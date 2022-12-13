Read full article on original website
NRVNews
DMV Announces Start Anywhere Transactions
Start your transaction anywhere, complete it at DMV. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ “start anywhere” capabilities allow Virginians to begin their transactions for REAL ID, standard driver’s license or ID card renewal, and name change online up to 30 days prior to their in-person visit. So far, more than 117,000 drivers license transactions have been started online and completed at a DMV.
Fairfax Times
MeeMaw’s promotion means farewell, but not goodbye
If you’re an avid Twitter user and follow the Virginia Department of Transportation’s NoVA account (VDOT Northern VA), you know that the much-beloved MeeMaw recently passed her social media baton. Through the pandemic she became MeeMaw to followers, tweeting advice and updates, all with a slightly sarcastic twist. Who is MeeMaw you might ask? Here is the story of Ellen Kamilakis.
Disability Rights Lawsuit Settlement Carves Out Narrow Exception To Virginia School Masking Rules
The settlement only applies to schools where the plaintiff students attend school. A challenge brought by a group of families of students with disabilities to Virginia’s law preventing schools from instituting mask requirements has been settled. The settlement, between the commonwealth and a group of civil rights advocacy organizations...
VA compensation payments to increase by nearly 9% in January
Veterans and beneficiaries receiving VA compensation payments should see a nearly 9% boost in those payments starting with their January 2023 payment.
wmra.org
Opioid settlement money making its way to Virginia localities
A state agency has released new guidance on how much money Virginia localities can expect to receive from national opioid epidemic lawsuits. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The settlements resulting from national litigation against prescription opioid manufacturers, distributors, and marketers are beginning to reach localities in Virginia. The Opioid Abatement Authority is a state agency that was created in 2021 to distribute and track these funds. Earlier this month, it released a spreadsheet showing approximately how much each city and county can expect to get from settlements that have been reached with four companies thus far.
Certain Virginia schools to require students to mask up in classes with students with disabilities
Disabled students at certain public central Virginia schools can now request that their fellow students mask up in the classroom after a lawsuit settlement was reached on Monday.
WSLS
VDH announces return of free at-home COVID-19 kits
ROANOKE, Va. – Free COVID-19 test kits are now being offered by the Virginia Department of Health. There is a limit of four antigen tests per household, according to their Facebook post. The orders are shipped through USPS for free beginning the week of Dec. 19, the postal service’s...
WSET
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
Inspector General launches investigation into Virginia State Police
The Virginia Office of the State Inspector General (OSIG) has launched an investigation into a recent Virginia State Police matter, an OSIG spokesperson confirmed.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Virginia
If you are looking for the hospital perfect in the Virginia local area, you have arrived at the correct house. In this blog post, I’m going to provide the greatest hospital perfect with details in the Virginia local area. Also, a direction map link from your house, with Website...
wymt.com
Virginia Oil and Gas Association to provide 1000 hot meals to people in need in Southwest Virginia
SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA (WYMT) - One state organization in Virginia is providing hot meals next week for hundreds of people in our region. Officials with the Virginia Oil and Gas Association announced the move on Friday morning. “The past 3 years have been difficult for everyone, but the response and generosity...
supertalk929.com
Virginia Oil and Gas providing free community meals across SWVA
The Virginia Oil and Gas Association (VOGA) is providing free meals to communities across the Southwest region this season. VOGA leaders say the free meals to those in need happen at five Southwest Virginia locations on dates leading up to Christmas. They’ll be in Dickenson County on the 19th, Buchanan...
royalexaminer.com
State adds 11 historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register
Eleven historic places were listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8, 2022, including four historic districts in the central, eastern and southwestern regions of Virginia, two historic schools in northern and eastern Virginia that served the African American community before the end of segregation, and a 19th century cemetery located in northern Virginia.
WJLA
'Buckle Up:' Gov. Youngkin proposes state budget amendments, highlights further tax cuts
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is in Richmond on Thursday to outline some important budget updates. According to Youngkin's team, he delivered a speech to the Joint Committee Meeting with House House Appropriations, House Finance, and Senate Finance & Appropriations. "Let's get started simply by saying, buckle...
Youngkin unveils new tax relief proposal in budget plan
Governor Glenn Youngkin released his proposal for more tax cuts on Thursday.It's just one component of the budget plan he unveiled in a speech to members of the General Assembly, which also proposes new investments in education, behavioral health, public safety, economic development and environmental initiatives.
WTOP
Tim Kaine, who was stranded 27 hours on I-95 during Va. storm, offers tips for winter drivers
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., remembered all too well the 27 hours he was stranded last winter on Interstate 95 with thousands of other motorists. “My mindset changed about eight hours into this 27-hour experience,” Kaine said. “For eight hours, it was an extremely, frustrating commuter experience, and I was like, ‘Curses — when am I going to move?'”
theriver953.com
Governor Youngkin Announces Budget to Accelerate Results for Virginians
Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the Joint Meeting of the Senate Finance, House Appropriations, and House Finance Committee and announced his amendments to the Biennial Budget. “Together we can accelerate results for Virginians and my administration is committed to going faster and getting the job done, so buckle up because we’ve...
princessanneindy.com
2023 Virginia Elections: Questions for candidates in Virginia Senate District 7 [Special Election]
Ed. — The Independent News submitted questions to candidates in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, special election in Virginia State Senate District 7. Responses appear below. Both campaigns responded on a very short timeline, given the rapid nature of this special election to fill the remaining term of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, who will serve in Congress.
WJLA
Settlement reached in Va. school mask suit filed by parents of students with disabilities
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — This week brought big developments in what has been a lengthy legal battle over masking in Virginia schools, as the ACLU of Virginia announced a settlement had been reached in a federal lawsuit filed by a group of parents of students with disabilities. "It is...
NBC12
Postal inspectors remind drivers to move over for mail truck drivers
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Christmas less than two weeks away, postal workers are working around the clock delivering packages well after dark. That is why the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is warning drivers about the state law that says you should move over if you see a mail carrier stopped on the side of the road.
