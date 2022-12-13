Read full article on original website
CHRISTOPHER TWIGG, 38
Christopher R. Twigg, 38 of Indiana, PA., passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Timothy D. Twigg Sr., and Pamela J. Helman, born October 9, 1984, in Indiana, PA. Chris enjoyed fishing with his dad and uncles...
PATTY MOGLE, 95
Peggy Lou Mogle, 95, of Indiana passed on after a brief illness on Sunday December 11, 2022, at the home of her eldest daughter Durinda (Rodney) Geiger in New Carlisle, Ohio where she had resided for the past eighteen months. She was born the eldest child of Ethel Iseman on...
ROBERT BLAKELY, 89
Robert Lee Blakely, 89, of Indiana, died on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at his home with his beloved wife, Linda, by his side. The son of Moses and Elizabeth James Blakely, he was born January 19, 1933, in Indiana. Bob was a 1951 graduate of Blairsville High School. After graduation...
DONNA DIXSON, 80
Donna G. Dixson, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late William A. and Mildred (Mallin) Jones, she was born Aug. 18, 1942, in Butler. Donna was a homemaker and had worked at All That Jazz Dance Studio. She...
CHRISTINA MIHOERCK, 44
Christina N. Mihoerck, 44, of Northern Cambria, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Henry Clay Villa, Markleysburg. She was born, May 31, 1978 in Spangler to Vincent G. Mihoerck, Jr. and the late Deborah DeFazio Mihoerck. She was a graduate of Penns Manor High School and completed two years of...
GLENDA MILLER, 62
Glenda Lee Miller, 62, of Indiana, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at her home. Born January 26, 1960, in Ft. McClellan, AL to the late William Carter Fogg and Carole Howells (BaMa). Glenda attended Kiski High School in Leechburg, and went on to work as a self-employed business owner. A...
DEAN MILLER, 81
Dean Miller, 81, of Blairsville, PA (Derry Twp.) passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA. The son of Walter C. and Sara E. (Baker) Miller, he was born October 10, 1941 in Aliquippa, PA. Dean graduated from Derry Township High School, Class of 1959...
PAUL CAMPBELL, 84
Paul L. Campbell, 84 of Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1938 in Indiana to the late Glenn and Margaret Pauline (Cribbs) Campbell. Paul graduated from Indiana High School in 1956 and was the owner of Campbell Home Repair for many years....
POLICE IN INDIANA, KITTANNING RECEIVE STATE GRANTS
Police in Indiana and Kittanning Boroughs will receive local law enforcement grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. According to a news release from State Senator Joe Pittman and State Representatives Jim Struzzi and Donna Oberlander, the grants were awarded as part of the commission’s Local Law Enforcement Support Grant program. The funding can be used for a variety of different projects or purchases to enhance public safety. Indiana Borough will use $581,566 to upgrade portable radios and purchase mobile radios for all municipal departments in Indiana County through a purchasing agreement. Kittanning borough will use $196,000 for records management system hardware and software, a data analyst and laptop and desktop computers.
VIRGINIA (MOLOGNE) MEIDINGER, 89
Virginia (Mologne) Meidinger, 89, of Indiana, PA passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at The Gardens at Indiana. The daughter of Ralph and Edith (Shannon) Mologne, she was born October 23, 1933 in Blairsville. Virginia graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1951 and she attended the Connect Church.
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
DAY TWO OF TEDDY BEAR FUND DRIVE WEEK ANOTHER STRONG DAY FOR DONATIONS
Day two of the Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week is in the books, and collections were about as strong yesterday as they were on Monday. On Tuesday, volunteers collected $3,561 at the collection points at 7th and Philadelphia streets in Downtown Indiana. This comes after the week started with over $4000 in donations. Teddy Bear Fund Drive week will continue through Friday. This is part of Renda Media and Digital’s annual fundraiser to benefit child care at Indiana Regional Medical Center and the Free Care Fund of Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
PENELEC, REA ENERGY CREWS BUSY WITH OUTAGE CALLS
Crews from Penelec and REA energy were busy yesterday dealing with multiple calls for utility lines down across Indiana County. The first utility line-related call yesterday was reported at 1:36 a.m. by Indiana County 911. A total of 15 calls for utility lines down were reported in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong, East and West Wheatfield, Buffington, Brush Valley and Pine Townships. The number of outages reported by PennDOT was close to 2000, while at one point over 800 REA energy cooperative members were without power in Indiana county.
FEW DETAILS ON FIRE NEAR CREEKSIDE ON TUESDAY
Few details are known at this time about a structure fire last night in Creekside. Marion Center fire officials say they along with Indiana, Plumville and Creekside fire departments were dispatched at 9:07 p.m. for the reported structure fire on Fairman Hollow Road. Initial reports said that the fire started in the bathroom, and it spread quickly. No word yet on how much damage was done, or if anyone was hurt.
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING ASSAULT IN WHITE TOWNSHIP
State Police are investigating a case of simple assault and harassment that happened earlier this month in White Township. Trooper say they were dispatched at 12:14 a.m. to a home on Elkin Avenue. Police believe that a 26 year old man from Greensburg hit a 21-year-old woman from Indiana, causing an injury on the right side of her head.
TWO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS ANNOUNCE PLANS TO RUN FOR SECOND TERM
Two Indiana County Commissioners made an exclusive announcement this morning. Commissioners Chairman Mike Keith and fellow Commissioner Robin Gorman appeared on Indiana in the Morning on WCCS to announce that both plan on running for a second term in office. Both were elected to office in 2019 along with Sherene Hess, who was reelected at the time.
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DESTROYS HOME IN HOMER CITY
A home was destroyed by a structure fire this morning in Center Township. Fire crews from Homer City, Indiana, Coral-Graceton, Black Lick and Brush Valley, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and the county Hazmat team, were dispatched to a home located at 281 Two Lick Road in Homer City around 7:39 this morning for the fire. Homer City Fire Chief Terry Gardner said the fire started in the kitchen and was electrical in nature. He adds the flames were visible in the back of the home and in the ceiling when crews first arrived.
S&T BANK EMPLOYEE DISPLACED BY FIRE KEEPS GIVING SPIRIT ALIVE DURING HOLIDAY SEASON
One of the tenants displaced by a fire earlier this month in Indiana Borough is keeping a thoughtful and generous mindset throughout the holiday season. Ethan Boyer, staff auditor at S&T Bank, took to the blistery sidewalks in front of the 700 Shop in downtown Indiana on Wednesday to volunteer with the annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive collection week, acting as a donation collector from noon until 2 p.m.
POWER OUTAGES IN HOMER CITY, ARMAGH AREAS TODAY
Outages have been reported throughout the county this morning. Penelec has reported an outage this morning in Homer City Borough affecting a handful of customers. 226 Penelec customers in Homer City, Center Township and Brush Valley Township are without power. Witnesses say that the power outage came after an explosion that sounded like a transformer blowing. No word yet on the exact cause. Fire crews are on the scene of power lines reported down on Fire Academy Road at 6:30 this morning. It’s not known if the two incidents are connected.
SUSPECT IN WRIGHT SHOOTING DUE IN COURT FOR CONFERENCE TODAY
One of the four suspects in the shooting of Jaedyn Wright in October of 2020 is due in court today for a pre-trial conference. 23-year-old Delmar Chatman of Johnstown will be in court today for the conference in front of President Judge Thomas Bianco. He faces charges of criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy to homicide, robbery and theft in Wright’s death on October 17th of 2020. He allegedly went with Terrion Gates, Isabella Edmonds and Isaiah Moore to the Carriage House Apartments to acquire marijuana from Wright, which led to the shooting. The four suspects fled on foot afterwards.
