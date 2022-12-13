ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are Bryce Young and Will Anderson making a mistake playing in Sugar Bowl?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson are playing in the Sugar Bowl. Is that a mistake with the NFL Draft coming up?. It’s not uncommon for star players with NFL aspirations to sit out bowl games these days. It’s so regular, in fact, that most people probably expected the likes of Bryce Young and Will Anderson to sit out Alabama’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
Atlanta Braves dream lineup after trading for Sean Murphy

The Atlanta Braves completely changed the look of their catching corps in a three-team trade that brought Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy to Atlanta. How does that trade impact the Braves lineup?. With Oakland catcher Sean Murphy being one of the hottest names on the MLB trade market since...
Ty Law comments on Mac Jones “showing up” Patriots coaches

As the week continues and more reactions filter in regarding Mac Jones’ display of frustration on the field Monday night, a Patriots legend has thrown his hat into the ring, but not to criticize the young quarterback. Much of the coverage of Jones’ behavior over the last few weeks...
