Sandra Rae Wilson
Funeral services for Sandra Rae Wilson, 83, of Rensselaer, formerly of Hebron, will be Wednesday, December 21 at noon ET at the Kewanna United Methodist Church in Kewanna, with visitation there from 9 a.m. ET until the time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children’s Foundation. Arrangements are being handled by the Frain Mortuary in Winamac and and Kosary Funeral Home in Evergreen Park, IL.
Marshall/Starke Special Olympics Moving forward with Basketball Program
Officials with the Marshall/Starke Special Olympics program have submitted required paperwork with Special Olympics Indiana to have adult and youth basketball programs. So far, 17 athletes have signed up for the basketball programs. The adult team, the Wildcats, will have regular games and move to the post-season with Sectionals. If...
Wythogan Park Historic Walking Bridge Inspected
Knox Mayor Dennis Estok reported during the City Council meeting this week Bridge No. 39, more commonly known as the walking bridge into Wythogan Park in Knox had been inspected. Mayor Estok told the council the inspection report showed areas where refurbishment will be needed. The bridge is on the...
Winamac Town Council Approves Additional Appropriations for Community Crossings Grant
The Winamac Town Council held a public hearing on additional appropriations during their meeting Monday night. Winamac Town Manager Brad Zellers told WKVI News the additional appropriations were in the amount of $125,400. He added the additional appropriation will go toward the Community Crossings Grant. The council opened the floor...
Culver Town Council Considers Rezoning Ordinance
The Culver Town Council members reviewed an ordinance Tuesday night that would rezone 18997 20A Road in Culver from Suburban Residential District (S-1) to Planned Unit Development (PUD). The Culver Town Council members reviewed an ordinance Tuesday night that would rezone 18997 20A Road in Culver from Suburban Residential District...
Starke County Park Board Discusses Park Superintendent Salary
The Starke County Park Board discussed increasing the Park Superintendent salary during their meeting this week. It was noted an evaluation on the superintendent’s progress will be done between now and the next meeting. From that evaluation the board will decide what size increase the superintendent will get. It...
