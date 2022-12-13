ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It Looks Like AG Paxton Wants A List Of All Trans Texans

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ordered drivers license offices to provide him with a list of all transgender Texans this summer according to a bombshell report by The Washington Post. In June, the chief of the Texas Department of Public Safety’s license division asked employees to provide a count of...
Voters In Five Texas Cities Approved Decriminalizing Marijuana. Now City Officials Are Standing In The Way.

The fight in several Texas cities to decriminalize marijuana has entered a new phase, as some city leaders have rebuffed voter-approved rules that largely end criminal enforcement against having small amounts of the substance. Last month, residents in Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights overwhelmingly approved ballot measures...
We Have More Guns, And Because Of That, More Dead Children

In 2020, guns killed more children than car crashes or disease, and that number is only going up. It makes sense if you postulate that causes of death rise in proportion to the proliferation of the fatal agent. Until the mid-1900s, disease was the most common childhood killer, but then came widespread vaccinations, penicillin, and other medical advances. The car supplanted disease as most American households began to own one, but then safety laws and engineering practices sent those numbers plummeting.
New Texas Maternal Mortality Report Shows Disparities Persist

At least 118 women dead and nearly 200 children left without a mother. This was just a portion of the death toll from pregnancy and childbirth in Texas in 2019, according to a long-awaited state report published Thursday. Severe medical complications from pregnancy and childbirth also increased significantly between 2018...
State Senators Ask PUC To Halt Changes To Power Grid For Now

On Monday, following meetings, lawmakers from both the Texas House and Senate asked the Public Utility Commission to hold off on its planned electricity market redesign until the Legislature can evaluate it next month. Last month, lawmakers asked the PUC, the state’s energy regulator, to testify to senators from the...
Blackrock and Texas GOP Spar Over Climate Actions

Dec 15 (Reuters) – Financial executives and Texas state senators clashed over company concerns for climate change at a hearing on Thursday, a rare in-person confrontation asRepublicans ramp up attacks on the use of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in investing. Texas Republicans at the hearing, which was...
Texas Republicans Not Alone in Criticizing Trump and Midterm Outcomes

Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn and other Republicans denounced former President Donald Trump for suggesting that the U.S. Constitution should be thrown out to overturn the 2020 election, as Republicans across the nation prepare for the 2024 primaries. They also indicated that his endorsements and other activities during the midterm election cycle hurt the GOP nationally.
Texas Leaders Lukewarm On Vouchers

Earlier this week, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick released his Legislative Priorities for the upcoming 88th session of the Texas Legislature. Patrick’s priorities included several education issues including a cost of living adjustment for retired teachers, raising teacher pay, and continued investments in school safety. While he did not overtly...
Republican Caucus Backs Dade Phelan As Texas House Speaker

The Texas House Republican Caucus backed House Speaker Dade Phelan, R- Beaumont, over Rep. Tony Tinderholt, R-Arlington, in a 78-6 vote during a closed-door meeting at the Capitol. Phelan served as speaker for the first time in the 2021 session. While the official vote is a month away, when all...
Follow The Freshman: Stan Gerdes

As we near the end of the year, we must focus on the future of Texas, which will be determined during the 88th legislative session, scheduled to begin on January 10th. The Texas Legislature is a bicameral body composed of a 31-member Senate and a 150-member House of Representatives. Here at RA News, we will look at the newbies that secured their spot by winning the general election on November 8th, 2022 – they will assume office on January 10, 2023.
Greg Abbott And Dan Patrick Diverge Ahead Of The Legislative Session On Property Taxes, Power Grid

The legislative session is more than a month away, but fault lines are already emerging between Texas’ top two Republican leaders on two major issues. Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick want to use the state’s massive budget surplus to deliver property tax relief, but they appear split on how far to go — and how to pay for it. And in a starker contrast, Patrick has deemed it a top priority to continue fixing the power grid, while Abbott has declared the issue resolved.
Texas Secretary Of State Resigns

On Monday, Texas Secretary of State John Scott, who is the state’s top election official, announced that he will resign from office at the end of the year. Scott sent a letter of resignation to Gov. Greg Abbott, stating his last day will be Dec. 31 to return to his private legal practice.
Reform Austin (RA) was created to inform Texans about politics and politicians. We produce high-quality investigative reporting and news analysis from a network of local correspondents to engage readers about what goes on behind the doors of our state Capitol through our daily news site, Reform Austin News. Reform Austin is dedicated to increasing public awareness regarding the use of tax dollars and the policies that shape everyday life in Texas. We provide independent reporting for a better Texas and are focused on long-form, investigative and enterprise stories. We believe that a story doesn’t always have to be written to be effective. We embrace a multi-platform, digital-first, engagement-driven approach to journalism for all audiences. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.

