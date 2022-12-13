ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

NRVNews

DMV Announces Start Anywhere Transactions

Start your transaction anywhere, complete it at DMV. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ “start anywhere” capabilities allow Virginians to begin their transactions for REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card renewal, and name change online up to 30 days prior to their in-person visit. So far, more than 117,000 drivers license transactions have been started online and completed at a DMV.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye

If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
VIRGINIA STATE
wmra.org

Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities

A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits

ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
VIRGINIA STATE
supertalk929.com

Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA

The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register

Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians

Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
VIRGINIA STATE
princessanneindy.com

2023 Virginia Elections: Questions for candidates in Virginia Senate District 7 [Special Election]

Ed. — The Independent News submitted questions to candidates in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, special election in Virginia State Senate District 7. Responses appear below. Both campaigns responded on a very short timeline, given the rapid nature of this special election to fill the remaining term of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who will serve in Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, postal workers are working around the clock delivering packages well after dark. That is why the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is warning drivers about the state law that says you should move over if you see a mail carrier stopped on the side of the road.
VIRGINIA STATE

