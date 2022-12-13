Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and...

2 DAYS AGO