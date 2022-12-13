What to eat to help reduce your anxiety
A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce the risk of developing it. The study also concluded that diet wasn’t the only factor that contributed to developing anxiety — gender, marital status and income affected it as well! Read more about the study below.
