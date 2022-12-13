Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.

