Kevin Durant Shares Harsh Message For Shannon Sharpe After Skip Bayless
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant reacted to the viral Skip and Shannon clip
Hawks Land Lakers’ Russell Westbrook In Bold Trade Scenario
Imagine being an NBA player. Surely, you’ve done so before. Admit it. Alone on the blacktop getting jumpers up, the thought has crossed your mind: “LeBron for the win!”. Now, imagine your name is in trade rumors. Wait. This was never part of the fantasy. While that may be the case, it’s undoubtedly the reality for many players in the NBA — even some that are accomplished in ways rarely achieved, like being an MVP recipient.
Lakers’ Massive Trade Plans For Bulls’ Zach LaVine Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on as the NBA trade deadline nears as it feels like it is just a matter of time until they make a deal. Currently 11-16 on the season, this team needs to bolster plenty of spots on the roster.
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James says there’s nobody he wants at the free throw line late in games more than Anthony Davis
Lightning might not strike twice in the same place, but it certainly felt like deja vu all over again for the Lakers on Tuesday night. Standing at the line for huge late-game free throws was Anthony Davis, one of the team’s most reliable free throw shooters over the course of the season.
Lakers Have Reportedly Inquired About Significant Trade
Sitting at 11-16 through the first two-and-a-half months of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers are in desperate need of shooting, defense and somebody that can create for themselves outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis. And according to TNT's Chris Haynes, they could be looking to bring back a...
1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon
The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins Says Chris Paul Is Not A Top Five Point Guard Of All-Time: “Every Time I Hear A Top 5 PG List, Chris Paul Is In It And I'm Not Really Sure Why."
As a 12x All-Star, 11x All-NBA player, and one of the greatest point guards the game has ever seen, Chris Paul doesn't need a championship to consider himself among the greatest point guards to ever play the game. Unlike a lot of his peers, Chris lets his game do the...
Lakers News: Could Closing Lakers Lineup Be A Long-Term Fix?
Darvin Ham closed last night's OT loss with an interesting closing five.
FOX Sports
NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Lakers 'unlikely' to move Russell Westbrook
The NBA trade season is upon us, and the rumor mill is already roaring. From now until the trade deadline on Feb. 9, we'll be tracking the most notable rumors from the league's most trusted sources. Lakers want to keep Westbrook?. According to a report from The Athletic, a Russell...
Report: Golden State Warriors Interested in Trading for Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are reportedly in the trade market
Lakers Land Raptors’ Fred VanVleet In Bold Trade Scenario
Sometimes, it feels like the whole NBA world is waiting for a Russell Westbrook trade. In fact, we’ve been waiting for a while. The Lakers have been rumored to be shopping Westbrook for so long that we’ve seen countless proposals come and go. The Pacers were supposed to...
thecomeback.com
Caleb Williams has strong words for incoming transfers
USC benefitted more than most from the influx of transfers in college football. The Trojan roster was overhauled big time by first-year head coach Lincoln Riley and they reaped the rewards. Riley grabbed talented players like Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and Travis Dye and the roster overhaul led to remarkable success.
Chicago Bulls Receive Devastating Lonzo Ball Injury News
The Chicago Bulls fell in overtime to the New York Knicks during Wednesday night’s NBA action, 128-120. They overcame a deficit that was as large as 14 points but came up just short in the end as they had no answers for Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett, who scored 31, 30, and 22 points, respectively.
New York Post
Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans
CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant. All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations. “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center. Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul
Times change, and seasons change, but DeMarcus Cousins’ hatred of Chris Paul never changes. The four-time NBA All-Star Cousins appeared this week on the podcast “Outta Pocket” and took a notable swipe at his longtime nemesis Paul. Cousins was debating the top point guards of all-time with the hosts. “Every time I hear a top-five... The post DeMarcus Cousins takes shot at longtime rival Chris Paul appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shocking Details About Russell Westbrook’s Lakers Future
The Los Angeles Lakers have begun righting the ship a little bit in recent weeks. But, despite their improved play, they are still struggling to close out games and get some victories. Right now, they are 11-16 on the season, basically as close to a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference as they are to being in last place.
New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade
New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
The Jae Crowder to the Milwaukee Bucks trade rumors are getting serious
Shams reports that the veteran power forward is on the wishlist of the Bucks.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers Are 11-16, But Should Be A +. 500 Team
The Lakers should be a +. 500 squad this season. Sadly, they've flopped during crunch time as gracelessly as Stifler's mom's nosedive into the Mediterranean Sea during the waning moments of the White Lotus season finale. After coughing up their latest contest versus the Boston Celtics, the Lakers stand at...
Lakers Land Pistons’ Killian Hayes In Bold Trade Scenario
In the modern NBA, positions are something of a relic. At the very least, they don’t mean what they used to mean. In discussing the evolution of positionless basketball, we usually talk about big men. Fair enough. The expectations around centers have changed dramatically. With that said, the point...
