Dr. Tameka Hobbs Selected as Manager of African American Research Library
BROWARD COUNTY – Dr. Tameka Bradley Hobbs has been named the new Library Regional Manager for the African American Research Library and Cultural Center (AARLCC), 2650 Sistrunk Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. Dr. Hobbs’ first day at AARLCC was November 28. She has extensive expertise in African American history,...
Free Speech Auditing Community Shaken by Death of Miami Activist Jay Lopez
Jay Michael Lopez had been gaining a devoted following as a Miami-based free-speech activist and YouTube personality over the past year. He recorded dozens of tense interactions with cops, government clerks, and “Karens,” in which he'd challenge their understanding of his right to film in public. The 39-year-old...
Barber by day, curator by night: How this Miramar barbershop doubles as an art gallery
From the outside, The Cutting Gallery is just another shop in a Miramar shopping plaza. But when opening the door to the barbershop, customers are greeted by scents of a boutique South Beach hotel. They wait on upscale couches and listen to music through a custom-built sound system. And when they finally sit to have their hair cut, they stare at walls full of art, indistinguishable from the posh galleries of Las Olas or Wynwood.
This Family Amenities Provide Exquisite Living in The Heart of Boca Raton, Florida with Luxuriant Outdoor Living Space Could Be Yours For $8 Million
17055 Brulee Breeze Way Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, Boca Raton, Florida, is located in the heart of Boca Raton, Boca Bridges’ centralized location, on an oversized 0.72 +- acre lot, which is the largest model offered at Boca Bridges. Integrating the sophisticated grandeur of resort-style living with family friendly amenities, this home offers a wide array of world-class amenities. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 9,4 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17055 Brulee Breeze Way, please contact Veronica Peters (Phone: 561-910-3305) at Premier Estate Properties Inc. for full support and perfect service.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
The Life of Mr. Benjamin Williams: AKA Mr. Fantastic
Former Broward County educator and school board member Mr. Benjamin Williams has ascended to the highest level of education: Heaven. Mr. Williams’ recent death has created a reservoir of memories for the countless individuals that he so powerfully impacted as a Broward educator of the first magnitude: teacher, counselor, assistant principal, principal, administrator, school board member and civil rights pioneer. By the time I began my educational career in 1969, Mr. Williams’ impact on the Broward education community was in full bloom, having begun in 1955 at Dillard Elementary. Mr. Williams was a tremendous champion for all children, especially children of color and the most vulnerable youth in our community.— David Watkins, President, Broward Chapter, National Alliance of Black School Educators.
How Many Renters Are Renewing Their Leases?
According to a new study from RentCafe, an estimated 44 million American households living in rental homes, as renting remains at its highest level in half a century. For some renters, finding a new residence was difficult in 2022 — especially in the South Florida area. In the last...
Toys Come to Life in Coral Springs’ March of the Toys Holiday Parade
Highlights from the 2021 Holiday Parade in the City of Coral Springs. Get ready to celebrate the holiday season with the city of Coral Springs at its annual Holiday Parade. This year’s theme, ‘March of the Toys,’ promises to be a fun and festive event for people of all ages. Float entrants will compete for first, second, and third-place prizes, with the top three floats being recognized for their creativity, holiday spirit, and originality.
Program providing free meals for seniors proposed for Wellington
A new meal service could soon be coming to Wellington to help seniors in need, giving them a place to eat and socialize.
South Florida attorney is 100 and still practicing law
MIAMI -- At the dawn of the Roaring Twenties, Babe Ruth was a player with the New York Yankees, radio was just becoming a fixture in American homes, travel by airplanes was become more than a curiosity, prohibition was in full swing and scandal scarred Warren Harding was president.In 1922, Jay Simons was born, and would later embark on a legal career that would span decades and continue into 2022.Even though he's a centenarian, Simons said he has no plans to hang up his legal filings."I like what I do," he said. "I love what I do."At 100 years old...
Miami Police officers take children on holiday shopping spree at NW Miami-Dade Walmart
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - ‘Tis the season for some South Florida children who enjoyed a chance to go shopping with a police officer. Officers with the City of Miami Police Department spread holiday cheer by taking the children on a shopping spree as part of the Shop with a Cop event at a Walmart in Northwest Miami-Dade, Thursday morning.
SMALL BITES: Heal the Planet now has a store; what’s on the menu at The O.G.?
Heal the Planet WHAT: The green-a-licious nonprofit headed up by Kenneth Fisher has added a retail component with a shop on the edge of Flagler Village. After some storm-related delays, the Heal the Planet store fully opened in December with items such as sustainable household supplies, health and beauty products and vegan treats. “Our main goal is to carry eco-friendly products at a ...
Roy Mizell & Kurtz Funeral Home Services
Funeral services for the late Janiece “Jan” Coleman – 64 were held December 10th at Roy Mzell & Kurtz Worship Center. Christ Outreach Ministries. Funeral services for the late Anthony Livan Roach, Jr. – 65 were held December 10th at Mount Bethel Baptist Church with D.D. James D. Sykes, Sr. officiating.
McWhite’s Funeral Home Services
Funeral services for the late Leon Duval – 67 were held December 10th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services for the late Joaquin Paniaqua – 70. Funeral services for the late Katie P. Snowden – 79 were held November 26th at McWhite’s Funeral Home Chapel.
1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be Careful” Community Bash
The City of Lauderdale Lakes and The Bale’ts Inc., Girl Scout Troop #10586 and B.T.C. Parents, Inc. present the “1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be Careful” Bash! This event is a Self-Defense Basics, School Safety, Fire Safety, Water Safety, Hurricane Safety and Voter Registration Community Event. The “1...2...3...A...B...C.... Always Be...
St. Thomas Law Hosts Miami Carol City High for its Annual Palermo Mentorship Program
On December 9, 2022, St. Thomas University College of Law’s The Honorable Peter R. Palermo Mentorship Program (Palermo Program) held its annual Fall Kickoff Event with approximately 35 students from the Law Magnet Program at Miami Carol City Sr. High School (MCCSHS) overseen by Asiah Wolfolk-Manning, Esq. The Palermo...
Florida mother dies following plastic surgery, doctor was ‘unqualified’ to give anesthesia
A young Florida mother has died after undergoing plastic surgery.
Survey Ranks Coral Springs Costco as America’s 2nd Cleanest Location
According to a new survey of Costco shoppers, Coral Springs is home to one of the nation’s cleanest locations. As detailed by Yahoo! Finance this week, a new survey conducted by the financial website Finance Buzz found that after polling over 6,000 Costco shoppers, the Costco located at 4621 Coral Ridge Drive in Coral Springs ranks as the nation’s second-most cleanliest, second only to a location in San Antonio, Texas.
Experience the Power of Music During Sunday Evening Worship Service at Coral Springs Church
Scape Service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church. A multi-sensory worship service at St. Mary Magdalene and St. Martin Episcopal Church in Coral Springs invites people into a unique spiritual experience – an exploration into the landscape of the soul through ancient prayers, live music, projected images, and a walking meditation in the candlelight.
15 Best Restaurants in Boynton Beach, FL
Many locals and visitors come to Boynton Beach, Florida, for a relaxing and vibrant tropical lifestyle. Being situated along the Atlantic Coastline in Palm Beach County, Boynton Beach is known as the "Gateway to the Gulfstream." It's a great place to enjoy the open sea. This city's locals and guests...
