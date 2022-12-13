Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson are playing in the Sugar Bowl. Is that a mistake with the NFL Draft coming up?. It’s not uncommon for star players with NFL aspirations to sit out bowl games these days. It’s so regular, in fact, that most people probably expected the likes of Bryce Young and Will Anderson to sit out Alabama’s appearance in the Sugar Bowl.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 HOURS AGO