap the delete button on the app that you want to remove, then tap Delete App to confirm. Not all built-in apps can be removed. Apps that you can't delete don't show the delete button.
  5. Press the Digital Crown to finish.

