Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Santa Clauses’: Tim Allen-Starring Sequel Series Renewed for Season 2 on Disney+
Disney+ must be thrilled with the success of their sequel series to the beloved Santa Clause franchise, as The Santa Clauses has officially been renewed for a Season 2 just weeks after it debuted on the streaming platform. Tim Allen returns as Santa Claus/Scott Calvin, a role he originated in...
tvinsider.com
Expect a Parent Trap, Familiar Faces in ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Christmas Episode
What does it take to finally get your divorced parents to spend Christmas Eve together as a family? If you’re Mayan (Mayan Lopez) in “Lopez vs. Lopez Christmas” (airing Friday, December 16 at 8/7c on NBC) just some deception inspired by “The Gift of the Magi.”
tvinsider.com
‘Mythic Quest’ Flashback and More Apple Treats, Netflix’s Spy ‘Recruit,’ Christmas Episodes (‘Lopez,’ ‘Rock’) and Movies
The Apple TV+ comedy Mythic Quest looks back at how the video game’s visionaries fared as kids. Netflix presents a tongue-in-cheek spy thriller with Noah Centineo as The Recruit. NBC comedies Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock get in the holiday spirit, along with an array of movies and specials.
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’ Star Richie Moriarty Previews Magical Music Moment From Supersized Holiday Special
It’s that special time of year when networks put on their holiday episodes, and Ghosts is going extra hard with the Christmas spirit as the comedy prepares to serve up a supersized episode. Expect romance, festive traditions, and spirited shenanigans at Woodstone as winter settles in for “The Christmas...
tvinsider.com
New ‘National Treasure,’ Rebuilding Notre Dame, a Legend in Search of Harmony
Disney+ goes on a treasure hunt in a YA spinoff of the National Treasure franchise. PBS’ Nova goes behind the scenes of the rebuilding of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral after a devastating fire. An ABC special finds EGOT John Legend returning home to Ohio to heal a community through choral music.
Brendan Fraser Has a Supportive Girlfriend! Meet the Actor’s Partner Jeanne Moore
Longtime actor Brendan Fraser made his big career comeback with the support of his girlfriend, Jeanne Moore. They’ve walked several red carpets together since he landed the lead role in the 2022 Darren Aronofsky drama film, The Whale. Keep scrolling to learn more about The Mummy star’s partner.
Viewers are 'crying like a baby' to Kevin Costner film that's topping the Netflix charts
A new movie has just shot to the top of the Netflix charts and it's leaving everyone in floods of tears, so if you're looking for a good cry, Kevin Costner has got you covered. Overtaking every Christmas film that's made it to the top ten in the last few...
‘Ellen’ producer warned Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, staff to not ‘keep in pain’ in eerie video
An eerie video has surfaced of a former executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” standing in front of DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss — who was found Tuesday after he died by suicide — and telling the show’s crew, “Don’t keep in the pain,” as the talk show wrapped last spring. “Keep each other close, don’t keep in the pain, talk to someone — anyone,” then-EP Andy Lassner is seen urging gathered workers in the haunting clip, posted to Instagram Wednesday by Johanna Fuentes, a former senior communications executive at Warner Bros. The short video shows Lassner in front of Boss and...
The Filming Of “Wednesday” Has Been Branded “Highly Irresponsible” And “Disrespectful” After Jenna Ortega Revealed A Controversial Behind-The-Scenes Fact
Jenna’s experience is also being viewed as an example of “grind culture.”
Megan Fox left confused after posting her AI art generated selfies
Megan Fox did like so many other social media users this past week and generated a number of artificial intelligence created selfies with the aid of app Lensa, but she was a bit perplexed by the results.
Country music star Alan Jackson stays silent on bizarre rumor he had died after sharing cryptic post
COUNTRY music superstar Alan Jackson has seemingly brushed off the bizarre rumors about his death, insisting he's still living that "honky-tonk dream". Jackson has been at the center of a death hoax after the website FNEWS2 featured a framed picture of the It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere singer with “RIP” written next to it.
Daily Beast
‘Fighter’: ‘Supernatural’ Actor Nicki Aycox Dead After Long Health Battle
Actor Nicki Aycox, known for her recurring role as Meg Masters in Supernatural, has died at the age of 47 with her husband by her side. Aycox’s sister-in-law Susan Raab Ceklosky confirmed the news via Facebook, describing her as a “fighter.”. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and...
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Eric Braeden Shares a Photo From Hospital Room While ‘Thinking of You All’
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor sets out on the road to recovery. Today we want to take a moment to send The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden (Victor) some get well wishes. The powerhouse soap vet recently underwent knee replacement surgery and shared a photo from a hospital room with a very special message to fans.
tvinsider.com
‘LEGO Masters’ Season 3 Winners Reflect on Bricktacular Journey & Finale Build
Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters]. The red carpet was rolled out for the season 3 finale of LEGO Masters as the winners were crowned. It was down to firefighters Stephen Cassley and Stephen Joo, influencers Stacey Roy and Nick Della Mora, and siblings David and Emily Guedes. The semi-final round saw the brother duo of Brendan and Greg Tull hit the bricks during the water-infused build challenge.
tvinsider.com
‘Our Flag Means Death’ Cast Teases Wrap of Season 2 Production
Amid HBO Max‘s recent cancellations, it seems like Our Flag Means Death fans can breathe a sigh of relief as production on Season 2 of the swashbuckling comedy wrapped filming in New Zealand. Creator David Jenkins took to Twitter to tease the end of production, posting an image from...
‘Farmer Wants A Wife’: Fox Sets Premiere For Jennifer Nettles-Hosted Dating Series
Reality dating series Farmer Wants A Wife is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox. The Jennifer Nettles-hosted series is based on a British format developed by American Idol producer Fremantle and a U.S. adaptation previously aired on The CW in 2008. It follows a group of farmers that are presented with women from the city and they must choose one to be their spouse. The farmers will take their group of daters to their farm and show them what it is really like to live as ranchers do—from tending to the homestead to feeding cattle and...
tvinsider.com
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’: Ariana Grande to Guest Judge 2-Hour Season 15 Premiere (VIDEO)
Say “Thank Ru, next”: Ariana Grande will guest judge the two-part Season 15 premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race premiering Friday, January 6 on MTV. This marks the pop star’s second guest judge appearance on the series after first judging an episode in Season 7 in 2015.
Comments / 0