A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO