ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

‘Ellen’ producer warned Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, staff to not ‘keep in pain’ in eerie video

An eerie video has surfaced of a former executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” standing in front of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who was found Tuesday after he died by suicide — and telling the show’s crew, “Don’t keep in the pain,” as the talk show wrapped last spring. “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” then-EP Andy Lassner is seen urging gathered workers in the haunting clip, posted to Instagram Wednesday by Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros. The short video shows Lassner in front of Boss and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
tvinsider.com

‘LEGO Masters’ Season 3 Winners Reflect on Bricktacular Journey & Finale Build

Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters]. The red carpet was rolled out for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters as the winners were crowned. It was down to firefighters Stephen Cassley and Stephen Joo, influencers Stacey Roy and Nick Della Mora, and siblings David and Emily Guedes. The semi-final round saw the brother duo of Brendan and Greg Tull hit the bricks during the water-infused build challenge.
tvinsider.com

‘Our Flag Means Death’ Cast Teases Wrap of Season 2 Production

Amid HBO Max‘s recent cancellations, it seems like Our Flag Means Death fans can breathe a sigh of relief as production on Season 2 of the swashbuckling comedy wrapped filming in New Zealand. Creator David Jenkins took to Twitter to tease the end of production, posting an image from...
Deadline

‘Farmer Wants A Wife’: Fox Sets Premiere For Jennifer Nettles-Hosted Dating Series

Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy