What to eat to help reduce your anxiety

By HOLA! USA
 3 days ago

A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that eating more fruits and veggies can help you alleviate symptoms often associated with anxiety. Researchers found that although women and men can both suffer from anxiety, incorporating more greens and fruits into their daily diets can help reduce the risk of developing it. The study also concluded that diet wasn’t the only factor that contributed to developing anxiety — gender, marital status and income affected it as well! Read more about the study below.

Eating your colors

A new study reports that those who aren’t eating enough fruits and veggies have an elevated risk of developing an anxiety disorder.

Less veggies and fruits means higher percentage of body fat

"Increased body fat may be linked to greater inflammation. Emerging research suggests that some anxiety disorders can be linked to inflammation," study leader Karen Davison explained.

It’s in the numbers

The University of Toronto study uncovered that those who ate less than three sources of fruits and veggies every day were 24% more likely to develop anxiety over time.

Body weight wasn’t the only factor involved

The study also discovered that gender, marital status, income, immigrant status and other health issues could influence it as well.

Women are at a higher risk of suffering from anxiety

University of Toronto researchers also found that women have a higher chance of developing anxiety over men — one in nine women compared to one in 15 men.

Anxiety is something that is suffered on a global scale

"It is estimated that 10 per cent of the global population will suffer from anxiety disorders which are a leading cause of disability," Karen added.

She continued, "Our findings suggest that comprehensive approaches that target health behaviors, including diet, as well as social factors, such as economic status, may help to minimize the burden of anxiety disorders among middle-aged and older adults, including immigrants."

